TURBOTVILLE — The Lewisburg varsity field hockey team has been on its game since an unexpected defeat to Line Mountain last week and following a 7-0 win over Warrior Run on Tuesday, the Green Dragons have won three straight and look to be hitting their stride at just the right time of the season.
“It’s in the back of our minds, it’s not something we want to do,” Lewisburg head coach Daneen Zaleski said after her team’s win over the Defenders. “We have two big games coming up against Central (Columbia) and Mifflinburg and we’re taking each game one at a time and working for a win in that particular game. So we remember Line Mountain, but we don’t want to focus on it.”
Rylee Dyroff recorded a hat trick and Kara Koch scored twice to lead the Green Dragons past the Defenders in the HAC-II matchup.
Koch started the scoring as she whipped a hard shot into the upper left-hand corner of the cage past Warrior Run goalkeeper Rachel Yohn at 27:08 to open the scoring.
Dyroff scored the first of her three goals on the afternoon when she pounded in a loose ball in front of the net at 18:05 to make the score 2-0 in favor of Lewisburg.
Koch and Dyroff did it again to open up the second half as the two each notched their second goals of the game within the first five minutes of play. Koch deflected a perfectly-placed pass by Allie Mast past Yohn and into the back of the net to make the score 3-0.
Koch then made a brilliant play in front of the net just a few minutes later as she spun and put a backhand off the post which caromed right to Dyroff’s stick for an easy tap-in.
Both of Lewisburg’s early second half goals came off of set plays following penalty corners, an area of play upon which Zaleski said she wanted to see improvement following the Green Dragons’ 3-1 win over Shikellamy on Monday.
“We scored two and that’s an improvement from (Shikellamy) because we did not score off of any corners against them,” Zaleski said. “We had beautiful passing today and we moved up the field very nicely. They played really well today.”
Lewisburg blew the game wide open in the second half. Dyroff scored twice and Koch scored once along with Maddie Redding and Gaby Markunas.
The front line of Dyroff and Markunas has certainly opened up the offensive chances for the Green Dragons over the past three games, all of which have resulted in Lewisburg victories.
Markunas’ speed and possession skills combined with Dyroff’s playmaking ability were a huge reason why Lewisburg was able to score five times in the final 30 minutes and run away with a 7-0 win against the Defenders.
“Gaby and Rylee are doing really nicely on the forward line, but it all starts from the back of the field,” Zaleski said. “We had great passing to get the ball up to them and then they were doing what they needed to do in the circle and put the ball into the net. They’ve both been working really hard and are really coming along nicely.”
Mast added a pair of assists for the Green Dagons and Koch and Izzy Zaleski had one assist each.
Lewisburg (9-2) next hosts Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Thursday while Warrior Run (5-8) is at Midd-West on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Lewisburg 7, Warrior Run 0
at Warrior Run
First half
Lew-Kara Koch, unassisted, 27:08. Lew-Rylee Dyroff, assist Izzy Zaleski, 18:05.
Second half
Lew-Koch, assist Allie Mast, 26:27. Lew-Dyroff, assist Koch, 25:19. Lew-Maddie Redding, assist Koch, 7:06. Lew-Gaby Markunas, unassisted, 5:29. Lew-Dyroff, assist Mast, 3:17.
Shots: Lewisburg, 22-4; Corners: Lewisburg, 10-1; Saves:
Lewisburg, Kerstin Koons, 4; WR, Rachel Yohn, 15.
JV score: Lewisburg, 7-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.