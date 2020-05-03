LOCK HAVNE – Lock Haven University wrestlers DJ Fehlman, Kyle Shoop and Alex Klucker have been named 2019-20 National Wrestling Coaches’ Association (NWCA) Division I Scholar All-Americans, and as a team, the Bald Eagles ranked No. 22 among all NCAA Division I programs in team GPA.
The Bald Eagle trio was part of 175 total wrestlers honored Thursday by the NWCA with placement on the 2019-2020 Scholar All-American Team. The 175 student-athletes represented 63 institutions.
LHU’s team GPA of 3.22 ranked No. 22 among all Division I programs. Last season, Lock Haven ranked 26th in DI GPA and it marks the Bald Eagles’ fourth straight year in the top-30 nationally for team grade-point-average.
Fehlman, Shoop and Klucker — all redshirt-seniors — were without question a major part of LHU’s recent and overall success. Fehlman and Klucker were both three-time NCAA qualifiers while Shoop was a four-time qualifier.
Last week, it was announced that Lock Haven ranked 23rd in Division I home attendance after averaging over 1,063 fans per home dual. The biggest home crowd came on December 6 as the Bald Eagles made their official Mid-American Conference (MAC) debut vs. Central Michigan. LHU drew 2,218 fans in that first dual of the 2019-20 season. Lock Haven also played host to two well attended home tournaments and beat Navy in front of over 2,000 fans at Red Lion High School at the Rumble in the Jungle 2.
