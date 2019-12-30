STONY BROOK, N.Y — Bucknell’s women’s basketball team fought its way back from multiple double-digit deficits and forced two overtime periods before falling to Stony Brook 78-73 in the final non-league game on the schedule. Bucknell (7-4) trailed for 42 minutes, but twice made key plays to extend the game past regulation.
An Abby Kapp 3-pointer at the buzzer of the first overtime sent the teams into double-overtime, where Stony Brook (12-1) outscored the Bison 12-7 to seal the win.
Taylor O’Brien scored a career-high 23 points on 7-of-15 shooting and a perfect 7-for-7 at the foul line. Ellie Mackadded 14 points and eight rebounds, and Tessa Brugler supplied 10 points and eight rebounds.
Bucknell spent much of the contest attempting to recover from a rocky first quarter in which Stony Brook outscored the Bison 22-10 with 56.3 percent shooting and a 3-for-5 showing from 3-point range. A 12-2 Stony Brook run left the Bison trailing by double-digits as the game entered the second.
The Bison flipped the script in the second quarter by limiting the Seawolves to three makes and 0-for-4 from the arc. Meanwhile, Bucknell shot 50 percent and tacked on seven points at the free throw line to cut the deficit to three by halftime, outscoring the Seawolves 18-9 for the quarter.
Stony Brook opened the second half on a 9-2 run while Bucknell started 1-for-6 to extend the lead to double-digits once more. The Seawolves’ momentum was halted when Kapp and O’Brien hit back-to-back threes that sparked a 7-0 Bison run. Mack hit a jumper with 16 seconds remaining to give the Bison a 41-40 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Both teams shot over 50 percent in the fourth quarter, scoring a combined 37 points. Stony Brook managed to build a five-point lead with 2:16 left in the fourth, which was the largest lead by either team in those 10 minutes. Mack scored five points in the final two minutes, and a layup by O’Brien with 37 seconds left sent the game to overtime tied 59-59.
Scoring was sparse in the extra period, but the Seawolves possessed a 66-63 lead with seven seconds left. Kapp hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Bucknell to its first double-overtime since 2014.
In the second overtime, Stony Brook led 74-70 with 37 seconds left when O’Brien converted a 3-point play to get within one, but it was as close as the Bison would come before the final buzzer.
Kapp finished the game with nine points, all of which came from beyond the arc. Tai Johnson tacked on eight on 3-of-4 shooting with three steals and an assist. Marly Walls provided six points and four assists.
As a team, the Bison shot 42.4 percent. The Seawolves, who were led by a 25-point outing by India Pagan, shot 41.2 percent and outrebounded Bucknell 48-33.
Up next, Bucknell enters Patriot League play with a 7 p.m. matchup at Army on Thursday, Jan. 2. Bucknell has won six in a row against the Black Knights.
Stony Brook 78, Bucknell 73 (2 OT)
Sunday at Stony Brook
Bucknell 10 18 13 18 7 7 – 73Stony Brook 22 9 9 19 7 12 – 78Bucknell (7-4)
Taylor O’Brien 7-15 7-7 23; Ellie Mack 5-11 4-5 14; Tessa Brugler 4-11 2-2 10; Abby Kapp 3-11 0-0 9; Marly Walls 2-6 2-2 6; Tai Johnson 3-4 2-3 8; Carly Krsul 1-1 1-4 3; Emma Shaffer 0-0 0-0 0; Autumn Ceppi 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
25-59 18-23 73.
Stony Brook (12-1)
India Pagan 11-18 3-6 25; Anastasia Warren 5-10 0-0 13; Cheyenne Clark 3-8 3-3 9; Hailey Zeise 2-9 3-5 8; Gigi Gonzalez 1-3 2-2 5; Victoria Johnson 4-10 5-7 14; Oksana Gouchie-Prove 2-3 0-0 4; Jonae Cox 0-5 0-0 0; McKenzie Bushee 0-2 0-0 0.
Totals:
28-68 16-23 78.
3-point goals: Bucknell 5-16 (Kapp 3-8, O’Brien 2-3, Walls 0-1, Mack 0-4); Stony Brook 6-19 (Warren 3-6, Johnson 1-2, Gonzalez 1-2, Zeise 1-6, Cox 0-3). Rebounds: Bucknell 33 (Mack and Brugler 8); Stony Brook 48 (Clark 16). Assists: Bucknell 9 (Walls 4); Stony Brook 18 (Warren and Zeise 5). Technical fouls: None. A: 2,488.
