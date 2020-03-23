MIFFLINBURG — Like many of her peers, Kayla Kline was disappointed and heartbroken when the season came to an abrupt end after the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference cancelled the remainder of the spring sports season on March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemc.
The decision came one day following the NCAA’s decision to shelve the remaining winter and spring championship tournaments for all sports, effectively ending the seasons of thousands of collegians across the country.
For Kline, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, and the rest of her teammates on the Lycoming College softball team, which includes Milton High’s Kacee Reitz and Meadowbrook Christian’s Taylor Gessner, who played for Lewisburg, it felt like the rug had been taken out from under them when upon their return from a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., they were told that their season wouldn’t continue.
“It was definitely hard and disappointing for the entire team, but especially for us seniors. We had just gotten to the start of the season and suddenly it was taken away from us,” Kline said.
“We had worked very hard in our preseason and it’s hard to comprehend that we will not have the rest of the season. I also think that our team was really coming together in Myrtle Beach, and now we don’t have the chance to show it.”
Months of hard work. Done. Just like that.
“We were all really devastated to hear of the news. We went down to Myrtle Beach not knowing that anything like this would happen, and by the end of our week we found out that we wouldn’t be having the rest of our season,” said Kline. “As a senior, it’s hard for me to believe that I have to say goodbye to my teammates and coaches this early in a season.”
The Warriors went 6-2 in South Carolina during the Fast Pitch Dreams Classic, and Kline, for her part, was simply outstanding.
Kline had four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI for the week. She had hits in seven of eight games and four multi-hit games.
The senior shortstop also reached 10 career home runs and broke the school’s career total bases record with a blast to left field against Lancaster Bible. Kline finished the week with 195 total bases, breaking the school record set by Amy Cline (182) from 2010-13.
“We had strong pitching down in Myrtle Beach and our line-up was really starting to find a groove from top to bottom,” said Kline. “I did realize that I was close to some records, but that really did not matter to me. I am much more disappointed in the fact that I will not be able to finish my senior year on campus with my friends and teammates.”
Kline, who worked really hard to get ready for softball season after she suffered a torn meniscus in January while playing for the Warriors’ basketball team, will finish her career as the school’s all-time leader in batting average (.457), on-base percentage (.490) and total bases (193) despite only playing a total of two-and-a-quarter full seasons.
Kline, however, was only nine hits away from that school record and she easily would’ve surpassed it had the season not come to a premature end.
Getting the hits record would’ve been a fine testament to the efficient production of Kline’s career, which has been marred by injuries.
“I would have liked to have a chance to reach the hits record for a career,” said Kline. “It would have been nice to reach because it would’ve showed that hard work does pay off, and even though I have worked through injuries in my career I was able to fight my way back.”
But now, Kline is left thinking of what could’ve been — not just for herself, but for the entire team.
“I have really been thinking a lot about that (last) week, and I’m sad that our team did not get to finish out the season on our own terms. Our hard work as a team was really starting to show in all aspects of the game,” said Kline. “It’s hard to think that our team goal of making the playoffs and having the ability to compete for a (Middle Atlantic Conference) championship was taken away in such a short period of time.”.457).
Regardless of her career getting cut short and ending on a sour note, Kline said she will take away plenty of good memories from her time competing on the hardwood and on the diamond while wearing a Warriors uniform.
“One memory I have really enjoyed is all of the friendships I have made at Lycoming. I have had great teammates and coaches throughout my four years, and I wouldn’t be the person I am today without them,” she said. “In basketball, my best memory was when I scored my 1,000th point at the Steel Club Classic (at Moravian College on Jan. 5). Our team won the tournament (a 72-69 win over Moravian behind 16 points and six rebounds from Kline), and for our senior class it was the first tournament that we won in our four years.
“In softball, I have really enjoyed all of our Myrtle Beach trips. Being able to spend quality time with my teammates was something I will never forget. Also, some other good memories are when I got my 100th career hit and when I hit a walk-off home run my freshmen year against Widener.”
Another good memory for Kline was being named the MAC Commonwealth Player of the Week on March 16 following her team’s final trip to Myrtle Beach.
“It is satisfying for me to have earned MAC player of the week honors in what was my last week as a college athlete,” Kline said. “I will truly miss being a part of both the basketball and softball teams at Lycoming College.”
And with an extra week of spring break due to the epidemic coming to an end, Kline recently began her online studies as an accounting and economics major. Following graduation, Kline already has a position lined up with accounting firm Baker Tilly in Williamsport.
Hopefully, COVID-19 doesn’t delay the next chapter of Kline’s life as it did during her final athletic season.
“We had an extra week for spring break, so my online classes (began on Monday). I have a job with the accounting firm Baker Tilly in Williamsport that will start in October,” she said. “I will also be studying for my CPA exam over the summer, and I’m hoping that the virus will not have much of an impact on the start of my career.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.