Local Sports
Girls basketball Junior high Meadowbrook Christian 35, Williamsport Christian 16
High scorers:
Meadowbrook, Alayna Smith and Kailey Devlin, 11. Williamsport, Melody Henderson, 8. High school bowling Friday at Milton Boys varsity Milton 4, Selinsgrove 0
Milton (976-984-959—3,316): Gavin Walsh, 125; Dawson Geiser, 228-212-179—619; Wyatt Engleman, 248-1780-199—617; Owen Keister, 176-229-190—595; Ethan Russell, 199-177-204—580; Jayden Rice, 196-187. Selinsgrove
(848-731-888—2,762): Owen Hoot, 170; Jimmy Keefer, 176—492; Tyler Martin, 163—445; Jeremiah Girton, 171—475; Dylan Arnold, 257-210—639.
JV score:
Milton, 4-0. High bowlers: Milton, Paul Brown, 196—557; Jaznik Hoover, 194—564; Mekhi Fetzer, 212; Quinn Trate, 222. Girls varsity Selinsgrove 4, Milton 0
Selinsgrove (857-879-944—2,978): Johanna Laux, 168—485; Rhiannon Myers, 195—546; Julianna Spigelmyer, 221—512; Izabel Heimbach, 215—524; Maddie Rowan, 259—613. Milton
(367-519-365—1,420): Ryleigh Mabus, 167—344; Hayley Veitch, 146-161-142—449; Angela Ayala, 191—458.
JV score:
Selinsgrove, 4-0.
World golf ranking
Through Jan. 26
1. Brooks Koepka USA 9.68 2. Rory McIlroy NIR 9.32 3. Jon Rahm ESP 8.58 4. Justin Thomas USA 7.56 5. Dustin Johnson USA 6.64 6. Tiger Woods USA 6.30 7. Patrick Cantlay USA 6.23 8. Justin Rose ENG 5.92 9. Xander Schauffele USA 5.87 10. Tommy Fleetwood ENG 5.77 11. Webb Simpson USA 5.09 12. Patrick Reed USA 4.93 13. Tony Finau USA 4.59 14. Louis Oosthuizen SAF 4.58 15. Adam Scott AUS 4.56 16. Gary Woodland USA 4.41 17. Bryson DeChambeau USA 4.39 18. Shane Lowry IRL 4.36 19. Paul Casey ENG 4.27 20. Marc Leishman AUS 4.24 21. Matt Kuchar USA 4.16 22. Bernd Wiesberger AUT 4.06 23. Francesco Molinari ITA 4.04 24. Hideki Matsuyama JPN 4.01 25. Matthew Fitzpatrick ENG 3.93 26. Rickie Fowler USA 3.84 27. Henrik Stenson SWE 3.34 28. Kevin Na USA 3.25 29. Lee Westwood ENG 3.11 30. Abraham Ancer MEX 3.07 31. Danny Willett ENG 3.05 32. Kevin Kisner USA 2.97 33. Tyrrell Hatton ENG 2.95 34. Cameron Smith AUS 2.92 35. Sungjae Im KOR 2.91 36. Shugo Imahira JPN 2.89 37. Matt Wallace ENG 2.82 38. Jazz Janewattananond THA 2.78 39. Chez Reavie USA 2.73 40. Billy Horschel USA 2.73 41. Victor Perez FRA 2.71 42. Sergio Garcia ESP 2.70 43. Brandt Snedeker USA 2.61 44. Jason Day AUS 2.57 45. Rafa Cabrera Bello ESP 2.57 46. Erik van Rooyen SAF 2.36 47. Ian Poulter ENG 2.29 48. Andrew Putnam USA 2.29 49. Byeong Hun An KOR 2.28 50. Tom Lewis ENG 2.28
PGA Tour FedEx Cup Leaders
Through Jan. 26
Points Money
1. Justin Thomas 1,162 $3,506,910 2. Brendon Todd 1,041 $2,365,047 3. Sebastian Munoz 904 $2,125,367 4. Lanto Griffin 887 $2,242,554 5. Rory McIlroy 875 $2,753,000 6. Cameron Smith 744 $1,957,015 7. Marc Leishman 734 $1,900,740 8. Cameron Champ 722 $1,639,406 9. Sungjae Im 719 $1,847,183 10. Joaquin Niemann 704 $1,932,504 11. Kevin Na 675 $1,681,672 12. Xander Schauffele 630 $1,974,750 13. Hideki Matsuyama 630 $1,971,250 14. Tyler Duncan 588 $1,364,625 15. Webb Simpson 578 $1,402,300 16. Scottie Scheffler 577 $1,361,655 17. Tiger Woods 568 $1,936,875 18. Tom Hoge 567 $1,486,368 19. Abraham Ancer 533 $1,391,525 20. Andrew Landry 532 $1,258,140 21. Carlos Ortiz 481 $1,221,323 22. Patrick Reed 467 $1,223,618 23. Harris English 465 $1,222,999 24. Patrick Cantlay 450 $1,167,730 25. Adam Hadwin 442 $1,121,446 26. Byeong Hun An 438 $1,248,348 27. Danny Lee 417 $1,393,669 28. Mark Hubbard 412 $1,072,398 29. Adam Long 399 $941,465 30. Jon Rahm 375 $996,500 31. Brendan Steele 368 $857,248 32. Vaughn Taylor 363 $910,779 33. Charles Howell III 360 $962,985 34. Corey Conners 358 $966,810 35. Harry Higgs 350 $737,174 36. Ryan Palmer 347 $926,909 37. Denny McCarthy 346 $815,621 38. Gary Woodland 346 $1,119,240 39. Brian Harman 342 $790,276 40. Dylan Frittelli 332 $819,908 41. Scott Harrington 332 $837,787 42. Pat Perez 315 $805,204 43. Brian Stuard 308 $710,611 44. Collin Morikawa 296 $668,449 45. J.T. Poston 284 $636,685 46. Brandt Snedeker 280 $686,459 47. Xinjun Zhang 277 $728,607 48. Brian Gay 268 $596,127 49. Bud Cauley 259 $648,593 50. Joel Dahmen 256 $647,759
College basketball
USA Today Men’s Top 25
The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 26, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Baylor (15) 17-1 782 2 2. Gonzaga (17) 21-1 780 1 3. Kansas 16-3 711 3 4. San Diego State 21-0 701 4 5. Louisville 17-3 646 5 6. Florida State 17-2 632 6 7. Dayton 18-2 593 7 8. Duke 16-3 565 8 9. Seton Hall 15-4 521 10 10. Villanova 16-3 511 11 11. West Virginia 16-3 432 15 12. Oregon 17-4 424 13 13. Kentucky 15-4 414 14 14. Michigan State 15-5 403 9 15. Maryland 16-4 362 17 16. Auburn 17-2 312 16 17. Butler 16-4 282 12 18. Iowa 14-5 268 19 19. Illinois 15-5 235 22 20. Houston 16-4 157 24 21. Colorado 16-4 121 — 22. Wichita State 17-3 115 22 23. Penn State 14-5 76 — 24. LSU 15-4 74 — 25. Rutgers 15-5 72 25
