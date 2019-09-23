WILLIAMSPORT — A 47-yard pass down the right sideline in the fourth quarter helped the Lycoming College football team force overtime, but Wilkes University scored in the second overtime period to post a 24-17 Middle Atlantic Conference win at David Person Field on Saturday.
Down 10-0 at halftime, the Warriors (1-2, 0-1 MAC) came back to tie it in the third quarter, as the team embarked on a 13-play, 63-yard drive to set up a 30-yard field goal from senior Jamie Fisher. On the ensuing kickoff, freshman David Tomb laid a big hit on the receiver to pop the football out, which senior Jarrell Payne dove on at the 10-yard line. Two plays later, sophomore quarterback Chase Snavely snuck into the end zone and Fisher’s extra points tied it with 7:11 left in the third.
Wilkes (3-0, 1-0) responded with a 12-play, 84-yard drive before Kamaal Reed scored from six yards out to take a 17-10 lead with 14:09 left. The Warriors fought back quickly, driving 78 yards on four plays, with Snavely completing a pass to freshman Aaron Wolcott for 15 yards before an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty advanced it another 15 to the Wilkes 48. Three plays later, Snavely launched a perfect spiral down the sideline for senior Christoff Minott, who stayed inbounds for a 47-yard score with 12:58 left.
From there, the two teams traded punts, with Lycoming being forced to punt from its 29. Wilkes initially fumbled the punt, but Nate Whitaker fell on it at the Wilkes 31. The Colonels then went on a 10-play drive to get to the 14, but a 31-yard field goal attempt at the buzzer sailed wide.
In the first overtime, Wilkes’ Gabe Aligyer picked off a pass before the Colonels possession, which ended with a missed field goal. In their second opportunity, though, they reached the endzone in seven plays, with Jose Tabora scoring on a draw from four yards out. After the Warriors got to the 12-yard line thanks to a first-down pass to senior Stephen Toczylousky, of Southern Columbia High School, Wilkes sealed the win when Bud Moyer intercepted a pass at the seven.
In his first start, Snavely finished 19-of-30 for 183 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted three times. Minott caught three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown and Toczylousky added three catches for 44 yards, as they led a group of nine receivers to catch a pass. Freshman Joey Guida had 27 yards on 13 carries.
Freshman Austin Rowley posted 10 tackles and two breakups and senior Sam Pawlikowski added nine tackles.
The Warriors get back on the field on Saturday when they head to King’s (Pa.) for a 1 p.m. MAC contest.
Slow start dooms Bloomsburg in 38-24 home loss to Mercyhurst
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg University football team spotted the visiting Lakers of Mercyhurst University 31 consecutive points before a late rally fell short as the Huskies dropped a 38-24 decision in front of 3,229 fans at a sun-baked Danny Hale Field at Redman Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Bloomsburg dropped to 1-2 on the season while Mercyhurst improved to 2-1 with the victory.
Senior Michael Allen had a career afternoon for the Huskies as he eclipsed 100 yards receiving in a game for the first time in his collegiate career. He finished with a career-best eight catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns and then posted a pair of punt returns for 36 yards to finish with 202 all-purpose yards on the afternoon — also a career-high. Redshirt freshman Logan Leiby of Selinsgrove also had his best day throwing the football as he completed 14-of-24 for a career-best 194 yards and the two touchdowns to Allen.
Unfortunately for the Huskies, the rough start proved to be too much to overcome as Mercyhurst jumped out to a 24-0 advantage at halftime and then added another touchdown to open the second half before Bloomsburg could crack the scoreboard.
The Huskies finished the day with a season-high 276 yards of total offense — 212 of those coming in the second half. Leiby threw for 194 yards with 166 of those going to Allen. On the ground, the Lakers limited Bloomsburg to just 82 yards on the day which was aided by six sacks of Leiby.
Cross country Lycoming College Saturday at Lock Haven Invitational
Notes: Senior Kaylee Long, a graduate of Milton Area High School, became the first Lycoming College women’s cross country runner to break the 24-minute mark on a 6K course, breaking her own school-record with a run of 23:57.1 at the Lock Haven Invitational on Saturday morning. The Lock Haven University Invitational featured 41 schools, with representation from all three NCAA divisions.
