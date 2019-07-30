Catching up with collegiate baseball players

By The Standard-Journal
Editor’s note: Following each collegiate season, The Standard-Journal will attempt to catch up with area student-athletes competing at the next level.
Today we feature women’s track and field.
If there is a student-athlete from our area which we inadvertently missed, please email us at sports@standard-journal.com.
Baseball
• Noah Inch, junior, Shippensburg University
Lewisburg Area High School
Inch, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound redshirt sophomore pitcher for the Raiders, followed up a very successful 2018 (sophomore) season in which he made four starts and appeared in 11 games.
In 2019, Inch appeared in 12 games for the Raiders and posted a record of 3-6 and an ERA of 4.05. In 53.1 innings pitched, Inch struck out 63 batters, walked 35 and allowed 53 hits and 38 runs (24 earned).
Among the highlights this season for Inch were a seven-inning, one-hit shutout thrown on March 24 against Kutztown. He struck out 10 and walked three to improve to 3-1 on the season. Inch ended up striking out 10 batters three times this past season, including March 10 against Le Moyne and March 24 against Kutztown — all wins.
Following his second college season, Inch has kept busy this summer as he’s currently competing for the North Adams Steeplecats in the New England Collegiate Baseball League in Massachusetts.
• Brian Jordan, freshman, Mansfield University
Mifflinburg Area High School
Jordan, a 6-0, 160-pound pitcher/outfielder, made four appearances this past season for the Mountaineers. Some of Jordan’s highlights in 2019 included pitching 1.1 innings of hitless relief against St. Thomas Aquinas on March 8, as well as recording his first career strikeout against Millersville on April 13.
Overall this past season, Jordan pitched a total of 3.2 innings. He struck out one, walked six and allowed seven runs (three earned) off eight hits to finish with a 7.36 ERA.
• Reed Wagner, freshman, Messiah College
Mifflinburg Area High School
Wagner, a 5-9, 185-pound shortstop, had one start and played in seven games during the 2019 season. In 11 at-bats this past year, Wagner had four hits including a double, and he walked twice, scored three runs, had one RBI and posted a .364 batting average. Wagner was also 5-for-5 on stolen bases for the Falcons this year. In the field, Wagner recorded 10 chances and had two put-outs and six assists for an .800 fielding percentage.
• Dillan Weikel, freshman, Susquehanna University
Mifflinburg Area High School
A pitcher, Weikel spent the bulk of the 2019 season coming out of the bullpen for the River Hawks. Weikel pitched in a total of 15 games this past season, and his longest outing came against Moravian on May 12 when he threw 4.2 innings.
Overall this season, Weikel posted a 2-3 record and had an ERA of 7.85. He struck out 24 batters, walked 24 and allowed 58 hits and 45 runs (34 earned).
In the field, Weikel also wasn’t too shabby in his first season at SU. He had an .813 fielding percentage on 16 chances (7 put-outs/6 assists) to go along with three errors.
Weikel really shined towards the end of the season when he helped the River Hawks claim the Landmark Conference championship (the team’s first since 2016) with an 8-5 win over Moravian. Weikel threw 4.2 innings and had three strikeouts and six walks, and he gave up five runs (one earned) to help pave the way for the title.
However, one of Weikel’s three losses on the season came a few days later on May 18 when SU fell to Johns Hopkins, 12-2, in the first of two games against the team in a Division III regional tournament. Weikel allowed seven runs (six earned) on four hits with five walks and three strikeouts.
• Zane Yoder, sophomore, Penn State Hazleton
Lewisburg Area High School
Yoder, a utility player for the Nittany Lions, appeared in just one game this past season and had one at-bat — a strikeout.
