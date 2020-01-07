LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior guard Avi Toomer has been named Bison Athlete of the Week after leading the men’s basketball team to a pair of victories to start Patriot League play.
Toomer, a team co-captain, is one of the hottest 3-point shooters in the country right now, and he averaged 14.5 points per game in Bucknell’s victories over Army and Lafayette last week. He was 7-for-9 from long distance in those two games, and dating back to the start of December he is 17 for his last 26 (.654) from the arc.
Toomer is now shooting 46.7 percent on 3-pointers for the season, which would rank ninth nationally, but he falls just shy of the minimum number of attempts to qualify.
Toomer tallied 14 points in Thursday’s come-from-behind 67-65 win over Army West Point at Sojka Pavilion. He connected on his first four 3-point attempts of the night before finishing 4-for-5. He also blocked two shots and recorded two assists and a steal.
On Sunday at Lafayette, Toomer played only 3:30 in the first half after picking up two quick fouls. But in the second half he scored 12 of his 15 points while helping to keep Justin Jaworski, the Patriot League’s No. 2 scorer at 18.8 points per game coming in, without a field goal. Toomer went 6-for-10 from the field and 3-for-4 from the arc and also pulled down six rebounds.
Toomer is Bucknell’s second-leading scorer at 12.7 points per game. He ranks 14th in the Patriot League in scoring, first in 3-point percentage and fourth in 3-pointers made per game (2.3).
Bucknell looks to continue its hot start in Patriot League play with two home games coming up this week against Navy (Wednesday, 7 p.m.) and Holy Cross (Saturday, 2 p.m.).
