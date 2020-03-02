High school Wrestling
PIAA Class 2A Northeast RegionalSaturday at Williamsport Area H.S.Team standings:
1, Southern Columbia, 154; 2, Montoursville, 111; 3, Benton, 85.5; 4, Line Mountain, 84; 5, Tunhannock, 70; 6, Muncy, 68.5; 7, Canton, 65.5; 8, Athens, 50; 9, Mifflinburg, 45.5; 10, Lake-Lehman, 33; t-11, Lackawanna Trail, 32; t-11, Milton, 32; 13, Midd-West, 31; t-14, Mount Carmel, 24; t-14, Warrior Run, 25; 15, Sullivan County, 23.5; 17, Wyalusing, 23; 18, Western Wayne, 22; 19, Troy, 21.5; 20, Hughesville, 20; 21, Wyoming Area, 19.5; 22, Northeast Bradford, 16; 23, Lewisburg, 12.5; 24, Scranton Prep, 12; 25, Jersey Shore, 11; t-26, Montgomery, 9; t-26, South Williamsport, 9; 28, Meadowbrook Christian, 7; t-29, Bloomsburg, 6; t-29, Danville, 6; t-29, Towanda, 6; t-32, Blue Ridge, 0; t-32, Hanover Area, 0; t-32, Montrose, 0.
Team key:
Athens, At; Benton, Be; Bloomsburg, Bl; Blue Ridge, BR; Canton, Ca; Danville, Da; Hanover, HA; Hughesville, Hu; Jersey Shore, JS; Lackawanna Trail, LT: Lake-Lehman, LL; Lewisburg, Le; Line Mountain, LM; Meadowbrook Christian, Me; Midd-West, MW; Mifflinburg, Mf; Milton, Mi; Montgomery, Mg; Montoursville, Mo; Montrose, Mt; Mount Carmel, MC; Muncy, Mu; Northeast Bradford, NEB; Scranton Prep, SP; South Williamsport, SW; Southern Columbia, SC; Sullivan County, Su; Towanda, To; Troy, Tr; Tunkhannock, Tu; Warrior Run, WR; Western Wayne, WW; Wyalusing, Wy; Wyoming Area, WA.
Championship semifinals106:
Ethan Kolb, Be, dec. Jaden Pepe, WA, 4-2, tb; Branden Wentzel, Mo, dec. Cade Wirnsberger, Me, 3-1, sv.
113:
Scott Johnson, Mu, dec. Conner Heckman, MW, 9-5; Gavin Bradley, At, maj. dec. Kaden Majcher, WR, 14-6.
120:
Sheldon Seymour, Tr, dec. Kole Biscoe, SC, 6-2; Gable Strickland, Be, pinned Blake Wirt, LM, 5:22.
126:
David Evans, Tu, pinned Gabe Gramly, Mf, :42; Jacob Blair, Mu, dec. Robbie Schneider, LT, 8-4.
132:
Kyler Crawford, Mi, maj. dec. Hayden Ward, Ca, 10-2; Noah Hunt, WR, dec. Bryce Vollman, Mu, 8-6, sv.
138:
Zach Stuart, LL, dec. Clayton Reed, Mf, 8-6; Patrick Edmondson, SC, dec. Luke Gorg, Hu, 9-5.
145:
Nate Higley, Su, pinned Josh Bonomo, LL, 1:12; Gavin D’Amato, Tu, dec. Avery Bassett, MW, 3-2.
152:
Matthew Leslie, WW, dec. Logan Newton, Wy, 10-9; Wes Barnes, SC, pinned Devon Deem, Mg, 1:44.
160:
Gavin Garcia, SC, dec. Isaac Cory, Mo, 7-0; Nolan Lear, Be, maj. dec. Nick Zaboski, LL, 13-1.
170:
Cael Crebs, Mo, pinned Timmy Ward, Ca, 1:57; Cade Linn, SC, dec. Ethan Gush, Mu, 4-0.