Long placed 95th in a field of 404 runners by besting her previous program record of 24:01, set in 2016 at the NCAA Mideast Regional. Freshman Claire Shaffer broke the 30-minute mark in just her second race, finishing second on the team and 312th overall with a run of 28:01.4. Senior Amanda Goulden posted a time of 31:05.2 with freshman Tamera Hess coming in behind her with a 31:54.8. Junior Kayla Nowak ran a career-best 33.05.9 to place 393rd plus sophomore Mariah Rovenolt, a Warrior Run High School graduate, finished in 41:40.1 in her first career race with the Warriors.
On the men’s side, junior Maverick Stenger, a Mifflinburg Area High School grad, led the men in the 8K race by surpassing his career-best run by two minutes with a time of 30:25.9, placing 274th in a field of 373 runners. Sophomore Logan Franquet also set a career-best mark, finishing in 32.13, placing 313th. Sophomore Diego Pallares was third on the team with a 33:50.8. In addition, sophomore Brandon Gates, a fellow Warrior Run grad, finished in 42:42.0 to round out the top seven.
Lock Haven University Saturday at Lock Haven Invitational
Notes: The regionally-ranked Bald Eagles women’s team finished fourth out of 37 teams and Laurel Moyer was 10th out of 403 individual runners, as Lock Haven was impressive today at their own LHU Invite. Moyer led the way for the Bald Eagles as she turned in another brilliant early-season effort as she covered Lock Haven’s flat 6,000-meter course in an impressive 21:28.3. As a team, the LHU women placed fourth out of 37 total teams. Division I West Virginia, ranked No. 5 in the Mid-Atlantic Region, took home the team title with a perfect score (15 points). Davis & Elkins ook second and Seton Hill finished third, just ahead of LHU. Division I Bucknell rounded out the top-five in the team standings.
In addition for Lock Haven, true-freshman Elaina Klinger, a Danville High grad, continued to impress and finished 69th overall. She scored in 62nd with a time of 23:27.6. Also, Warrior Run High grad Rachel Grow covered the 6K course in 24:17.6 to finish 115th, scored 108th.
On the men’s side for Lock Haven, a third-place finish from Aaron Pfeil and a tremendous effort from the Bald Eagles’ front-running pack, the Bald Eagles powered their way to the team title at the 2019 LHU Invite. As a team, Lock Haven, ranked No. 6 in the latest NCAA Division II Atlantic Region rankings, bested the large 32 team field and knocked off several teams ranked ahead of them. The Bald Eagles scored 81 points, thanks to Pfeil’s third-place finish, a pair of runners in the top-10 and four finishers among the top-25.
Pfeil was third out of 373 total runners and covered the 8,000-meter course with a career-best 25:07.0. Also for the Bald Eagles, Hunter Confair, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, cracked the top-85 in the deep and talented field. Confair was 34th (scored 33rd) with a time of 26:21.1.
Women’s soccer No. 9 West Chester 3, Lock Haven 0 Saturday at West Chester
Notes: Lock Haven 1-2-1, 1-2 PSAC East) fell to No. 9 West Chester (5-0, 4-0 PSACE)on the road in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East action. Turning in solid midfield and defensive play was Erika Landis, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, who did all she could to slow down the West Chester attack.
Lycoming 5, Immaculata 2 Saturday at Immaculata University
Notes: Freshman Jessica Umpstead scored three goals and dished out an assist to lead the Warriors to the victory over Immaculata in non-conference action on Saturday afternoon at Draper Walsh Stadium. The Warriors (5-2-1 overall) are 4-0-1 over their last five games, while outscoring their opponents 13-4 in that span. Umpstead is the first freshman to notch a hat trick since Jordan Lazarich ’17 did so twice in 2014 and her seven points are sixth-most in single-game program-history.
