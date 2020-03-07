HERSHEY — Noah Hunt finally got it done and he did so in dramatic fashion.
The Warrior Run senior capped off a stellar high school wrestling career with a thrilling victory over Milton’s Kyler Crawford in the 132-pound blood round to secure his first-ever state medal.
Crawford bested Hunt at 132 pounds in the Northeast Regional final, but the Warrior Run senior got his revenge at states with a thrilling, 12-8 sudden victory over the Milton junior.
The victory assured Hunt of at least eighth place and a spot on the podium with a state placement medal.
“I knew he’d like the right ankle and I tried to stay low and block that out,” Hunt said. “He didn’t get much of my ankle and I think I managed it pretty well.”
Hunt and Crawford entered the third period tied at 4-4, but both wrestlers threw everything they had at one another over the final two minutes.
Crawford notched a couple of escapes and a takedown in the third while Hunt recorded two takedowns to even the score at 8-8 heading into the sudden victory overtime period. It was in the extra frame that Hunt finally put the match away for good.
Hunt, who captured his 100th career victory this season, put the cap on a stellar career as he scored a takedown and a nearfall to defeat Crawford and assure himself a place on the medal podium today.
“Anytime a kid gets a medal, it’s a great thing,” Warrior Run head coach Jeremy Betz said after the match. “Noah is such a great kid, in the classroom, in school and he’s composed on the mat. He never gets too high or too low, he’s very sportsmanlike and businesslike in the way that he approaches things. If there was ever a kid in our program who deserved a medal, it’s certainly him.”
Hunt, who will continue his wrestling career at Penn College next season, was typically humble when asked to reflect upon his accomplishment though he admitted to being laser-focused on placing at states despite a nagging knee injury.
“That (thought) started a couple of weeks back actually,” Hunt said. “Whenever I first injured my knee, I just knew I had to finish through the pain and wrestle every match to my full potential.”
Hunt will again get a shot at revenge as he will wrestle Forest Hills’ Noah Teeter in today’s 132-pound seventh place match. Teeter collected a win by major decision (8-0) over Hunt in the round of 16.
Mifflinburg junior Gabe Gramly, the area’s other state medal winner, also got over the hump on Saturday afternoon.
In his third trip to Hershey, the 126-pounder snagged his first state placement with a brilliant three-match run which started with a 9-2 decision over Elizabeth Forward’s Dylan Bruce in the consolation round of 16.
Gramly followed that up with a 7-1 decision over West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry-Folk in the consolation round of eight and then a 5-4 decision over Chestnut Ridge’s Ross Dull.
In all three victories, Gramly wrestled with technical precision and did not allow his opponents many scoring opportunities.
The victory over Dull gave Gramly at least an eighth-place finish and the Mifflinburg grappler nearly advanced further, but dropped a heartbreaking, 2-1 ultimate tiebreaker to Derry Area’s Tyler Cymmerman.
Despite the tough loss, Mifflinburg head coach Derek Reber lauded Gramly’s accomplishment.
“That’s huge, the last two years the monkey was on his back,” Reber said. “The last two years, he just didn’t quite get there, didn’t quite get over that hump and I think a lot of that had to do with nerves. But I think that win (over Dull) took a lot of pressure off of him.”
Gramly will wrestle Harbor Creek’s Connor Pierce in the 126-pound seventh-place match this afternoon.
How the other local state qualifiers fared Saturday:
Mifflinburg’s Clayton Reed (138) saw his season come to an end when he was pinned by Phillipsburg-Osceola’s Chase Chapman at 5:16 in the second-round consolations while teammate Emmanuel Ulrich (285) also fell in the second-round consolations when he was pinned by Bellwood-Antis’ Evan Pellegrine at 3:50.
“They all wrestled tough, they all left everything on the mat,” Reber said of his three state qualifiers. “Gabe is right there and he’ll be back strong next year. They all battled through some tough matches. Emmanuel is a freshman and he had a tough match against a kid who’s going to be third or fourth and there are a lot of seniors at his weight, so I think it will be wide open for him coming back next year.”
Lewisburg’s Kaiden Wagner suffered a hard-luck defeat in the 113-pound third-round consolations when he lost a narrow 3-2 decision to Littlestown’s Connor Brown.
Crawford, who saw his season come to an end with his loss to Hunt, opened Friday morning with a loss by fall to Reynolds’ Kaeden Berger in the 132-pound championship quarterfinals.
