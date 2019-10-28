BLOOMSBURG – Warrior Run’s football team sure looked ready for the playoffs as the Defenders scored 47 first half points to cruise to a 55-20 non-league victory over Columbia Montour Vo-Tech in the regular season finale on Saturday.
Warrior Run (6-4) actually trailed CMVT (3-7) early on, 12-0. The Defenders bounced back from two early touchdowns by the Rams to get a 50-yard touchdown pass from Remington Corderman to Riley Daubert, and then a 5-yard touchdown run from Denver Beachel to result in a 13-12 lead.
Warrior Run never trailed as it scored 34 points in the second quarter to pull away. Beachel had touchdown runs of 39, 19 and 11 yards in the second period, plus Pete Reasner added a two-yard scoring run and the Defenders later got a 47-yard touchdown pass from Corderman to Daubert.
Beachel later put the finishing touches on the win with a 57-yard run in the third quarter. He finished the game with 245 yards on just 13 carries to go along with five touchdowns.
Passing-wise, Corderman was a perfect 5-for-5 for 113 yards and two scores, plus Daubert caught three of those passes for 104 yards and two TDs.
Warrior Run will be the No. 4 seed for the District 4 Class 3A playoffs, which start on Friday. The Defenders will host No. 5 Lewisburg (5-5) in a quarterfinal contest at 7 p.m.
Also in the Class 3A playoffs, Mifflinburg (5-5) earned the No. 7 seed and the Wildcats will play at No. 2 Loyalsock also on Friday at 7 p.m.
Warrior Run 55, Columbia Montour Vo-Tech 20
Saturday at CMVT
Warrior Run (6-4) 13 34 8 0 — 55 CMVT (3-7) 12 8 0 0 — 20 Scoring summary First quarter CMVT-Owen Reichner 12 pass from Mahki Mundrick (pass failed) CMVT-Reichner 6 pass from Mundrick (pass failed) WR-Riley Daubert 50 pass from Remington Corderman (Logan Witmer kick) WR-Denver Beachel 5 run (kick failed) Second quarter
WR-Beachel 39 run (kick failed) CMVT-Reichner 28 pass from Mundrick (Reichner pass from Caleb Dawson) WR-Pete Reasner 2 run (Alejandro Izquerido-Barron kick) WR-Beachel 19 run (Izquerido-Barron kick) WR-Beachel 11 run (kick failed) WR-Daubert 47 pass from Corderman (Beachel run) Third quarter
WR-Beachel 57 run (Ahmahd Keyes pass from Corderman) Team statistics
WR CMVT
First downs 16 13 Rushes-yards 29-356 19-30 Passing yards 113 215 Passing 5-5-0 14-36-4 Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1 Penalties-yards 1-5 2-20 Individual statistics
RUSHING: Warrior Run:
Denver Beachel 13-245, 5 TDs; Justin Blair 8-66; David Gearhart 3-30; Logan Smedley 2-9; Riley Daubert 1-9; Pete Reasner 1-(-5). Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech: Mahki Mundrick 14-29; Seth Shoemaker 1-1; Caleb Dawson 4-0.
PASSING : Warrior Run:
Corderman 5-5-0 for 113 yards, 2 TDs. Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech: Mundrick 11-26-3 for 200 yards, 3 TDs; Dawson -10-1 for 15 yards.
RECEIVING: Warrior Run: Daubert 3-104, 2 TDs; Ahmahd Keyes 2-9. Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech: Dawson 4-122; Owen Reichner 5-69, 3 TDs; Caleb Sittler 1-12; Shoemaker 2-9 Mundrick 1-3.