Susquehanna 5, Delaware Valley College 1 Saturday at Doylestown
Notes: Eight different players had a hand in Susquehanna’s non-conference road win Saturday night. Susquehanna (5-2) bested host Delaware Valley College (1-5-1) for its third win in a row. Helping out in the win was junior captain Madi Welliver, a graduate of Warrior Run High School. Welliver, a goalkeeper, made no saves in her 45 minutes of action to stretch her scoreless streak to 488:41 minutes.
Bucknell 2, Lafayette 1 Saturday at Lafayette
Notes: Freshman Abby Gearhart scored the go-ahead goal on a penalty kick in the 18th minute, and then she assisted on Chloe Christakos’ insurance marker just 70 seconds later, helping Bucknell to the win at Lafayette on the opening day of Patriot League play. Freshman goalkeeper Kaylee Donnelly had a big day with 10 saves, center back Holly Burns cleared a ball off the line in the final seconds of the first half, and the Bison defense held strong under pressure despite conceding in the 79th minute.
Bucknell improved to 3-6 overall and jumped to the top of the table in the Patriot League by holding on for all three away points. After posting a winning non-conference record, Lafayette fell to 4-4-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
Men’s soccer
Lycoming 2, Eastern University 0
Saturday at Lycoming College
Notes: Freshman Jayson Butler and senior Lance Klingler each scored second-half goals to lead Lycoming to a victory over Eastern University in non-conference action on Saturday at UPMC Field. After opening the game with a scoreless 53 minutes, the Warriors (4-3 overall) found the scoreboard when sophomore Alex Henry created a turnover at the top of the box and sent a pass to senior Tanner Fonjweng at the left endline, who found a cutting Butler, who beat the keeper left for his second goal of the season. The Warriors extended their lead to two in the 74th minute when junior Josh Cruz lofted a perfectly placed free kick into the box, allowing Klingler to glide through the air for a header into the upper right 90 of the goal, his second of the year. The Warriors outshot the Eagles (3-4-1 overall), 14-8, while also leading in corners, 6-4.
York (Pa.) 2, Susquehanna 1 Saturday at Susquehanna
Notes: Susquehanna avoided its fifth straight shutout loss Saturday afternoon when junior Kyle Trainor found the back of the net. However, a late second-half goal gave the visiting York College of Pennsylvania Spartans (4-2-2) a 2-1 non-conference win over the River Hawks (1-6-0).
Field hockey Bucknell 1, Boston University 0 Saturday at Boston
Notes: Olivia Harris made five saves, and Maddie Rehak netted her second collegiate goal, to lift Bucknell to victory at No. 25 Boston University on Saturday. The Bison (3-3, 1-0 Patriot League) snapped the Terriers’ (3-4, 0-1 Patriot League) 17-game winning streak over Patriot League opponents at New Balance Field on the strength of their strong defensive effort. They allowed just five shots on goal over the course of the contest and kept Boston from converting on five penalty corners, three of which came
after Rehak’s go-ahead goal. Entering the game, Bucknell last edged a ranked opponent on Sept. 11, 2016, a 3-2 overtime win over then No. 12 Albany. The Bison had never before topped Boston University, winner of four of the past five Patriot League titles, on the road.
Bloomsburg 3, Frostburg State 0
Sunday at Bloomsburg
Notes: The Huskies won their second consecutive game in as many days on Sunday afternoon as it knocked off visiting Frostburg State at Steph Pettit Stadium. With the victory, the Huskies improved to 2-4 overall while the Bobcats remained winless on the season as they fell to 0-7.
Women’s volleyball Lycoming College Saturday at Knights Invitational
Notes: Senior Emily Morris led the Warriors with 14 assists and 24 digs, but the team fell in a pair of matches at the Knights Invitational at Alumni Gym, falling to Haverford, 3-0, and Salisbury, 3-0, on Saturday. Junior Emily Konopka and freshman Elizabeth Kelson each had six kills to lead the Warriors (8-8 overall) against Haverford (13-1), which had 31 kills and 12 aces in the 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-11) win. Kiannah Titus and junior Elle Jednorski each had seven kills in the nightcap, but Salisbury (9-2) had 14 aces and seven blocks in the 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-15) win.
