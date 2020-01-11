ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy rallied to edge the Bucknell wrestling team by a single point, 19-18, Friday night at Alumni Hall.
Trailing 15-9 through the first six bouts, the Midshipmen (4-3, 1-0 EIWA) won three of the next four to emerge victorious over the Bison (2-3, 1-1). A major decision by John Birchmeier in the heavyweight finale sealed Navy’s comeback win.
Birchmeier’s match-sealing victory was set up by fellow freshman Jacob Koser, who erased a 4-1 deficit to Drew Phipps (197) en route to a 10-4 decision that pulled the Midshipmen within three points entering the heavyweight bout. Like Koser, Birchmeier fell behind early; trailing 7-5 through the first period, he scored 12 of the next 14 points to win by a decisive 17-7 major decision.
Darren Miller (133), Matthew Kolonia (149), Jaden Fisher (157), Zach Hartman (165) and Kyle Inlander (184) accounted for Bucknell’s victories. Kolonia pinned Wyatt Long in 6:36; it was his third-straight victory by fall. Fisher came from behind to top Scout Skidgel by a 7-4 decision while Inlander gave the Bison a 18-12 cushion that was ultimately overcome with his 9-3 decision over Andrew Buckley.
Phipps’s loss to Koser snapped his dual match winning streak at 16 bouts; entering the night, the Bucknell senior was last last defeated in dual action on Jan. 5, 2018 at Navy.
Freshman Chris Lanciano made his first collegiate dual start against the Midshipmen. He became the third newcomer to start for the Bison this season, joining Miller and Fisher.
This was the third-straight season Bucknell rang in the New Year against Navy. The Midshipmen, who cruised to a 26-9 victory over the Bison a year ago, extended their lead in the all-time series to 23-1.
Bucknell next returns to Davis Gym to host Harvard (Jan. 18, 2 p.m.) and Brown (Jan. 19, 12 p.m.).
Navy 19, Bucknell 18
at Navy
125: No. 20 Logan Treaster (NAVY) dec. Brandon Seidman, 2-0.133:
Darren Miller (BU) dec. Casey Cobb, 4-2.
141:
Cody Trybus (NAVY) pinned Chris Lanciano, 4:34.
149:
Matthew Kolonia (BU) pinned Wyatt Long, 6:36.
157:
Jaden Fisher (BU) dec. Scout Skidgel, 7-4.
165:
No. 16 Zach Hartman (BU) dec. Henry Hague, 5-2.
174: No. 19 Spencer Carey (NAVY) dec. Mitch Hartman, 7-2.184:
Kyle Inlander (BU) dec. Andrew Buckley, 9-3.
197:
Jacob Koser (NAVY) dec. Drew Phipps, 10-4.
285: John Birchmeier (NAVY) maj. dec. Eric Chakonis, 17-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.