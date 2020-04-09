BLOOMSBURG — Five members of the Bloomsburg University wrestling team were named to the 2019-20 Mid-American Conference (MAC) All-Academic Team as announced by the league office.
Earning spots on the squad were redshirt senior Trevor Allard (Mexico, N.Y./Mexico), seniors Kyle Murphy (Bridgewater, N.J./Bridgewater-Raritan) and Nate Newberry (Biglerville/Biglerville), redshirt sophomore Jarrett Walters (Danville/Danville Area), and sophomore Alex Carida (Hackettstown, N.J./Hackettstown).
A total of 49 grapplers across 15 institutions earned the award with Bloomsburg’s five honorees tying Missouri for the third-highest total in the conference. Central Michigan and George Mason led the way with six selections apiece.
To be named to the MAC All-Academic Team, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative grade-point average (GPA) and have participated in at least 50 percent of the regular season meets. First-year students and junior college transfers in their first year of residence are not eligible for the award. Outstanding academic and athletic accomplishments from the current season only are considered.
Allard and Carida were scheduled to compete at the 2020 NCAA Division I National Championships in Minneapolis before the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Allard, who earned an at-large selection at 184 pounds, finished the year with a 24-4 overall record and was four wins shy of becoming the 19th member of the 100-win club in program history. Carida won the true sixth-place match and earned the final qualifying spot from the conference at 157 pounds. He concluded the season with a 17-12 overall mark.
In the classroom, Allard boasts a 3.91 GPA while working towards his Master’s degree in business administration. Carida sports a 3.71 GPA in supply chain management.
Murphy, Newberry, and Walters joined the duo by also earning double-digit victories during the 2019-20 campaign.
A history major, Walters carries a 3.73 GPA while Newberry has a 3.54 GPA while majoring in economics and finance. Murphy is an early childhood education and special education major and holds a 3.28 GPA.