Bucknell 3, Delaware State 1
Bucknell 3, Fairleigh Dickinson 0 Saturday at Bucknell
Notes: Trailing 24-21 in the fourth set of Saturday night’s match with Delaware State, Bucknell (11-1) gutted out five straight points to break the school’s win-streak record of 10 consecutive victories. The Bison’s historic win was preceeded by a 3-1 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson earlier in the day to go 3-0 for a third straight weekend. Bucknell beat Delaware State 19-25, 25-14, 25-7 and 26-24; and the Bison’s scores against Fairleigh Dickinson were 25-20, 25-22, 25-17.
Women’s tennis Lycoming College ITA Atlantic South Regional Saturday at University of Mary Washington
Notes: Senior Hannah Summerson won a pair of doubles matches with freshman Aubrey Chambers in the ‘C’ flight to set the school’s career doubles wins record and advance to the semifinals at the ITA Atlantic South Regional at the University of Mary Washington on Saturday.
Summerson now has a 40-25 record in doubles play with the pair of wins, surpassing the mark of 39 set by Heidi von Schwedler from 2000-04. With her three combined wins during the day, she also moved past Meredith Moerschbacher (1999-02, 81) and into second in the school’s career record book, as she now has 43-23 singles mark and a 83-48 overall record, leaving her three wins shy of the school record of 86 career wins held by Cricket Temple (1999-02, 86).
Summerson and Chambers advanced in the 16-team bracket thanks to an 8-2 win over Hannah Gorel and Hallie Hershey and an 8-6 win over Emily Daigneault and Alison Keister, advancing to the semifinals and improving to 6-2 together. They will face Randolph’s Lauren Appel and Sarah Mueller in Sunday’s semifinals.
Summerson and Chambers then fell in the semifinal round of the ‘C’ double flight, but the pairs run highlighted the weekend. Summerson and Chambers fell behind 2-0 in the semifinal match with Randolph’s Lauren Appel and Sarah Mueller, but came back to make it an 8-6 match. The duo won two matches on Saturday, beating St. Mary’s, 8-2, and Bridgewater, 8-6, helping Summerson set the school’s career doubles record with her 40th career win.
Men’s golf Bucknell University Sunday at Dartmouth Invitational
Notes: Bucknell junior Chris Tanabe parlayed a record-setting performance into his second career tournament victory, and the Bison golf team captured its third straight second-place finish on Sunday at the Dartmouth Invitational. With the three straight runner-up finishes at events hosted by Colgate, Cornell and Dartmouth, Bucknell is off to its best start in 10 years. In the fall of 2009, the Bison began the season with a victory and two second-place efforts.
Tanabe has been the catalyst in this great start, and he turned in one of the best performances in team history this weekend. After opening with a 68 on Saturday, Tanabe fired a bogey-free, 6-under-par 65 in the final round on Sunday. He started the day on the fourth hole and made birdies at 7, 11, 12, 18, 1 and 3. Tanabe’s 9-under 133 is a new school 36-hole record, and it was good for a two-shot victory over Drexel’s Alex Butler. Tanabe began the day four shots behind Butler, who opened with a 64, but Butler finished with a 71 while Tanabe was busy tying the team 18-hole record.
Backing up Tanabe’s 65 on Sunday was freshman Blake Wisdom with a 2-under 69, sophomore Jason Lohwater with a 72, and senior Peter Bradbeer with a 73. Wisdom, who shot 73 on Saturday, compiled an even-par 142 for the tournament to give him a T-18th finish.
Bucknell was running neck and neck with first-round leader Drexel throughout much of the day, but the Dragons went a combined 6-under on the 17th and 18th holes to pull away. Drexel finished with an 8-under 276 for an 11-under total of 557. Bucknell and Rhode Island tied for second place at 6-under 562. For the Bison, that 36-hole total is one shy of the school record of 561, set at the 2017 Patriot League Championship at Bucknell. The 6-under figure is a new team record for 36 holes.
