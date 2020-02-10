College sports
Women’s basketballSusquehanna 81, Elizabethtown 73Saturday at ElizabethtownNotes:
Warrior Run High School grad Madi Welliver scored a season-high 10 points to go along with seven rebounds coming off the bench for Susquehanna.
Records:
Susquehanna is 13-8, 5-5 LC. Elizabethtown is 10-10, 6-4. Men’s track Susquehanna University Friday and Saturday at Brockport Multi
Notes:
Senior Chris Petraskie, a Shamokin Area graduate, highlighted the weekend with a school record in the heptathlon, breaking his own mark from a year ago. Petraskie tallied 4,472 points for third overall while also qualifying for the AARFTC Regional Championships. He bested his old record of 4,395 set at the 21st Annual Bison Open on Jan. 25-26, 2019, by 77 points. Petraskie recorded personal bests in the 60m dash (7.38) and shot put (9.40m). In addition, sophomore Keefer Goodspeed, a graduate of Warrior Run, posted a league second-best and personal record of 4.25m in the pole vault to finish eighth. Women’s track Susquehanna University Saturday at Alvernia Plex Shootout
Notes:
Susquehanna registered 13 Top-10 finishes this weekend at the Plex Shootout and the College of Brockport Multi (Feb. 7-8). The River Hawks collected three of the top-five spots in the 400 as senior Samantha Reed, a Lewisburg Area High School graduate, led the way with a personal record and Landmark Conference second-best time of 1:02.27. The 4x400m relay of featuring Ross placed fourth in 4:23.31. In the triple jump, first-year Lizabeth Fessler, also of Lewisburg, was 10th (10.15m). Fessler also paced SU in the 60m dash with a sixth-place finish in 8.37 while Reed placed seventh in 8.42, plus Fessler was 13th in the 60m hurdles in 10.47. Men’s lacrosse Bucknell 11, Bryant 9 Saturday at Bryant
Notes:
The Bison (2-0, 0-0 PL) outscored the Bulldogs (0-1, 0-0 NEC) by an 8-3 margin in the second half to overcome a slow start and emerge victorious. Freshman Harry Wellford led the attack, accounting for four of those eight goals, while Alston Tarry netted what proved to be the game-winning goal off a feed from Nick Clarke, who later added the insurance tally with less than three minutes left to play. In net, Ben Clark was sensational, making 17 saves to hold Bryant in the single digits in strikes. The junior’s previous career high in saves was eight, set in 2018 at Bryant. The Bison finished the game with slim advantages in shots (43-41) and ground balls (34-26); the teams were even, 26-26, in shots on goal and each only failed on one clearing attempt. Bucknell next hosts Sacred Heart for its home opener on Saturday at 12 p.m. Women’s lacrosse Bucknell 18, Sacred Heart 9 Saturday at Bucknell
Notes:
Bucknell began the Jackie Dando era by doubling up Sacred Heart at Graham Field. Bolstered by a seven-point outing by Eve Calabria and a game-opening 7-0 run, the Bison emerged victorious in their first ever meeting with the Pioneers. Morgan Steinhacker (3g-1a) and Lillie Hunt (1g-3a) also enjoyed four-point efforts while 10 different Bison found the back of the net. The Bison held advantages in shots (37-25), shots on goal (30-17) and draw controls (19-11); the teams were even, 20-20, in ground balls. Bucknell limited Sacred Heart to 20-for-26 on its clear attempts. The Bison next travel to Binghamton (Feb. 12 at 4 p.m.) and Hofstra (Feb. 15 at 2 p.m.). Women’s water polo No. 20 Wagner 17, No. 23 Bucknell 8
Sunday at BucknellNotes:
Bucknell falls to 6-1 overall, dropping its first game since an April 27, 2019 game against No. 15 Princeton in the CWPA semifinals. Kali Hyham scored three goals to lead the Bison, who return to action for four games on Saturday and Sunday at the Mercyhurst Invite beginning with a matchup against Gannon on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Softball Friday at Spartanburg, S.C.
Game 1: Bucknell 10, Saint Francis 2
Game 2: USC Upstate 3, Bucknell 2
Notes:
Bucknell earned its second win of the season with a big 10-2 victory over three-time defending Northeast Conference champion Saint Francis on Friday. Senior pitcher Raeanne Geffertpicked up her second win of the season in the victory, and Bucknell opened the season 2-1 for the first time since 2017. The Bison would later fall 3-2 to host USC Upstate on a walk-off that brought their record to 2-2 at the conclusion of the opening-weekend invitational.
