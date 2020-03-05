HERSHEY — When Warrior Run’s Noah Hunt injured his left knee during District 4 sectionals, a question was no doubt raised. Would the knee hold up enough for him to make it to states again?
The answer to that has been a resounding yes.
Hunt, a senior 132-pounder, is preparing for his fourth, and final, trip to the PIAA Class 2A Championships, which begin this morning at the Giant Center.
“I’m pretty excited. This is my last year going into the championships and I’m looking to get me a medal,” said Hunt. “There’s still a few sore spots on my leg, but other than that I can wrestle through the pain. My knee is feeling a lot better, and we’re ready to rock and roll.”
And although the knee still isn’t perfect, Hunt is as ready as he’s ever going to be according to his coach, Jeremy Betz.
“He’s feeling pretty good right now. He’s not at a 100 percent, but he’s as good as he can be right now,” said Betz. “He was feeling it the most at districts. We backed off (practice) Monday and Tuesday leading into regionals and he was feeling a little bit better last week.
“On (this past) Monday he said the knee feels even better and he was able to do a little bit more (in practice) than he did leading up to districts and regionals, so we’ll starting off better,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
Despite Hunt’s knee problems, the goal this week is to have a better showing than he did a year ago while competing at 120 pounds — where the Defender lost both of his matches and didn’t advance to the medal rounds.
“The goal is just to take it one match at a time. This is Noah’s fourth trip to states, so we want to come home with some hardware and to get on the podium,” said Betz. “We want to focus on one match at a time and don’t look to (the finals) on Saturday too early. If we win (in the first round), great, but coming back through the consolation bracket can help people refocus.
“There’s no easy match down there,” he added.
In the Round of 16 Hunt (29-10) will be facing Forest Hills sophomore Noah Teeter (27-12), the third-place finisher out of District 6 and the Southwest Regional as well. Teeter qualified for states a year ago, but he didn’t place.
Regardless of what Teeter brings to the match, Betz says Hunt is going into the bout relaxed.
“I think at this point, its just about enjoying the moment and wrestling relaxed and free. We watched video of (Teeter), and it’s about just trying to figure out what that kid does. We kind of prepped for that a little bit, but our focus is on what (Hunt) is really good at,” said Betz. “Noah (Hunt) is known for being in shape in the third period. This year he’s transformed his body little bit more and he’s scored more points from the top position, and he’ll be shooting a lot and trying to wear guys down and score points in all three periods.”
Teeter, according to Betz’s scouting report, likes to lock up and slow the match down. But the key, says Betz, is to frustrate him with a good offensive attack.
Hunt is ready for the challenge.
“I just got to hit my shots and do what I do, and stay out of the cradles and dumps,” said Hunt. “I just need to push the pace, score points and do what I do best — and try to have fun.
“This is my last time, and I just have to put it all out on the line,” added Hunt.
And being able to wrestle relaxed while competing on the state’s biggest stage will be another benefit for Hunt this weekend.
“Leading up to this week, he’s been real relaxed and loose. Noah is just enjoying this moment more since it is his last trip down and the last competition of his high school career,” said Betz. “I don’t know if he’s going to need any more motivation, but to improve his performance from match to match. When you go out against the best competition, it’s and awesome experience and Noah wants to grind with the best in the state.”
