ORLANDO, Fla. – Paul Atkinson and Azar Swain scored 15 points apiece to lead hot-shooting Yale to an 81-61 win over Bucknell on Tuesday afternoon in the championship game of the Orlando Region of the NIT Season Tip-Off.
Jimmy Sotos scored 14 points, and Avi Toomer and John Meeks added 11 each for the Bison, who fell to 3-5 on the season. Bucknell defeated Seattle 77-70 a day earlier in the tournament and will now be off until Saturday after playing three games in four days.
“It was a little bit of a familiar story in that we are continuing to let bad offensive possessions compound themselves into long droughts,” said head coach Nathan Davis.
Bucknell started the game with five straight defensive stops but could only manage a 2-0 lead in that opening three minutes. Both teams got off to 2-for-8 shooting starts, and while the Bison’s offensive struggles continued throughout much of the first half, Yale heated up once it started looking inside. The Bulldogs hit eight straight shots, five of them from Atkinson, to stretch a 17-9 lead all the way up to 35-14.
Sotos connected on three first-half threes, and he fed Xander Rice in transition for Rice’s first career three, but the Bison shot just 30 percent from the field (5-17 3FG) and trailed 43-23 at the half.
It was more of the same in the second half, as Yale used an 14-2 run to go up by as many as 29 at 59-30 with 13:00 to play.
A Toomer 3-pointer keyed an 8-0 Bison run later in the half, but the Bison could not get the deficit closer than 18.
The Bison received some strong play late in the game from freshmen Rice and Jake van der Heijden. Rice finished the game with five points and six assists, while van der Heijden hit a pair of 3-pointers for six points.
Bucknell shot 35.6 percent for the game and hit 13 of 34 from 3-point range. Yale shot 58.5 percent overall despite a 4-for-16 showing from downtown. The Bulldogs compensated with a 42-12 edge in points in the paint and a 36-21 advantage on the glass. Yale also hit 15 of 17 from the foul line.
The Bison return home on Saturday to face Princeton at 2 p.m.
Yale 81, Bucknell 61
NIT Season Tip-Off
at Orlando, Fla.
Yale (5-3)
Paul Atkinson 7-8 1-1 15; Azar Swain 5-11 4-4 15; Jordan Bruner 6-10 0-1 13; Eric Monroe 1-1 2-2 5; Jalen Gabbidon 0-2 0-0 0; Jameel Alausa 5-6 0-0 10; Matthue Cotton 2-6 2-2 6; Austin Williams 2-2 0-0 4; August Mahoney 1-1 0-0 3; Eze Dike 1-2 0-0 2; Wyatt Yess 0-0 2-2 2; Isaiah Kelly 1-2 0-1 2; Jake Lanford 0-0 2-2 2; Michael Feinberg 0-2 0-0 0; EJ Jarvis 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 31-53 15-17 81.
Bucknell (3-5)
Jimmy Sotos 4-11 2-2 14; Avi Toomer 3-10 2-2 11; Paul Newman 2-4 1-2 5; Andrew Funk, 2-8 0-0 4; Bruce Moore 1-7 0-0 2; John Meeks 4-11 1-2 11; Jake Van der Heijden 2-3 0-0 6; Xander Rice 2-3 0-0 5; Walter Ellis 1-1 0-0 3; Kahliel Spear 0-1 0-2 0; Ben Robertson 0-0 0-0 0; Malachi Rhodes 0-0 0-0 0; Alex Timmerman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 21-59 6-10 61.
Halftime: Yale, 43-23. 3-point goals: Yale 4-16 (Mahoney 1-1, Monroe 1-1, Bruner 1-3, Swain 1-7, Gabbidon 0-2, Cotton 0-2); Bucknell 13-34 (Sotos 4-8, Toomer 3-7, Van der Heijden 2-3, Meeks 2-7, Rice 1-1, Ellis 1-1, Moore 0-2, Funk 0-4). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Yale 36 (Bruner 9); Bucknell 21 (Newman 7). Assists: Yale 13 (Monroe 7); Bucknell 12 (Rice 6). Total fouls: Yale 8; Bucknell 16. Technicals: Austin Williams. A: 250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.