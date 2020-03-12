CollegeSports
Women’s lacrosseLycoming 16, Albertus Magnus College 6at New Haven, Conn.Notes:
Senior Hailey Kimble posted five goals and three assists and senior Kayla DiJoseph also scored five goals and an assist as Lycoming beat Albertus Magnus College at Celentano Field. Freshman Gabriella Haug finished with 13 saves to earn her first collegiate win, as she allowed just six goals on 29 Falcons shots for Lycoming.
Records:
Lycoming is 1-3. Albertus Magnus is 1-1.
Men’s lacrosseVirginia Wesleyan 11, Lycoming 7at Virginia WesleyanNotes:
Senior Drew Collins scored two goals and added an assist and sophomore Justin Joseph won 15-of-21 faceoffs to lead the Lycoming, but the Warriors fell to a second-half comeback by Virginia Wesleyan in non-conference action.
Records:
Virginia Wesleyan is 5-1. Lycoming is 2-4.
SoftballGame 1: George Washington 4, Bucknell 3 (8 inn.)Game 2: George Washington 3, Bucknell 2at George WashingtonNotes:
Bucknell posted 16 combined hits in its two games against George Washington on Wednesday, but the Colonials won both by a single run. Seven of Bucknell’s losses this season have come by one run, and three of its losses have come during extra innings. Taylor Wolfgang finished the day with a team-best three hits and three RBIs, and Raeanne Geffert totaled eight strikeouts for the Bison.
Records:
George Washington is 10-14. Bucknell is 8-14.
NASCAR Cup Series Schedule and Winners
Feb. 9 — x-Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Erik Jones) Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Joey Logano) Feb. 13 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (William Byron) Feb. 16 — DAYTONA 500 (Denny Hamlin) Feb. 23 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Joey Logano) March 1 — Auto Club 400 (Alex Bowman) March 8 — FanShield 500 (Joey Logano) March 15 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Hampton, Ga. March 22 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla. March 29 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, Fort Worth, Texas April 5 — Food City 500, Bristol, Tenn. April 19 — Toyota Owners 400, Richmond, Va. April 26 — GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala. May 3 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover, Dover, Del. May 9 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, Va. May 16 — x-NASCAR Open, Concord, N.C. May 16 — x-NASCAR All-Star Race, Concord, N.C. May 24 — Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C. May 31 — Kansas 400, Kansas City, Kan. June 7 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich. June 14 — Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif. June 21 — Chicagoland 400, Joliet, Ill. June 27 — Kids Free 325, Long Pond, Pa. June 28 — Worry-Free Weather Guarantee 350, Long Pond, Pa. July 5 — Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered By Florida Georgia Line, Speedway, Ind. July 11 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Sparta, Ky. July 19 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Loudon, N.H. Aug. 9 — Consumers Energy 400, Brooklyn, Mich. Aug. 16 — Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y. Aug. 23 — Drydene 400, Dover, Del. Aug. 29 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla. Sept. 6 — Southern 500, Darlington, S.C. Sept. 12 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va. Sept. 19 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn. Sept. 27 — South Point 400, Las Vegas, Nev. Oct. 4 — Alabama 500, Talladega, Ala. Oct. 11 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C. Oct. 18 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan. Oct. 25 — Texas 500, Fort Worth, Texas Nov. 1 — NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville, Martinsville, Va. Nov. 8 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz. x-non-points race
NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders
Through March 8
1. Kevin Harvick, 164. 2. Joey Logano, 163. 3. Chase Elliott, 144. 4. Alex Bowman, 138. 5. Jimmie Johnson, 131. 6. Ryan Blaney, 123. 7. Aric Almirola, 121. 8. Kyle Larson, 121. 9. Matt DiBenedetto, 118. 10. Brad Keselowski, 118. 11. Denny Hamlin, 111. 12. Kyle Busch, 111. 13. Clint Bowyer, 105. 14. Chris Buescher, 102. 15. Martin Truex Jr, 96. 16. Kurt Busch, 90. 17. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 88. 18. Bubba Wallace, 87. 19. William Byron, 87. 20. Austin Dillon, 77. 21. Erik Jones, 77. 22. Cole Custer, 73. 23. Corey Lajoie, 68. 24. Ty Dillon, 68. 25. Tyler Reddick, 68. 26. John H. Nemechek, 63. 27. Michael McDowell, 60. 28. Brennan Poole, 40. 29. Ryan Newman, 36. 30. David Ragan, 33. 31. Daniel Suarez, 32. 32. Christopher Bell, 26. 33. Ryan Preece, 25. 34. Reed Sorenson, 17. 35. Quin Houff, 11. 36. Garrett Smithley, 7.
