PA High school FB playoff scores
Class 6A District 1 First Round Coatesville 49, Souderton 18 Downingtown West 63, Pennsbury 35 Garnet Valley 43, Owen J Roberts 0 Haverford 49, Spring-Ford 14 North Penn 35, Central Bucks South 7 Plymouth-Whitemarsh 56, Abington 42 District 2/4 Sub-Regional Semifinal Delaware Valley 49, Williamsport 6 Wilkes-Barre Area 41, Scranton 12 District 3 Quarterfinal Central Dauphin 36, Cedar Crest 0 Manheim Township 32, Cumberland Valley 26 West Lawn Wilson 41, Chambersburg 13 District 11 Quarterfinal Easton 42, Northampton 37 Nazareth Area 62, Pocono Mountain West 21 Parkland 35, Stroudsburg 7 District XI Quarterfinal Bethlehem Freedom 42, Emmaus 21 Philadelphia Catholic League Semifinal St. Joseph’s Prep 49, Father Judge 0 Philadelphia Public League Semifinal Philadelphia Central 24, Olney Charter 16 Philadelphia Northeast 42, Abraham Lincoln 0 WPIAL Quarterfinal Mount Lebanon 35, Seneca Valley 14 North Allegheny 48, Canon-McMillan 7 Class 5A District 1 First Round Academy Park 26, Oxford 0 Cheltenham 41, Springfield Delco 7 Kennett 31, Chichester 0 Penn Wood 30, Radnor 13 Strath Haven 21, Upper Merion 6 Unionville 28, Marple Newtown 10 West Chester East 38, West Chester Henderson 6 West Chester Rustin 23, Upper Dublin 0 District 2/11 Sub-regional Semifinal East Stroudsburg South 49, Pocono Mountain East 19 Southern Lehigh 42, Wyoming Valley West 7 District 3 First Round Exeter 42, York 14 Governor Mifflin 54, Northern York 14 Manheim Central 48, Waynesboro 0 New Oxford 41, Northeastern 14 Shippensburg 42, Solanco 35 Warwick 34, Mechanicsburg 6 District 10 Championship Oil City 9, Meadville 7 Philadelphia Public League Semifinal Martin Luther King 56, Frankford 30 Mastery Charter North 14, Gratz 12 WPIAL First Round Bethel Park 45, Kiski Area 16 Gateway 35, Shaler 21 McKeesport 21, Baldwin 20 Moon 35, Franklin Regional 7 Penn Hills 56, Greater Latrobe 17 Penn-Trafford 48, Fox Chapel 7 Peters Township 47, Mars 6 Upper St. Clair 34, North Hills 16 Class 4A District 1 Semifinal Bishop Shanahan 56, Pottsgrove 24 District 2 Quarterfinal Berwick 21, Tunkhannock 9 Crestwood 34, North Pocono 0 Dallas 56, Abington Heights 14 Valley View 48, Pittston Area 0 District 3 First Round Conrad Weiser 44, Fleetwood 15 Lampeter-Strasburg 34, ELCO 7 District 4 Semifinal Jersey Shore 72, Shikellamy 25 Selinsgrove 48, Midd-West 6 District 6/11 Semifinal Clearfield 35, Juniata 7 District 10= Championship= Erie Cathedral Prep 56, Fort Leboeuf 0 District 11= Quarterfinal= Allentown Central Catholic 42, Saucon Valley 18 Eastern PA Conference= Championship= Hamburg 28, Big Spring 0 Philadelphia Catholic League= Semifinal= Archbishop Carroll 36, Cardinal O’Hara 6 WPIAL= Quarterfinal= Belle Vernon 49, New Castle 6 Blackhawk 36, Greensburg Salem 7 South Fayette 52, West Mifflin 0 Thomas Jefferson 49, Montour 7 Class 5A/6A= Eastern PA Conference= Championship= Lebanon 36, Reading 14 Class 3A= District 1/12= Sub-regional Semifinal= Neumann-Goretti 34, Lansdale Catholic 19 District 2= Quarterfinal= Lake-Lehman 42, Lakeland 12 Western Wayne 35, Hanover Area 0 District 3= Quarterfinal= Annville-Cleona 39, Littlestown 12 Lancaster Catholic 30, Bermudian Springs 7 District 4= Quarterfinal= Central Columbia 21, Danville 0 Loyalsock 38, Mifflinburg 0 Montoursville 42, Shamokin 0 Warrior Run 28, Lewisburg 7 District 5/8/9= Sub-regional Semifinal= Bedford 48, Somerset 14 Westinghouse 50, St. Marys 6 District 6 Semifinal Bald Eagle Area 21, Central Martinsburg 19 District 11 Semifinal North Schuylkill 42, Pine Grove 20 Tamaqua 49, Notre Dame-Green Pond 28 District I/XII Sub-regional Semifinal Pope John Paul II 52, High School of the Future 16 Eastern PA Conference Championship Jim Thorpe 41, Salisbury 26 WPIAL Quarterfinal Aliquippa 27, Elizabeth Forward 7 Central Valley 42, Mount Pleasant 6 Derry 28, Beaver Falls 27, OT South Park 32, Pittsburgh North Catholic 27 Class 2A District 2 Championship Lackawanna Trail 22, Old Forge 19
Semifinal
Dunmore 48, Susquehanna 20 Mid Valley 20, Riverside 16 District 3 Semifinal Delone 39, Steelton-Highspire 27 Upper Dauphin 44, Newport 14 District 4 Quarterfinal Mount Carmel def. Bloomsburg, forfeit District 5 Semifinal Berlin-Brothersvalley 49, Meyersdale 7 District 6 Quarterfinal Ligonier Valley 49, West Shamokin 7 District 9 Quarterfinal Kane Area 28, Brookville 22 Karns City 28, Keystone 22 WPIAL First Round Avonworth 41, Southmoreland 0 Brentwood 29, East Allegheny 19 Elwood City Riverside 42, Burgettstown 35, OT Freedom Area 21, Charleroi 14 McGuffey 54, South Side 23 Neshannock 31, Serra Catholic 13 New Brighton 35, Apollo-Ridge 21 Shady Side Academy 49, Washington 24 Class 1A/2A Eastern PA Conference Championship Northwest Area 32, Montgomery 7 Class 1A District 3 Championship Millersburg 56, Fairfield 28 District 4 Semifinal Canton 24, South Williamsport 7 Muncy 26, Sayre Area 20 District 5 Semifinal Tussey Mountain 48, Shade 20 District 6 First Round Claysburg-Kimmel 45, Penns Manor 8 Homer-Center 24, Northern Cambria 6 District 9 Quarterfinal Smethport 28, Elk County Catholic 6 District 10 Semifinal Farrell 42, West Middlesex 0 Maplewood 36, Reynolds 0 District 11 Semifinal Tri-Valley 41, Pottsville Nativity 17 Williams Valley def. Shenandoah Valley, forfeit WPIAL Quarterfinal Clairton 41, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 0 Cornell 32, California 27 Sto-Rox 15, Jeannette 6 West Greene 36, Greensburg Central Catholic 0 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Central Bucks West vs. Ridley, ppd. to Nov 2nd.
