BLOOMSBURG — With the COVID-19 pandemic causing the suspension of spring seasons, the Bloomsburg University athletic department thanked each senior class for their dedication to their sport this year, and the last four years with a virtual senior day.
The three members of the softball senior class — Kelsey Impink (Perkiomenville/Perkiomen Valley), Julia Knight (Kennett Square/Unionville), and Ashli Venokur (East Brunswick, N.J./East Brunswick) — have helped the Huskies to an 89-65 overall record, three Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) tournaments and an NCAA DII Atlantic Regional appearance. The Huskies were an impressive 32-8 at home and posted a perfect 14-0 record at Jan M. Hutchinson Field in 2019. In 2017, the Huskies came in second at the PSAC tournament and advanced to the Atlantic Regional.
Impink, second base
Major — Digital forensics and ITM minorimpink mansfield 19
Athletic Honors/Awards
All-PSAC Central — Second Base (2019)
Athletic Highlights
Appeared in 103 games for the Huskies while making 80 starts ... Started in every game for the last two seasons ... Has a career batting average of .291 with 74 hits, including 19 doubles, one triple, and five home runs ... Drove in 43 runs while scoring 55 in her four seasons ... Named to the 2019 All-PSAC Central Team after leading the team with 10 doubles, 19 RBI, and 26 runs scored with a .277 batting average ... Had a career-best 38 hits in 2019 ... Finished 2020 with a .349 batting average with 15 hits, four doubles, and a home run ... Went a career-best 5-for-5 against Holy Family on April 23, 2019, with three runs scored, an RBI, and a double ... Had four RBI in a single game four times — February 26, 2017, vs. Charleston, March 30, 2019, vs. Lock Haven, April 28, 2019, at Clarion, a Feb. 29, at Bowie State.
Favorite BU Athletics Memory
There are too many memories to count. One of my favorite times is when we travel because we are always around each other, and it feels like one big happy family.
Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University
One memory that stands out at Bloomsburg is when we were undefeated at our home field last year.
Knight, first base
Major — Business administration and marketingknight jefferson 19
Athletic Highlights
Appeared in 79 games for the Huskies while making 43 starts over the last three years ... Played and started in all 14 games in 2020 ... Has a career .291 batting average with 46 hits, including six doubles, one triple, and one home runs ... has driven in 28 runs while scoring 21 ... Has a career .934 fielding percentage ... Had a career-best 17 hits in 2017 ... Had a career-best three doubles and a triple in 2019 ... Scored eight runs and had 10 RBI in 2019 ... Had a career-best four RBI against Goldey-Beacom on March 24, 2019.
Favorite BU Athletics Memory
Getting second at the PSAC tournament my freshman year.
Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University
Making lifelong best friends.
Venokur, catcher
Major — Special Educations and Early Childhood Ed.Venokur_Ashli_Clarion5
Athletic Honors/Awards
PSAC Scholar-Athlete (2017-2018, 2018-2019)
Athletic Highlights
Appeared in 55 games for the Huskies while making 42 starts ... Started in 32 of 33 games played in 2018 ... Has a career .325 batting average, including a .365 BA in 2018 ... Has 25 hits, 14 runs, 11 RBI, three doubles, and a home run in her career ... Had a career-best 19 hits, two doubles, nine RBI, and nine runs scored in 2018 ... Has a career .996 fielding percentage ... Has struck out just seven times in 77 career at-bats ... Had a career-best 2 RBI in a single-game twice — vs. Chowan, March 10, 2018, and at Pitt-Johnstown, March 31, 2018 ... Had a career-best three hits vs. Charleston, Feb. 25, 2018 ... Caught six runners stealing behind the plate in 2018.
Favorite BU Athletics Memory
When we spontaneously stopped in Savannah, Georgia, and got to spend some time there after the first leg of our spring break trip got rained out.
Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University
Going to the Bloomsburg Fair for the first time as a freshman.