182:
Dylan Bennett, Mo, pinned Alex West, At, 1:19; Jacob Feese, LM, pinned Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, 2:14.
195:
Gaige Garcia, SC, pinned Dominick Bridi, LM, :31; Garrett Storch, Ca, dec. Damon Backes, MC, 2-1.
220:
Cameron Wood, Mo, tech. fall Zach Poust, Be, 16-1, 6:00; Jackson Chilson, Wy, dec. Max Tillett, SC, 10-5.
285:
Lear Quinton, SC, dec. Dawson Brown, NEB, 4-1; Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, pinned Nevin Rauch, Mi, 3:28.
Consolation quarterfinals106:
Bobby Gardner, SW, dec. Max Bluhm, LT, 6-2; Aidan Kritzer, LM, dec. Owen Woods, Tu, 8-2.
113:
Kaiden Wagner, Le, tech. fall Cael Davis, HA, 15-0, 4:23; Deegan Ross, LT, pinned Garret Pocceschi, WA, :32.
120:
Caiden Puderbach, Hu, dec. Joe Rowley, HA, 4-2; Ethan Lee, LT, maj. dec. Nate Koch, WW, 11-1.
126:
Caden Temple, Be, pinned Dylan Geertgens, Mt, 2:32; Mason Leshock, LM, maj. dec. Gabe Andrus, JS, 8-0.
132:
Antonio D’Apollonio, SP, pinned Troy Bingaman, Mf, 2:50; Michael Bluhm, LT, dec. Kyle Emsley, WA, 5-1.
138:
Dalton Klinges, LT, maj. dec. Riley Parker, Ca, 15-6; Ian Coller, LM, pinned Ethan Munley, Tu, 2:08.
145:
Mario Barberio, Mu, dec. Brandon Gedman, SC, 7-4; Bryce Carl, LM, dec. Seth Ross, LT, 3-2.
152:
Matty Coller, LM, pinned Kody Cresswell, LT, 2:11; Christian Good, Mu, won by forfeit Joe Monahan, SP.
160:
Hadyn Packer, JS, pinned Luke Carpenter, Tu, 2:12; Stephen Roeder, Bl, dec. Tyler Rozanski, LT, 8-1.
170:
Shane Weidner, MC, dec. Jordan Williams, BR, 6-0; Connor Wrobleski, WA, tech. fall Mason Zajac, LT, 16-1, 3:17.s
182:
Mike Cook, Da, pinned Jonah Houser, LT, 2:22; Jeff Meader, Tu, pinned Alex Hollister, WW, 3:47.
195:
Clay Watkins, To, pinned Mark Dunckle, LT, 3:34; Frankie Scranta, Tu, maj. dec. Derrick Demann, Mt, 8-0.
220:
Carter Sauer, MW, pinned Tom Flood, WW, 4:02; Nick Marabell, Tu, pinned Eli Aldrich, BR, 2:07.
285:
Keagan Braund, At, pinned Tavon Hines, HA, 2:53; Jack McAllister, WW, pinned Ethan Speece, WA, 2:45.
Consolation semifinals106:
Bobby Gardner, SW, dec. Cade Wirnsberger, Me, 2-1; Jaden Pepe, WA, pinned Aidan Kritzer, LM, 4:24.
113:
Kaiden Wagner, Le, dec. Kaden Majcher, WR, 5-1; Deegan Ross, LT, dec. Conner Heckman, MW, 4-2, UTB.
120:
Blake Wirt, LM, pinned Caiden Puderbach, Hu, :38; Kole Biscoe, SC, maj. dec. Ethan Lee, LT, 9-1.
126:
Caden Temple, Be, pinned Robbie Schneider, LT, 1:51; Gabe Gramly, Mf, pinned Mason Leshock, LM, 3:39.
132:
Antonio D’Apollonio, SP, maj. dec. Bryce Vollman, Mu, 11-3; Hayden Ward, Ca, pinned Michael Bluhm, LT, 2:42.