ATP Rankings
Singles
Through March 8
1. Novak Djokovic, Serbia, 10220 2. Rafael Nadal, Spain, 9850 3. Dominic Thiem, Austria, 7045 4. Roger Federer, Switzerland, 6630 5. Daniil Medvedev, Russia, 5890 6. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 4745 7. Alexander Zverev, Germany, 3630 8. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 2860 9. Gael Monfils, France, 2860 10. David Goffin, Belgium, 2555 11. Fabio Fognini, Italy, 2400 12. Roberto Bautista-Agut, Spain, 2360 13. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 2265 14. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 2234 15. Karen Khachanov, Russia, 2120 16. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 2075 17. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 2060 18. Cristian Garin, Chile, 1900 19. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 1850 20. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 1771 21. John Isner, USA, 1760 22. Benoit Paire, France, 1738 23. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 1695 24. Taylor Fritz, USA, 1510 25. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 1500 26. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 1485 27. Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 1395 28. Daniel Evans, Great Britain, 1359 29. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 1353 30. Milos Raonic, Canada, 1350 31. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 1345 32. Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, 1343 33. Borna Coric, Croatia, 1320 34. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 1315 35. Guido Pella, Argentina, 1310 36. Casper Ruud, Norway, 1279 37. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 1225 38. Adrian Mannarino, France, 1191 39. Reilly Opelka, USA, 1177 40. Nick Kyrgios, Australia, 1170 41. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 1130 42. Ugo Humbert, France, 1111 43. John Millman, Australia, 1071 44. Kyle Edmund, Great Britain, 1050 45. Sam Querrey, USA, 1045 46. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 1030 47. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 1028 48. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 1007 49. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 1005 50. Richard Gasquet, France, 985
Doubles 1. Robert Farah, Colombia, 8380 2. Juan Sebastian Cabal, Colombia, 8380 3. Nicolas Mahut, France, 5975 4. Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 5780 5. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, 5140 5. Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 5140 7. Joe Salisbury, Great Britain, 4950 8. Filip Polasek, Slovakia, 4930 9. Rajeev Ram, USA, 4860 10. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, 4800
WTA Rankings
Singles
Through March 8
1. Ashleigh Barty, Australia, 8717 2. Simona Halep, Romania, 6076 3. Karolina Pliskova, Czech Republic, 5205 4. Sofia Kenin, USA, 4590 5. Elina Svitolina, Ukraine, 4580 6. Bianca Andreescu, Canada, 4555 7. Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, 4335 8. Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, 4010 9. Serena Williams, USA, 3915 10. Naomi Osaka, Japan, 3625 11. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 3615 12. Petra Kvitova, Czech Republic, 3566 13. Madison Keys, USA, 2962 14. Johanna Konta, Great Britain, 2803 15. Petra Martic, Croatia, 2770 16. Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 2711 17. Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 2471 18. Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 2307 19. Alison Riske, USA, 2256 20. Maria Sakkari, Greece, 2130 21. Angelique Kerber, Germany, 2040 22. Anett Kontaveit, Estonia, 2010 23. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 1950 24. Donna Vekic, Croatia, 1880 25. Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, 1835 26. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, 1813 27. Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 1775 28. Amanda Anisimova, USA, 1717 29. Wang Qiang, China, 1706 30. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, 1540 31. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 1530 32. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 1527 33. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 1525 34. Zheng Saisai, China, 1510 35. Zhang Shuai, China, 1475 36. Magda Linette, Poland, 1472 37. Sloane Stephens, USA, 1453 38. Julia Goerges, Germany, 1423 39. Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, 1373 40. Veronika Kudermetova, Russia, 1373 41. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 1360 42. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 1335 43. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 1288 44. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 1225 45. Polona Hercog, Slovenia, 1205 46. Caroline Garcia, France, 1175 47. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 1147 48. Jennifer Brady, USA, 1144 49. Iga Swiatek, Poland, 1139 50. Heather Watson, Great Britain, 1122 Doubles 1. Hsieh Su-wei, Chinese Taipei, 8350 2. Barbora Strycova, Czech Republic, 8260 3. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 8115 4. Timea Babos, Hungary, 7955 5. Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, 7075 6. Elise Mertens, Belgium, 7035 7. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, 5650 8. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, 5390 9. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 5275 10. Xu Yifan, China, 5230
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk (IL). CHICAGO White SOX — Optioned C Seby Zavala to Charlotte (IL). Optioned RHP Zach Burdi, LHP Bernardo Flores Jr. and OFs Micker Adolofo, Luis Basabe and Blake Rutherford to Birmingham (SL). Re-assigned RHPs Tayron Guerrero and Bryan Mitchell and LHPs Caleb Frare, Kodi Medeiros and Matt Tomshaw to minor league camp. HOUSTON ASTROS — Re-assigned RHP Bielak, IF Osvaldo Duarte, RHP Ralph Garza, C Lorenzo Quintana, RHP Andre Scrubb and OF Stephen Wrenn to minor league camp. SEATTLE MARINERS — Re-assigned LHP Anthoney Misiewicz to minor league camp. TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned LHP Kolby Allard and RHP Demarcus Evans to the Nashville Sounds(PCL). Optioned INF Sherten Apostel and OF Leody Taveras to the Frisco Roughriders(Texas) Re-assigned RHP Joe Barlow and LHPs Brian Flynn and James Jones to minor league camp. Placed LHP Yohander Mendez on the suspended list.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optiond EHP James Norwood to the Iowa Cubs (PCL). Re-assigned RHPs Dakota Mekkes and Ben Taylor and LHPs Danny Hultzen and Wyatt Short to minor league camp. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with INF Pete Alonso, RHP Tyler Bashor, INF/OF J.D. Davis, INF Andres Gimenez, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, INF Luis Guillorme, RHP Jordan Humphreys, RHP Franklyn Kilome, RHP Walker Lockett, INF/OF Jeff McNeil, C Tomas Nido, RHP Stephen Nogosek, RHP Corey Oswalt, RHP Jacob Rhame, INF Amed Rosario, C Ali Sanchez, RHP Paul Sewald, INF/OF Dominic Smith, RHP Drew Smith, LHP Thomas Szapucki, and LHP Daniel Zamora to one-year contracts. Optioned RHP Corey Oswald to minor league camp. Re-assigned LHP David Peterson and RHP Pedro Payano to minor league camp. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Travis Banwart, INF/LHP Clint Freeman.
Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF Luca Navigato. Traded OF Jarius Richards to Windy City ThunderBolts. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed 3b T.J. Ward. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHP Alejandro Chacin. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed INF Aaron Ford. BASKETBALL NBA G League CAPITOL CITY GO-GO — Added F Jordan Bell off waivers from the Memphis Grizzlies. Waived F Stephan Jankovic. FOOTBALL National Football League DENVER BRONCOS — Signed LS Jacob Bobenmoyer. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR DeAndre Carter to a contract extension. TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to a one-year extension with OLB Reggie Gilbert. HOCKEY National Hockey League DALLAS STARS — Recalled LW Joel Kiviranta from Texas (AHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled F Steven Fogerty from Hartford (AHL), Re-assigned F Jake Elmer to Hartford (AHL). PHOENIX COYOTES — Assigned D Aaron Ness to Tuscon (AHL).
AHL
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Tory Dello to an amateur tryout. HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed Conner Bleackley to a professional tryout agreement. MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Michael Huntebrinker.
ECHL
WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F James Anderson and F Michael Gillespie to contracts. SOCCER
Major League Soccer
SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Announced the retirement of MF Benny Feilhaber.
United Soccer League Championship
