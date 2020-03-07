PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Penn State will enter the 2020 Big Ten Wrestling Championship with five No. 1 or 2 seeds when the event begins at 10 a.m. today. The Nittany Lions, under the guidance of head coach Cael Sanderson, will take part in the two-day NCAA qualifier and conference championship tournament held at the RAC at Rutgers University. All individual rankings listed are official NCAA Coaches Poll as of Feb. 27.
The conference has finalized its seeds for the tournament and the Nittany Lions have their slots for all 10 of its entrants as each weight was seeded 1-14. Penn State will have five first-round byes today thanks to its five top-2 seeds.
Sophomore Roman Bravo-Young (17-1, 8-1), ranked No. 2 in the NCAA Coaches Poll, will be the No. 2 seed at 133. Bravo-Young received a first-round bye and will take on the winner of Rutgers’ Sammy Alvarez and Michigan State’s Garrett Pepple.
Junior Nick Lee (18-0, 10-0), ranked No. 1 nationally at 141, will be the No. 1 seed this weekend. Lee also received a first-round bye and will meet the winner of the Purdue’s Parker Filius and Cole Martin of Michigan.
Senior Vincenzo Joseph (13-0, 8-0), ranked No. 1 in the nation at 165, will be the No. 1 seed at this weekend’s tournament. Joseph has a first-round by Saturday and will take on the winner of Minnesota’s Bailee O’Reilly and Drew Hughes of Michigan State.
Senior Mark Hall (20-1, 11-1), ranked No. 2 nationally at 174, will be the No. 2 seed at the tournament. Hall received a first-round bye and will meet the winner of Joey Gunther of Illinois and Jared Krattiger of Wisconsin.
True freshman Aaron Brooks (12-1, 6-1), ranked No. 5 by the NCAA coaches at 184, will be the No. 1 seed at his first Big Ten tournament. Brooks also received a first-round bye and will meet the winner of Owen Webster of Minnesota and Johnny Sebastian of Wisconsin.
Penn State closed out the dual season with a 12-2 mark (8-1 Big Ten). The Big Ten tournament features action today and Sunday, and will decide the Big Ten’s automatic qualifiers for the 2020 NCAA Championship. Today features a 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. session, while Sunday’s action starts at 12 p.m. with consolation bouts, followed up by the championship finals.
