UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State sophomore linebacker Micah Parsons earned yet another All-America honor Thursday with this selection being second-team accolades from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).
The native of Harrisburg earned the Big Ten Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year award and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. He is the first sophomore to win Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and the third Nittany Lion to claim the award, joining Michael Mauti (2012) and Mike Hull (2014). Parsons was also was a finalist for the Butkus Award for the nation’s top linebacker.
Parsons has also claimed All-America honors from American Football Coaches Association (first team), Sports Illustrated (first team), Bleacher Report (first team), Pro Football Focus (first team), ESPN, USA Today, Sporting News (second team), Walter Camp (second team), CBS Sports (second team) and The Athletic (second team). He is the 101st first-team All-American in Penn State history and the first Nittany Lion to claim first-team All-America honors since Saquon Barkley in 2017. Parsons is the first sophomore to earn first-team All-America status since LaVar Arrington in 1998.
Parsons is one of 22 players in FBS and two in the Big Ten (Dele Harding, Illinois) to total at least 80 tackles and 10 tackles for loss this season. He is the first Penn State player to do so since Mike Hull in 2014 and is the seventh Penn Stater to accomplish the feat since 2000.
Bowman Field Hall of Fame & Lycoming County Sports Walk inductees revealedWILLIAMSPORT — The Williamsport Crosscutters have announced the latest inductees to the Bowman Field Hall of Fame and the Lycoming County Sports Walk. Each will be honored at the 14th Annual Hot Stove Banquet being held on Wednesday, Jan. 15 in the Grand Ballroom of the Genetti Hotel in Williamsport.
Special guests at this year’s banquet include Phillies legend Greg Luzinski, ESPN Baseball Analyst Tim Kurkjian and Cutters manager Pat Borders.
As part of the event, the latest members of the Bowman Field Hall of Fame and the Lycoming County Sports Walk will be inducted.
Entering the Bowman Field Hall of Fame will be longtime Public Address announcer Rob Thomas. Thomas has been behind the Bowman Field microphone for over 20 years while also serving as the PA Announcer for two of the three MLB Little League Classics.
Joining the Lycoming County Sports Walk will be Williamsport native Hal Spooner. Spooner quarterback Navy’s 1960 football team to a 9-1 record and a trip to the Orange Bowl. He was the MVP of the first Navy-Air Force game and an honorable mention All-American. In 1961, he served as the quarterback coach of Navy’s Plebe Team with Roger Staubach at quarterback.
