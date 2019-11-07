LEWISBURG — A year ago Brandon Stokes was eating everything in sight and raiding his dad’s closet in an effort to find clothing that would fit his expanding body. It was all part of the Milton High graduate’s effort to find his way into the lineup and help the Bucknell wrestling team fill a void at heavyweight. A year later, Stokes is watching his caloric intake and back into his own clothes as he again fights for a spot in the Bison lineup, this time at 184 pounds.
A senior, Stokes will provide a local connection for the Bucknell when it kicks off the season with a contingent of wrestlers at the Bearcat Open in Binghamton. The Bison will begin the dual meet season when they visit Northern Illinois next Friday and then end the early season road trip two days later with a visit to No. 8 Iowa State. After competing at the Navy Classic, Bucknell will be at home against Bloomsburg on December 5.
Stokes, neuroscience major, compiled an 8-12 record and had five pins at the uncharacteristic upper weight a season ago. Now back near his high school weight, he’s again trying to fight his way into the lineup.
“It’s good to see him back down at his normal fighting weight,” said Dan Wirnsberger who is starting his 15th season as the head coach of the Bison. “He’s more energized, he moves better, he’s more confident. He has experience and he wants a spot in our lineup but he’s going to have to battle Kyle Inlander when he comes back from a knee injury in the next two or three weeks.”
Inlander, a senior, was 13-11 at 184 last season.
Zach Hartman and Drew Phipps represent the foundation of Wirnsberger’s team. Hartman compiled a tremendous freshman season, exploding on to the national scene at 157 pounds when he stunned two nationally ranked opponents on his way to a third place finish at the Ken Kraft Midlands tournament. A second place finish at the EIWA tournament earned him a bid to the national tournament where he went 2-2. He finished the season with a 28-9 record and was ranked as high as No. 8.
Phipps’ sixth place finish at the EIWA tournnament earned him his first trip to the national tournament when he went 1-2. He finished his junior year with a 25-12 record and has a 60-35 career mark.
“They bring experience and they bring leadership,”Wirnsberger said. “They are our captains and we will count on those guys to set the example for the young guys.”
Wirnsberger said Noah Levett, under-sized at 141 a year ago, has grown into the weight and expects major contributions from the sophomore this season.
“He’s got a year of experience under his belt and we are expecting him to break through and a big year for us,” Wirnsberger said. “He got bigger and stronger in the off-season so he fits (141) better than he did a year ago.”
A Kiski Area graduate like Levett, freshman Darren Miller will start at 133. Miller earned the PIAA Class 3A championship at 126 pounds last March and had 164 career victories.
“Miller won the preliminary wrestle-off and he’ll most likely be our guy at 133 pounds,” Wirnsberger said. “He’s going to be a bright spot for us.”
Wirnsberger said 149 is going to be Bucknell’s most competitive weight class with junior Matt Kolonia battling freshman Jaden Fisher. Kolonia was 15-15 while splitting time between 141 and 149. Fisher, who didn’t start wrestling until junior high, was a runner-up at 152 at the Michigan state tournament last season and beat Kolonia in overtime during the Bucknell intrasquad match.
“It’s going to be a very good weight class for us,” Wirnsberger said. “Miller has a very high ceiling, he’s just learning the sport. He will contribute this year.”
One wild card for Wirnsberger could be Garrett Hoffman, a Montoursville High graduate. Hoffman, a national qualifier at 184 pounds as a freshman, is now a senior. He missed most of his sophomore season after injuring his knee at the Virginia Duals and sat out his entire junior year as he continued his rehab.
“We are hoping he can still make it back for us,” Wirnsberger said. “He would fit into that heavyweight spot weighing in at 215 to 220 pounds. His knee is almost as healthy as it’s going to be and it’s just a matter of him making the decision that he’s going to compete.”
