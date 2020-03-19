MIFFLINBURG — The confidence level is high for Mifflinburg’s softball team heading into the 2020 season, and why shouldn’t it be?
Despite losing a pair of All-State players in first baseman Libby Whittaker, who’s now at North Carolina State University, and pitcher Vanessa Martin, who’s now at Mount St. Mary’s; the cupboard is hardly bare for the Wildcats and their coach, Ron Hernandez.
And the goals for the team are the same as last year’s: win the Heartland Athletic Conference Division I crown and the District 4 Class 4A championship — for the second year in a row — and make it back into states.
“The goals are pretty much the same (as last year’s), just to keep going and go as far as we can (in the postseason). Last year the girls had the goals of making the state playoffs, and that’s the goal this year,” said Hernandez. “They got a good taste of it last year, and they are hungry for it again. The starters coming back are still smarting (from last year’s 5-2 state quarterfinal loss to West Perry) and with the way it ended. It left a bad taste in their mouths when they outplayed West Perry and the team went on to win states.”
But first, the season must get underway in order for any of those goals to happen.
“We’re hoping to play this season. The team is going to be solid, and we have some returning starters and some younger players who have really developed over the offseason,” said Hernandez. “We have a couple good things going for us: Our defense should be solid and the offense should be solid.
“The girls coming back feel confident, and the coaching staff feels confident with the squad that we have — that we can definitely compete at a high level,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Softening the blow of those key graduation losses, which also included starting shortstop Hailey Foresman (now playing soccer at Shippensburg) and starting catcher Vanessa Boop (who’s now playing at Elizabethtown), will be the return of a couple of All-State players in senior Delaney Good and junior Brook Karchner.
Good, who was named first team All-State for the third time in 2019, led Mifflinburg with a .549 batting average and in hits (45), runs scored (40), stolen bases (8) and a .593 on-base percentage. She also had six doubl es, a triple, a home run, and 11 RBI.
Karchner, who is a two-time All-State selection after earning second-team honors as a freshman, batted .515 with 35 hits, 28 runs, 10 walks, four doubles, four triples, five stolen bases and a slugging percentage of .691.
Without question, Hernandez will be leaning on both Good and Karchner to lead the team this year.
“Definitely, (Good and Karchner) will be the ones the girls gather around and follow. They are two outstanding players and they know how to lead. We lost a lot with Vanessa and Libby, who were both all-state, but its nice to know we still have two girls coming back who have been in that caliber their whole career,” said Hernandez. “Having Delaney and Brook returning really helps with the freshmen coming in, and with the sophomores who didn’t see a lot of playing time last year who will be asked too pick up the slack this year.
“This year will be a little bit of a chance for (Delaney and Brook) to step to the front of the team. They have been in the shadows, and a hidden gem to so speak, and now their games will be out front. Those two girls have what it takes to lead the team and take on that role that our seniors took on last year,” Hernandez continued. “They’ve played with those seniors last year and they followed in their footsteps, and I have no doubt they will step up. We’ve been practicing for two weeks snd I’ve already seen them take on a leadership role.”
Finding a new pitcher, however, will be a key priority for Hernandez this year.
“We have three solid pitchers who have worked hard this offseason, so we’ll be all right,” said Hernandez, who named sophomores Paige Stewart and Chloe Heimbach, along with senior Allison Przywara as the possible replacement for Martin.
“First, there’s Paige Stewart, who was hurt all last year, so this will be her first year. Also, Heimbach is another one of our pitchers as well as Allison Przywara. And if need be, Karchner can also pitch,” said Hernandez. “At this point I haven’t made a decision who is No. 1. I was hoping to get some scrimmages in to see, but it’ll be made early in the season once we get going. But as far as experience wise, Stewart definitely has more experience, but they’ve all been working really hard to get ready.”
Good will remain in centerfield for the Wildcats while Karchner moves from second base to shortstop — her natural position. Also, Abby Underhill will move from the outfield to first base, sophomore Kira Hackenberg will be moving from the outfield to second base and Jaden Keister returns to play third base.
The team’s new catcher will most likely be either freshman Evelyn Osborne or Keister.
“The good thing about this roster is that we have a bunch of girls — we didn’t have as much depth last year as we’re going to have this year,” said Hernandez. “It actually feels really good to know that the girls who aren’t on the field will be able to step in and we won’t miss a beat. It’s nice to have depth on the bench.
“This team is really close, but they need to stay together through the tough times. They are going to have to ride the waves through the tough times until they jell together. They need to stay positive, play for each other, and I think they will. They are definitely on the right path. It may take a little bit, but I think they will eventually get there.”
Jersey Shore, which Mifflinburg beat 4-2 to claim the district title last year prior to beating Scranton Prep 4-1 in the first round of states, will be the main challenge for the Wildcats once again.
“Well the league title and districts is going to be tough this year. Jersey Shore is returning a lot of starters and they will definitely be a tough team got contend with,” said Hernandez. “As far as league title goes, you have Central Mountain and they will be tough. You also have Milton, which always seems to rise to the occasion, and Danville will be tough and as the team returns a bunch of starters, and Selinsgrove upset us last year.
“I don’t see any games that will be easy games. It’s going to be a dogfight, and if I had to pick a true favorite at this point, I couldn’t. Any team could step up and make a run,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg WildcatsCoach:
Ron Hernandez, 3rd season.
Assistant coaches:
Tom Tucker, Grady Heinbach, Jess Lloyd, Jess Brobst and Emily Edewing.
Last year’s records:
18-5, 8-2 (HAC-I); District 4 Class 4A championships; PIAA Quarterfinalists.
Key losses:
First baseman Libby Whittaker, pitcher Vanessa Martin, catcher Vanessa Boop and shortstop Hailey Foresman.
Returning starters:
Delaney Good, sr., OF; Abby Underhill, sr., OF; Brook Karchner, jr., SS; Jaden Keister, jr., 3B; Camryn Murray, jr., OF/Utility; Kira Hackenberg, so., 2B.
Remaining roster: Allison Przywara, sr., OF/P; Chloe Hanselman, jr., OF; Avery Lyons, jr., Utility; Carrie Reich, jr., 1B; Tawnya Shrawder, jr., OF; Montgomery Wetzel, jr., OF/Utility; Chloe Heimbach, so., P/Utility; Paige Stewart, so., P; Evelyn Osborne, fr., C; Emilie Miller, fr., INF; Meg Shively, fr., OF
