Editor’s note: Following each collegiate season, The Standard-Journal takes a look at local grads competing at the next level. Today we feature football. Field hockey will be featured in the coming days.
Ryan Oliver, sophomore, Saint Francis University, Mifflinburg Area High School
- Oliver, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound punter, played in all 12 games this season for the Red Flash, who finished the season 6-6 (3-4 Northeast Conference). He averaged 37.25 yards per punt with two punts over 50 yards and recorded 13 punts inside the 20. Oliver had a long of 46 and two punts pinned inside the 20 at James Madison (Sept. 7), and he punted nine times and boomed one 51 yards vs. Columbia (Sept. 21). Oliver also averaged 39.4 yards per punt in nine attempts and downed Bryant inside its own 20 four times (on Sept. 28), averaged 39.5 yards per punt with a long of 45 vs. Robert Morris (Oct. 12), had a long of 49 and another punt pinned inside the 10 at Long Island University (Oct. 19), and had two punts downed inside the 20 with a long of 43 vs. Sacred Heart (Oct. 26).
Cody Botts, senior, Lycoming College, Mifflinburg Area High School
- A 6-4, 280-pound offensive lineman, Botts played in all 10 games this season for the Warriors, who went 4-6 (3-5 MAC Commonwealth). Along with his solid play at left tackle, Botts earned a spot on the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District Team for a third straight year after he played a key role on the line, helping the offense roll up more than 500 yards of total offense in each of the final three games of the season, including posting a school-record 640 yards against FDU-Florham (on Oct. 26). The history major, who is also earning a social studies secondary education certification, has also made three straight appearances on the MAC Academic Honor Roll and has earned two Academic All-MAC honors as well. In addiiton, Botts earned a spot on the 2019 MAC Fall Sportsmanship Team.
Gage Anzulavich, sophomore, Kenyon University, Warrior Run High School
• Anzulavich, a 6-4, 165-pound wide receiver for Kenyon, appeared in every game this season and caught 13 passes for 69 yards, with his longest reception going for 10 yards. In a 52-13 loss to Denison on Nov. 16, Anzulavich caught six passes for 23 yards. The Terriers finished the season 3-7, 2-7 in the North Coast Athletic Conference.
Jalil Garrison, sophomore, Misericordia University, Milton Area High School
A 6-2, 185-pound wide receiver, Garrison appeared in eight games this season for the Cougars, who went 6-5, 5-3 in the MAC-Freedom Conference. He caught two passes for 48 yards, one of which went for 46 yards against FDU-Florham on Oct. 19. Garrison was also a special teams player in eight games for Misericordia and made eight tackles (6 solo) and he recovered one fumble.Brent Engleman, junior, Grove City College, Milton Area High School
- Engleman, a 5-10, 210-pound outside linebacker, appeared in five games this season for Grove City. He made two tackles and recorded a sack against Theil on Nov. 16. He helped Grove City finish the season 9-2 (7-2 in President’s Athletic Conference), and take a 41-38 win over RPI in the 2019 Eastern College Athletic Conference James Lynah Bowl on Nov. 23.
Mason Wuerdeman, freshman, Grove City College, Lewisburg Area High School
- A 6-3, 290-pound offensive tackle, Wuerdeman appeared in a total of eight games this season for Grove City. He helped the Wolverines rush for a total of 2,348 yards this past season, as well as pass for 2,373 more, en route to a 9-2 mark and a win over RPI in the ECAC’s James Lynah Bowl.
Lance Klinefelter, sophomore, Grove City College, Lewisburg Area High School
- Klinefelter, a 6-foot, 280-pound center, appeared in all 11 games this season for the Wolverines. He also helped Grove City rush for a total of 2,348 yards this past season, as well as pass for 2,373 more, as the Wolverines posted a 9-2 mark and earned a win 41-38 win over RPI in the ECAC’s James Lynah Bowl.
Dee Gose, junior, Case Western Reserve University, Lewisburg Area High School
- A 6-2, 280-pound offensive lineman, Gose started all 11 games this season for Case Western. Gose helped the Spartans average 31.8 points per game, rush for a total of 1,243 yards this season along with 2,985 passing yards. Case Western finished the season 9-2 overall record (8-1 in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference). He also was among three Spartans who were selected to the 2019 Academic All-America Team as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America for his academic and athletic achievements during the season. Gose, a First Team honoree and a repeat selection to the team, is the first Spartan to repeat as an Academic All-American since 2011 and is the fifth CWRU football player all-time to earn multiple Academic All-America honors. Gose made the move from guard to right tackle this year, starting each game. He was also named to the All-PAC First Team in 2019 after anchoring an offensive line that yielded just 1.27 sacks per game, the second-fewest in the league and the 43rd-best mark among all Division III teams.
Phil Davis, freshman, Wilkes University, Milton Area High School
- Davis, a 6-1, 175-pound defensive back for the Colonels, appeared in two games this past season for Wilkes (vs. Lebanon Valley on Sept. 14 and Lycoming on Sept. 21) in a supporting role. Davis helped Wilkes finish 8-3, 6-2 in the Middle Atlantic Conference, and reach the Centennial/MAC Bowl Series game against Susquehanna on Nov. 23 (an 88-24 loss).
Garrett Ruch, junior, Grove City College, Warrior Run High School
- Ruch, a 5-11, 180-pound outside linebacker, was part of the Wolverines squad that went 9-2 and captured the ECAC’s James Lynah Bowl on Nov. 23, but was injured and didn’t see much playing time this season.
Michael Renard, junior, Wilkes University, Mifflinburg Area High School
- Renard is a 5-10, 280-pound defensive lineman for a Colonels team that went 8-3 overall on the season and 6-2 in the MAC.
Austin Weisser, freshman, Towson University, Lewisburg Area High School
- Weisser is a 6-4, 300-pound offensive lineman for the Tigers, who went 7-5 overall this year and 4-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association. Weisser didn’t see any playing time this year for Towson.
Dylan Farronato, freshman, Penn State University, Lewisburg Area High School
- A 5-11, 176-pound safety, Farronato is a preferred walk-on for a Nittany Lions team that went 10-2, 7-2 in the Big Ten this season.
Jeff Burkhart, freshman, Lock Haven University, Warrior Run High School
- Burkhart is a 6-3, 300-pound offensive lineman for a Bald Eagles team that finished the season 2-9 overall and 0-7 in the PSAC this season.
Quaylin Rice, freshman, Lock Haven University, Milton Area High School
- Rice is a 6-4, 180-pound wide receiver for a Bald Eagles team that finished the season 2-9 overall and 0-7 in the PSAC this season.
Garrett Becker, freshman, Lebanon Valley College, Mifflinburg Area High School
Becker, a 5-11, 230-pound inside linebacker, appeared in two games for Lebanon Valley this season (vs. Wilkes on Sept. 14 and Misericordia on Sept. 28). The Dutchmen finished 3-7, 2-5 in the Middle Atlantic Conference.
