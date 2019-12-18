SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — The Warrior Run boys varsity basketball team picked up its first victory of the season as the Defenders got a career-high 24 points from Ethan Hartman and used an 18-point third quarter to hold off the Mounties, 44-34.
Hartman exploded for 16 of his game-high 24 in the second half, which sparked the Defenders and helped Warrior Run to rally from a 19-14 deficit at the break. The visitors also got nine points from Denver Beachel and seven points from Tyler Pick to grab the season’s first win and drop South Williamsport to 1-4 on the year.
Warrior Run will be back in action as they travel to Mount Carmel on Friday night. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run 44, South Williamsport 34
at South Williamsport
Warrior Run 8 6 18 13—44South Williamsport 7 12 10 5—34Warrior Run (1-2) 44
Denver Beachel 3 1-2 9; Ethan Hartman 11 2-2 24; Kade Anzulavich 2 0-0 4; Tyler Pick 2 3-6 7; Coltin Pentycofe 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
18 7-12 44.
So. Williamsport (1-4) 34
Ethan Laudenslager 1 4-4 6; Evan Laudenslager 4 2-3 10; Lee Habalar 1 1-2 4; Nate Persun 3 0-0 7; Landon Sandford 1 2-2 3; Trent Hampton 1 0-0 3.
Totals:
11 9-11 34.
3-point goals:
WR 2 (Beachel), SW 3 (Habalar, Persun, Hampton).
JV score: Warrior Run, 50-45. Top scorer:
WR—Gabe Hagan, 22; SW—Habalar, 14.
Boys basketballMilton-Loyalsock game postponed
WILLIAMSPORT — The Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup between Loyalsock and Milton which had been scheduled for Tuesday night at Loyalsock Township High School was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Swimming and divingLewisburg boys win, girls fall at Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — The Lewisburg boys swimming and diving team picked up its first win of the season as it down Bloomsburg in a Heartland Athletic Conference meet on Tuesday, 78-57.
The Green Dragons got a win out of Vaughn Holthus in the 50 free as he finished in 25.67, just 0.11 seconds in front of Bloomsburg’s Josh Woodley. Holthus again bested Woodley by a small margin in the 100 free as the Lewisburg swimmer’s time of 56.57 was just in front of Woodley’s time of 56.75.
The Lewisburg boys 400 free relay team of Mitchel Malusis, Thomas Haynos, Holthus and Thomas Hetherington also took first place in the event and picked up eight points with the victory.
Though the Green Dragons’ girls team fell to 0-2 on the season with a 101-83 loss to the Panthers, Lewisburg got a few strong showings in the pool on Tuesday.
Delaney Humphrey picked up a first place finish in the 200 IM with a time of 2:19:01 which was nearly two seconds better than second place finisher Trinity Neff of Bloomsburg. Humphrey also took home a victory in the 100 fly with a time of 1:04:10.
Anna Batkowski and Lily McBride finished 1-2 for the Green Dragons in the 50 free and the Green Dragons picked up victories in the 200 free relay and 400 free relay. The Lewisburg team of Hannah Castellan, Briana Winters, Molly Gill and McBride won the 200 free relay and Humphrey, Batkowski, Alexandra Decker and Jewels Hepner capture the 400 free relay.
In diving, the Lewisburg boys took the first, second and third spots in the 1 meter with Caleb Leaman winning the event and teammates Mark Walsh and Isaac Leaman finishing second and third, respectively. On the girls side, the Green Dragons’ Kassie McTammany finished second in the girls 1 meter diving event.
Boys
Lewisburg 78, Bloomsburg 57
200 medley relay: 1. Bloomsburg (Bryant LaCroix, Ryan Hauer, Ahmed Elbetagy, Josh Woodley), 1:56.97. 200 free: 1. Ahmed Elbetagy (BLOOM), 1:54.9; 2. Mitchel Malusis (LEW), 2:06.06; 3. Braden Davis (LEW), 2:29.97. 200 IM: 1. LaCroix (BLOOM), 2:08.20; 2. Thomas Haynos (LEW), 2:20.23; 3. Thomas Hetherington (LEW), 2:51.71. 50 free: 1. Vaughn Holthus (LEW), 25. 67; 2. Woodley (BLOOM), 25.90; 2. Daniel Durfee (LEW), 28.10. 1 mtr diving: 1. Caleb Leaman (LEW), 185. 30; 2. Mark Walsh (LEW), 142.60; 3. Isaac Leaman (LEW), 131.40. 100 fly: 1. Elbetagy (BLOOM), 56. 71; 2. Malusis (LEW), 59.27. 100 free: 1. Holthus (LEW), 56.57; 2. Woodley (BLOOM), 56.75; 3. Hauer (BLOOM), 1:05.10. 500 free: LaCroix (BLOOM), 5:13.26; 2. Haynos (LEW), 5:45.78. 200 free relay: 1. Bloomsburg (Elbetagy, Hauer, Woodley, LaCroix), 1:40.90; 2. Lewisburg (Malusis, Davis, Holthus, Haynos), 1:41.80. 100 back: 1. Davis (LEW), 1:23.45. 100 breast: 1. Hauer (BLOOM), 1:23.99; 2. Hetherington (LEW), 1:24.36. 400 free relay:
1. Lewisburg (Malusis, Haynos, Holthus, Hetherington), 4:02.19.
Girls
Bloomsburg 101, Lewisburg 83
200 medley relay: 1. Bloomsburg (Campbell Reck, Trinity Neff, Sophie Koschoff-Rapkin, Annabell Reck), 1:58.29. 200 free: 1. A. Reck (BLOOM), 2:05.78; 2. Jewels Hepner (LEW), 2:06.46; 3. Dana Lee (BLOOM), 2:21.74. 200 IM: 1. Delaney Humphrey (LEW), 2:19.01; 2. Neff (BLOOM), 2:22.69; 3. Koschoff-Rapkin (BLOOM), 2:37.39. 50 free: 1. Anna Batkowski (LEW), 26.24; 2. Lily McBride (LEW), 28.65; 3. Taylor Bobrowsky (BLOOM), 30.25. 1 mtr diving: 1. Alayna Lovelace (BLOOM), 181.85; 2. Kassie McTammany (LEW), 178.60; 3. Lily Leh (BLOOM), 157. 65. 100 fly: 1. Humphrey (LEW), 1:04.10; 2. Koschoff-Rapkin (BLOOM), 1:12.09; 3. Megan Anderson (BLOOM), 1:27.06. 100 free: 1. A. Reck (BLOOM), 56.68; 2. Batkowski (LEW), 57.60; 3. Lee (BLOOM), 1:05.95. 500 free: 1. C. Reck (BLOOM), 5:41.53; 2. Alexandra Decker (LEW), 5:45.83; 3. McBride (LEW), 6:26.30. 200 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Hannah Castellan, Brianna Winters, Molly Gill, McBride), 2:00.60. 100 back: 1. C. Reck (BLOOM), 1:03.33; 2. Hepner (LEW), 1:05.32; 3. Reese McGregor (LEW), 1:26.15. 100 breast: 1. Neff (BLOOM), 1:08.58; 2. Decker (LEW), 1:11.48; 3. Castellan (LEW), 1:23.16. 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Humphrey, Batkowski, Decker, Hepner), 3:53.86.
