WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg’s boys got four wins from four different swimmers while the Green Dragon girls got multiple wins from three different swimmers, but both teams fell on the road to Williamsport in season-opening Heartland Athletic Conference action on Tuesday.
In a 110-76 loss on the girls side, Lewisburg got three wins from Anna Batkowski in the 50 free (26.33), 100 free (57.63) and the 200 medley relay along with Alexandra Decker and Delaney Humphrey. Decker also won the 100 breast (1:14.87) and Humphrey also won the 200 free (2:04.61).
On the boys side in a 92-78 loss, Lewisburg got wins from Thomas Haynos in the 200 free (2:03.57), Jack Drouin in the 200 IM (2:32.18), Hunter Grimes in the one-meter diving (230.35 points), and Vaughn Holthus in the 100 free (58.74).
Lewisburg next competes in the Bucknell Invitational on Saturday.
Lewisburg at Williamsport Swimming
Boys
Williamsport 92; Lewisburg 78
at Williamsport High School
200 medley relay: 1. Williamsport (Devon Shank, Riley Hockman, Jack Beattie, Matthew Beard), 1:46.53. 200 free: 1. Thomas Haynos (LEW), 2:03.57; 2. Brodey Persun (WAHS), 2:31.17; 3. Jaden Rankinen (WAHS), 2:35.30. 200 IM: 1. Jack Drouin (LEW), 2:32.18; 2. Noah Marzo (WAHS), 2:42.26; 3. Justin Fulmer (WAHS), 2:54.34. 50 free: 1. Matthew Beard (WAHS), 22.39; 2. Vaughn Holthus (LEW), 25.78; 3. Braden Davis (LEW), 26.37. 1 mtr diving: 1. Hunter Grimes (LEW), 230.35; 2. Jack Beattie (WAHS), 227.10; 3. Caleb Leaman (LEW), 225.25; 100 fly: 1. Jack Beattie (WAHS), 58.26; 2. Mitchell Malusis (LEW), 59.74; 3. Ross Flerlage (WAHS), 1:03.88. 100 free: 1. Vaughn Holthus (LEW), 58.74; 2. Braden Davis (LEW), 1:02.50; 3. Thomas Hetherington (LEW), 1:04.87. 500 free: 1. Devon Shank (WAHS), 5:52.93; 2. Thomas Haynos (LEW), 5:53.27. 200 free relay: 1. Williamsport (Matthew Beard, Devon Shank, Riley Hockman, Ross Flerlage), 1:38.00. 100 breast: 1. Riley Hockman (WAHS), 1:08.70; 2. Thomas Hetherington (LEW), 1:29.50; 3. Sage Koch (WAHS), 1:32.32. 400 free relay:
1. Williamsport (Matthew Beard, Riley Hockman, Ross Flerlage, Jack Beattie), 3:37.83.
Girls
Williamsport 110, Lewisburg 76
at Williamsport High School
200 medley relay: 1. Lewisburg (Jewels Hepner, Alexandra Decker, Delaney Humphrey, Anna Batkowski), 1:58.44. 200 free: 1. Delaney Humphrey (LEW), 2:04.61; 2. Isabelle Griswold (WAHS), 2:08.11; 3. Sydney Hemphrey (WAHS), 2:11.70. 200 IM: 1. Mallory Pardoe (WAHS), 2:21.73; 2. Jewels Hepner (LEW), 2:27.33; 3. Ella Meckley (WAHS), 2:40.66. 50 free: 1. Anna Batkowski (LEW), 26.33; 2. Lydia Smith (WAHS), 26.95; 3. Laila Robertson (WAHS), 28.09. 1 mtr diving: 1. Kassie McTammany (LEW), 160.60; 2. Lydia Missigman (WAHS), 153.85; 3. Adelia Engel (WAHS), 148.65; 100 fly: 1. Mallory Pardoe (WAHS), 1:00.95; 2. Delaney Hemphrey (LEW), 1:05.94; 3. Laila Robertson (WAHS), 1:46.62. 100 free: 1. Anna Batkowski (LEW), 57.63; 2. Isabelle Griswold (WAHS), 58.28; 3. Sydney Kelley (WAHS), 58.41. 500 free: 1. Amy Jarvis (WAHS), 5:46.06; 2. Alexandra Decker (LEW), 5:47.39; 3. Cecilia Fink (WAHS), 6:08.87. 200 free relay: Williamsport (Mallory Pardoe, Elisa Dinicola, Isabelle Griswold, Lydia Smith), 1:45.28. 100 back: 1. Amy Jarvis (WAHS), 1:07.24; 2. Jewels Hepner (LEW), 1:07.39; 3. Ella Meckley (WAHS), 1:17.86. 100 breast: 1. Alexandra Decker (LEW), 1:14.87; 2. Sarah Waltz (WAHS), 1:22.03; 3. Hannah Castellan (LEW), 1:22.33. 400 free relay:
1. Williamsport (Mallory Pardoe, Isabelle Griswold, Sydney Kelley, Lydia Smith), 3:59.37.
Warrior Run at BloomsburgBLOOMSBURG — The Warrior Run swim team opened its season at Bloomsburg, with all three members competing.
Madison Rovenolt led the way finishing the 50 freestyle in 30.72 seconds, plus she also swam the 100 breaststroke (1:29.42). Fellow junior, Brilee Slodysko, swam the 50 free in 32.33 and the 100 free in 1:12.55, plus sophomore Jayla Felix competed in the 50 free and finished in 30.92. Warrior Run will next compete against Lewisburg on Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.