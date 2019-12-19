LEWISBURG — Bucknell’s Alex Pechin added to his already impressive awards haul following the 2019 campaign. The fifth-year punter, a rare two-time captain, has garnered FCS ADA All-American honors on Wednesday.
Pechin put an exclamation mark on his legendary career in 2019, shattering his own school record in punting average by 2.2 yards. His 47.3 punting average broke the Patriot League record by 1.3 yards and ranked seventh in FCS history at the end of the 2019 regular season; in addition, it raised his career average to 44.5, good for fifth in the FCS annals at the end of the 2019 regular season.
In November, Pechin became the fourth Patriot League student-athlete to make four All-Patriot League First Teams and he became the fourth Bison to garner All-Patriot League laurels four times, joining running back Rich Lemon (1993-96), offensive lineman Julién Davenport (2013-16) and defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson (2014-17). He is only the 11th Bison to twice serve as captain.
A Biomedical Engineering and Management for Engineers double major, Pechin has also excelled in the classroom. The 2019 STATS FCS Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete Award winner as the FCS’s top scholar-athlete, he is the first football player to capture three-straight Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.