Others receiving votes:
Arizona 49, Texas Tech 47, Creighton 41, Ohio State 14, Indiana 14, Tulsa 12, Saint Mary’s 8, Yale 7, Marquette 7, Arkansas 6, Northern Iowa 2, Stanford 1, Southern Cal 1, Memphis 1, ETSU 1. Associated Press Women’s Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (26) 19-1 746 1 2. Baylor (3) 17-1 716 2 3. Oregon 17-2 671 4 4. UConn 18-1 665 3 5. Louisville (1) 20-1 643 5 6. Stanford 18-2 599 6 7. N.C. State 19-1 552 8 8. UCLA 18-1 528 10 9. Mississippi St. 18-3 500 9 10. Oregon St. 16-4 479 7 11. DePaul 19-2 437 11 12. Gonzaga 20-1 382 13 13. Kentucky 15-3 380 12 14. Florida St. 17-3 379 14 15. Texas A&M 17-3 352 15 16. Arizona 16-3 288 18 17. Maryland 16-4 273 20 18. Iowa 17-3 240 19 19. Arizona St. 15-5 212 16 20. Indiana 15-5 152 17 21. South Dakota 19-2 127 24 22. Tennessee 16-4 125 23 23. Northwestern 17-3 111 22 24. Missouri St. 16-3 73 — 25. Arkansas 16-4 56 21
Others receiving votes:
Princeton 44, Florida Gulf Coast 7, TCU 7, LSU 2, Rutgers 1, Stony Brook 1, Texas 1, West Virginia 1.
Transactions
BASEBALL National League CINCINNATI REDS — Signed OF Nick Castellanos to a four-year contract. MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brandon Kintzler on a one-year contract. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Traded OF Starling Marte and cash to Arizona for SS Liover Peguero, RHP Brennan Malone and international signing money.
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Ramon Cabrera and RHP Ismael Cabrera.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed LHP Jake McSteen. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed LHP Mario Samuel to a contract extension. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed INF Sebastian Diaz. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Micah Coffey to a contract extension. Signed RHP/OF Sean Watkins. FOOTBALL National Football League MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted linebackers coach Adam Zimmer and defensive line coach Andre Patterson to co-defensive coordinators, in addition to their previous duties. Named Gary Kubiak offensive coordinator, in addition to his duties as assistant head coach. Named Phil Rauscher assistant offensive line coach. Reassigned Andrew Janocko to wide receivers coach.
Canadian Football League
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Extended the contract of KR Christion Jones. WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with QB Zach Collaros on a two-year contract extension. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Adin Hill from Tucson (AHL). COLUMBUS CREW — Signed F Eric Robinson to a two-year contract extension. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Mitchell Stephens and D Luke Schenn from Syracuse (AHL).
ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Traded D Nolan Gluchowski to Toledo for F Jonathan Charbonneau. SOCCER Major League Soccer CINCINNATI — Exercised its offseason buyout of F Fanendo Adi’s guaranteed contract. NEW YORK RED BULLS Named Kari Cohen general counsel. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired W David Milinkovic on a one-year loan from Hull City (Championship-England).
National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE — Agreed to terms wigth M Nahomi Kawasumi on a one-year contract.
COLLEGE
GRAND VALLEY STATE — Suspended offensive coordinator Morris Berger. MICHIGAN — Suspended G Zavier Simpson from the men’s basketball team. NEW MEXICO — Named Rocky Long defensive coordinator.
Sports on TV
Tuesday, January 28COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m. FS1 — Villanova at St. John’s SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee 7 p.m. CBSSN — Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth ESPN — Florida State at Virginia ESPN2 — Mississippi State at Florida ESPNEWS — Southern Methodist at Cincinnati ESPNU — Michigan at Nebraska 8 p.m. ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami BTN — Purdue at Rutgers 8:30 p.m. SECN - Georgia at Missouri 9 p.m. CBSSN — Butler at Georgetown ESPN — Pittsburgh at Duke ESPNU — Auburn at Mississippi 11 p.m. ESPNU — Utah State at Wyoming
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
8:30 p.m. FS1 — Iowa State at Baylor
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m. TNT — Boston at Miami 10 p.m. TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m. NHLN — Ottawa at Buffalo
TENNIS
