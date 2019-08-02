Mifflinburg grad earns postseason accolades at BloomU

BLOOMSBURG — In most cases, freshmen athletes rarely make an immediate impact on their college teams. Usually, they are seen and not heard.
But that wasn’t the case with Mifflinburg Area High School product Tyler Bailey, who this past spring wrapped up an uber successful first season as a member of Bloomsburg University’s indoor and outdoor men’s track and field teams.
On July 24, Bailey, 19, was recognized for his efforts by being named the indoor track team’s MVP.
While assistant coach Kristin Stam, along with head coach Bernie Empie, expected Bailey, a 5-foot-8, 140-pound middle distance runner, to contribute to the track and field program in his first season, it was a little unexpected to see the freshman excel the way he did in 2018-19.
“Tyler is one of the most talented recruits we have had commit to our men’s program. While we certainly did expect that he would be able to help our team as a freshman, we also never know how a newcomer will respond to the adjustment from high school to college,” Stam said. “With the differences in training, racing schedule, coaching style, etc., it is not uncommon that freshmen will need some time to adjust before they start making noticeable improvements. Therefore, we rarely place any concrete expectations on our new athletes.”
However, following a record-breaking rookie season for Bailey those expectations are now growing by the minute.
First, Bailey set an indoor school record of 1:05.91 in the open 500-meter run at the Bison Open and Multi on Jan. 26.
Next came a school record of 1:56.81 in the open 800 meters at the Youngstown State Mid-Major Invitational on Feb. 2, where he broke the mark of 1:57.91 set by Berwick’s Zach Eyer in 2012.
“Tyler played an instrumental role in Bloomsburg’s team performance this past year, where he was a member of both the third-place 4x800 and eighth-place 4x400 relay teams at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference indoor track & field championships,” said Stam. “In addition to his contribution to those podium-finishing relays, Tyler placed fifth individually in the open 800 at PSACs, and ended the season as Bloomsburg’s school record-holder in the event.
“In addition to the open 500 earlier in the season, Tyler earned two individual school records in his first three months of competing at the college level,” added Bloomsburg’s assistant coach.
Bailey continued his early success into the outdoor season where he helped the Huskies’ 4x800 relay team finish fourth at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships in 7:44.73, which also set a new school record by 12 seconds.
Also during the outdoor season Bailey placed fifth in the open 800 at the PSAC Championships in an all-time personal best time of 1:54.28.
According to Stam, it is uncommon for any freshman athlete to do what Bailey did this past season — especially when it comes to Bloomsburg’s track and field program.
“As a program that has a history of success in developing athletes to reach conference-level performances over time, it is rare for us to have freshmen come in and be able to achieve what Tyler has in their first year with the program,” said Stam. “It has been very special to watch Tyler take on such a key role with patience, humility, and quiet confidence. We are very excited to see how far he can go with more experience!”
And, as it turns out, Bailey’s success is two-fold.
“Tyler’s positive attitude is something our team as a whole looks up to, and his evident work ethic and trust in his training have made him a young but highly respected leader within the program,” said Stam. “These qualities have not only enabled Tyler to step up to the challenge of collegiate athletics himself, but they have also helped inspire his teammates to believe in themselves and push beyond their limits.”
That all points to what could be a very successful career at Bloomsburg for Bailey, who couldn’t be reached for comment.
“Based on the fact that Tyler was able to make a smooth transition (from high school to college), and even achieve an all-time personal best in his first year, we foresee continued growth for him — and huge potential to be one of the top athletes in the PSAC,” said Stam.
