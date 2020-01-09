TURBOTVILLE — The same problems which haunted the Warrior Run girls varsity basketball team in last Friday’s home loss to Loyalsock cropped up again in Wednesday’s 46-37 HAC-II loss to visiting Central Columbia.
Last week against the Lady Lancers, Warrior Run turned the ball over 20 times, nearly all of which came against Loyalsock’s press. Against the Blue Jays, the Lady Defenders committed 29 turnovers, once again failing to get through the teeth of Central Columbia’s pressure.
After the game, Warrior Run first-year head coach Rachael Herb again pointed to her team’s inability to get the ball up the court as the determining factor in the game’s outcome.
“The name of the game is turnovers,” Herb said. “Unfortunately for us, it’s back to the drawing board and teaching these kids how to break pressure. They have to learn how to handle (the ball), know when to give it up, know when to keep it. I think nerves definitely have a factor in it and I also think that, as a team, they don’t collectively yet trust each other and until they learn to trust each other and give the ball up when they need to and know that their teammate is going to be there for them, (turnovers) will continue to happen.”
The first quarter started out slowly for each team, but Warrior Run’s Gracy Beachel buried a long 3-pointer with 1:06 to go in the period which ignited the Warrior Run student section and set the home team off on a 7-0 run to end the frame.
The Blue Jays battled back in the second quarter, but the Lady Defenders still held a three-point advantage at the break, 19-16.
The third quarter was Warrior Run’s undoing as they turned the ball over 10 times in the quarter and allowed Central Columbia to take control on the scoreboard. The Blue Jays won the scoring battle in the third, 15-8 and turned the halftime deficit into a 31-27 lead going into the final period.
Coming out of the locker room at the half, Central Columbia switched into a 2-2-1 press — the same defense Loyalsock ran so successfully — and the Lady Defenders began to make mistakes which led to opportunities at the other end for the Blue Jays.
“Right now, I feel that sometimes the girls see that pressure and it makes them back off and then they play lax and they don’t play the way that I know they’re capable of playing,” Herb said. “Until we can build their confidence, not only in themselves, but in one another, we’re going to continue to struggle with that.”
Central Columbia outscored Warrior Run 30-18 in the second half and forced 18 turnovers in the final 16 minutes of play.
Warrior Run sophomore forward Emily McKee had a solid game once again for the Lady Defenders as she led all scorers with 19 points and also pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.
“Emily is a solid player, she needs the ball in her hands and that’s something we lack when we’re struggling against that pressure,” Herb said. “When we get it to her, we’re good, but we need to be able to handle that front court pressure so we can get her the ball inside and she can do the job that we need her to do.”
For Warrior Run, Beachel chipped in nine points — all on 3-pointers — but no other player had more than four points. Junior captain Sydney Hoffman was in foul trouble and ultimately fouled out in the second half, but still contributed four points, six rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.
Warrior Run will be back in action on Saturday as they will host Lewisburg in another HAC-II clash. Game time is set for 2:30 p.m.
Central Columbia 46, Warrior Run 37
at Warrior Run
Warrior Run 12 7 8 10—37Central Columbia 5 11 15 15—46Warrior Run (6-4, 4-1 HAC-II) 37
Sydney Hoffman 2 0-0 4; Gracy Beachel 3 0-0 9; Jordan Hartman 1 0-1 3; Marissa Pick 1 0-0 2; Emily McKee 6 7-11 19.
Totals:
13 7-12 37.
3-point goals:
Beachel (3), Hartman.
Central Columbia (8-4, 3-0 HAC-II) 46
Gracia Eckenrode 0 1-2 1; Alyssa Boyd 3 0-0 7; Lindsey Bull 3 0-0 7; Ellie Rowe 2 1-2 5; Lauren Bull 3 3-4 9; Alison Grashek 3 0-0 6; Alyx Flick 3 5-10 11.
Totals:
16 12-22 46.
3-point goals:
Boyd, Lindsey Bull.
JV score: Central Columbia, 38-35. High scorers:
WR, Holly Hollenbach 16; CC, Lindsey Bull 22.
In other girls basketball action Wednesday:Shikellamy 44
Mifflinburg 34
MIFFLINBURG — The Braves outscored the Wildcats 26-15 in the second half to leave Mifflinburg Intermediate School with the HAC-I victory.
Ella Shuck scored 11 points, while Mara Shuck and Brooke Catherman added 10 points apiece for Mifflinburg (5-7, 3-2 HAC-I).
The Wildcats next host the Milton Black Panthers at 2:30 p.m. Saturday for a HAC-I matchup.
Shikellamy 44, Mifflinburg 34
at Mifflinburg
Shikellamy 9 9 14 12 — 44Mifflinburg 7 12 8 7 — 34Shikellamy (5-4, 3-1 HAC-I) 44
A. Dodge 1 5-6 7; J. Moten 4 4-6 14; E. Bronowicz 2 0-0 4; T. Smith 5 1-2 11; T. Scheller 0 2-4 2; B. Snyder 2 1-3 6.
Totals:
14 13-21 44.
3-point goals:
Moten 2, Snyder.
Mifflinburg (5-7, 3-2 HAC-I) 34
Angela Reamer 0 2-2 2; Mara Shuck 4 2-3 10; Mollie Bomgardner 0 1-2 1; Brooke Catherman 3 4-4 10; Ella Shuck 2 6-8 11; Cassie Keister 0 0-0 0; Olivia Ericsson 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
9 15-19 34.
3-point goals: E. Shuck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.