ANNVILLE — Freshman Mo Terry and junior Darius Dangerfield hit 3-of-4 at the free throw line in the final 30 seconds of the overtime period and a final Lebanon Valley shot was underhanded from 25 feet off the rim, as Lycoming came back for an important 79-77 overtime win in MAC Commonwealth action on Wednesday night in Sorrentino Gymnasium.
Sophomore Matt Ilodigwe drained a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in regulation to give the Warriors a 65-63 lead before a layup by Zach Tucker at the buzzer sent the game to overtime tied at 65.
The Warriors (15-6, 8-4 MAC Commonwealth) fought back from a slow start, falling behind 17-8 to open the game and also faced an 11-point deficit in the second half.
Dangerfield continued to set the offensive pace with 23 points, hitting 11-of-13 at the line, and dishing out four assists. Terry scored 22, adding three assists, and Ilodigwe hit five 3-pointers for all of his 15 points.
The Dutchmen (9-11, 4-7) built an 11-point lead midway through the first half before Ilodigwe hit a 3-point shot and the Warriors worked from beyond-the-arc to get back into the game. The Warriors capitalized on the Dutchmen’s foul trouble and shot 81 percent from the foul line in the half (18-for-22), which gave the Warriors momentum down the stretch.
Freshman Dyson Harward was held to single digits in both scoring (9) and rebounds (8) for the first time this season.
Deihm led the Dutchmen with 25 points, shooting 10-of-15 from the field and converting all five free throw attempts as Zach Tucker scored 18 and Collin Jones had 17.
The Warriors are back in action on Saturday, hosting Arcadia in MAC Commonwealth action at 3 p.m. at Lamade Gym.
Lycoming 79, Lebanon Valley 77
at Lebanon Valley
Lycoming (15-6)
Darius Dangerfield 6-16 11-13 23; Mo Terry 7-15 5-7 22; Matt Ilodigwe 5-10 0-0 15; Dyson Harward 3-11 3-3 9; Ryan Hollis 2-3 1-2 6; Jon-Marc Flores-Diaz 0-0 3-4 3; D’Andre Edmond 0-1 1-2 1; DeAundre Manuel 0-2 0-2 0; Donovan James 0-2 0-0 0; Tobias Walden Jr. 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
23-61 24-33 79.
Lebanon Valley (9-11)
Jeremy Deihm 10-15 5-5 25; Zach Tucker 6-14 4-4 18; Collin Jones 6-9 5-7 17; Luis Garcia 3-6 1-2 7; Trevor Covey 3-5 0-0 6; Justin Baker 1-6 2-3 4; AJ Catanzaro 0-0 0-2 0; Bryce Diehl 0-0 0-0 0; Trevor Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0; Joe Wright 0-0 0-0 0; Mason Green 0-3 0-0 0.
Totals:
29-58 17-23 77.
Halftime: LV, 31-22. 3-point goals: Lycoming 9-25 (Ilodigwe 5-8; Terry 3-5; Hollis 1-2; James 0-2; Walden Jr. 0-1; Harward 0-2; Dangerfield 0-5), Lebanon Valley 2-13 (Tucker 2-8; Covey 0-2; Green 0-3). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Lycoming 38 (Harward 8), Lebanon Valley 39 (Jones 13). Assists: Lycoming 12 (Dangerfield 4), Lebanon Valley 5 (Jones 1; Green 1; Garcia 1; Covey 1; Tucker 1). Total fouls: Lycoming 18, Lebanon Valley 24. Technical fouls: Catanzaro; Hamilton. A: 456.