American Hockey LEague
Eastern Conference Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 51 31 15 2 3 67 150 128 Hartford 49 27 12 5 5 64 144 137 Providence 50 26 18 3 3 58 154 134 Charlotte 47 27 17 3 0 57 158 131 WB/Scranton 50 24 18 3 5 56 134 152 Springfield 51 26 23 2 0 54 160 154 Lehigh Valley 50 21 23 1 5 48 123 139 Bridgeport 50 18 27 4 1 41 110 159 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Belleville 50 32 14 3 1 68 187 150 Rochester 48 27 15 2 4 60 143 129 Utica 50 27 18 3 2 59 176 158 Toronto 49 24 20 3 2 53 164 160 Laval 50 23 20 5 2 53 146 156 Syracuse 50 22 21 3 4 51 168 180 Binghamton 48 22 22 4 0 48 136 150 Cleveland 49 22 23 2 2 48 131 143 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 49 33 9 4 3 73 168 110 Iowa 50 30 14 3 3 66 161 140 Chicago 49 23 21 3 2 51 123 137 Grand Rapids 50 22 21 3 4 51 142 158 Texas 49 23 22 2 2 50 139 153 Rockford 50 22 25 1 2 47 126 154 San Antonio 48 17 19 7 5 46 132 154 Manitoba 50 22 28 0 0 44 132 155 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tucson 45 29 14 1 1 60 158 121 Stockton 43 25 12 3 3 56 160 130 Colorado 44 26 14 3 1 56 147 128 Ontario 47 23 19 4 1 51 132 169 San Diego 44 22 16 4 2 50 147 131 Bakersfield 47 20 22 4 1 45 140 168 San Jose 43 14 25 2 2 32 133 156
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Toronto 4, Rochester 0 Charlotte 4, Hartford 3 Belleville 3, Laval 2 Bridgeport 4, Providence 2 Hershey 5, Springfield 2 Iowa 5, Stockton 2 San Antonio 3, Rockford 2 Texas 4, Grand Rapids 3 Utica 5, Syracuse 4 Lehigh Valley 5, WB/Scranton 3 Tucson 5, Ontario 1 Colorado 4, San Jose 3
Sunday’s Games
Binghamton 4, Cleveland 0 Bridgeport 2, Providence 1 Hershey 5, Lehigh Valley 2 Grand Rapids 5, Texas 1 Iowa 7, Stockton 4 Toronto 5, Laval 2 San Diego 4, Bakersfield 2
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Rochester at Charlotte, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Iowa, 8 p.m. Tucson at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 57 34 11 12 80 188 143 Tampa Bay 55 35 15 5 75 199 150 Toronto 56 29 19 8 66 200 187 Florida 54 29 19 6 64 192 181 Montreal 57 27 23 7 61 177 173 Buffalo 56 24 24 8 56 159 176 Ottawa 55 18 26 11 47 147 188 Detroit 57 14 39 4 32 118 213 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 55 36 14 5 77 199 167 Pittsburgh 54 34 15 5 73 181 148 Columbus 56 30 17 9 69 147 137 N.Y. Islanders 53 31 16 6 68 156 145 Carolina 55 32 20 3 67 180 153 Philadelphia 55 30 18 7 67 177 164 N.Y. Rangers 54 27 23 4 58 177 173 New Jersey 54 20 24 10 50 149 190 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 56 32 15 9 73 178 160 Colorado 54 32 16 6 70 197 154 Dallas 55 31 19 5 67 147 141 Winnipeg 57 29 23 5 63 173 172 Nashville 54 26 21 7 59 176 177 Minnesota 55 26 23 6 58 169 181 Chicago 55 25 22 8 58 163 173 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vancouver 56 30 21 5 65 181 173 Edmonton 55 29 20 6 64 176 173 Vegas 57 28 21 8 64 182 174 Calgary 56 28 22 6 62 155 171 Arizona 57 27 23 7 61 160 157 Anaheim 56 23 26 7 53 146 173 San Jose 55 24 27 4 52 145 181 Los Angeles 57 19 33 5 43 137 183
NOTE:
Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 2 Boston 4, Arizona 2 New Jersey 3, Los Angeles 0 Colorado 2, Columbus 1 Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Islanders 1 Montreal 2, Toronto 1, OT Philadelphia 7, Washington 2 Edmonton 3, Nashville 2 Pittsburgh 3, Florida 2 Dallas 3, St. Louis 2, OT Calgary 6, Vancouver 2 Carolina 6, Vegas 5, SO
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 3, Boston 1 Anaheim 3, Buffalo 2 N.Y. Rangers 4, Los Angeles 1 Winnipeg 5, Chicago 2 Colorado 3, Minnesota 2
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m. Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Washington, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m. Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Florida at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Ottawa at Colorado, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Chicago at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Transactions
FOOTBALL Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with WR Darvin Adams on a three-year contract extension. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Kiefer Sherwood to San Diego (AHL). Recalled D Josh Mahura and Brendan Guhle from San Diego.
American Hockey League