138:
Luke Gorg, Hu, dec. Dalton Klinges, LT, 4-1; Clayton Reed, Mf, dec. Ian Coller, LM, 2-0.
145:
Avery Bassett, MW, pinned Mario Barberio, Mu, 2:15; Josh Bonomo, LL, dec. Bryce Carl, LM, 6-5.
152:
Matty Coller, LM, dec. Devon Deem, Mg, 7-5, sv; Christian Good, Mu, pinned Logan Newton, Wy, 2:37.
160:
Hadyn Packer, JS, dec. Nick Zaboski, LL, 9-4; Isaac Cory, Mo, maj. dec. Stephen Roeder, Bl, 9-0.
170:
Shane Weidner, MC, pinned Ethan Gush, Mu, 4:54; Timmy Ward, Ca, pinned Connor Wrobleski, WA, :52.
182:
Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, pinned Mike Cook, Da, 4:56; Alex West, At, dec. Jeff Meader, Tu, 3-1, sv.
195:
Damon Backes, MC, dec. Clay Watkins, To, 9-4; Dominick Bridi, LM, pinned Frankie Scranta, Tu, :23.
220:
Max Tillett, SC, maj. dec. Carter Sauer, MW, 18-7; Zach Poust, Be, pinned Nick Marabell, Tu, 2:33.
285:
Keagan Braund, At, pinned Nevin Rauch, Mi, 4:52; Dawson Brown, NEB, pinned Jack McAllister, WW, 3:26.
Fifth-place consolations106:
Cade Wirnsberger, Me, dec. Aidan Kritzer, LM, 4-1.
113:
Kaden Majcher, WR, dec. Conner Heckman, MW, 4-0.
120:
Caiden Puderbach, Hu, dec. Ethan Lee, LT, 3-1.
126:
Mason Leshock, LM, pinned Robbie Schneider, LT, 4:01.
132:
Bryce Vollman, Mu, dec. Michael Bluhm, LT, 3-0.
138:
Ian Coller, LM, pinned Dalton Klinges, LT, 4:27.
145:
Mario Barberio, Mu, dec. Bryce Carl, LM, 8-3.
152:
Devon Deem, Mg, pinned Logan Newton, Wy, 4:46.
160:
Stephen Roeder, Bl, dec. Nick Zaboski, LL, 7-3.
170:
Ethan Gush, Mu, dec. Connor Wrobleski, WA, 5-0.
182:
Jeff Meader, Tu, pinned Mike Cook, Da, :30.
195:
Frankie Scranta, Tu, pinned Clay Watkins, To, 3:35.
220:
Nick Marabell, Tu, tech. fall Carter Sauer, MW, 18-2.
285:
Nevin Rauch, Mi, pinned Jack McAllister, WW, 1:34.
Third-place consolations106:
Jaden Pepe, WA, dec. Bobby Gardner, SW, 7-1.
113:
Kaiden Wagner, Le, dec. Deegan Ross, LT, 6-1.
120:
Kole Biscoe, SC, dec. Deegan Ross, LT, 6-1.
126:
Gabe Gramly, Mf, dec. Caden Temple, Be, 3-0.
132:
Hayden Ward, Ca, pinned Antonio D’Apollonio, SP, 2:31.
138:
Luke Gorg, Hu, dec. Clayton Reed, Mf, 5-1.
145:
Avery Bassett, MW, pinned Josh Bonomo, LL, :39.
152:
Christian Good, Mu, dec. Matty Coller, LM, 3-2.
160:
Isaac Cory, Mo, dec. Hadyn Packer, JS, 3-2.
170:
Timmy Ward, Ca, maj. dec. Shane Weidner, MC, 10-2.
182:
Alex West, Ca, dec. Derek Atherton-Ely, Ca, 7-2.
195:
Damon Backes, MC, dec. Dominick Bridi, LM, 7-4.
220:
Max Tillett, SC, dec. Zach Poust, Be, 12-6.
285:
Dawson Brown, NEB, dec. Keagan Braund, At, 3-1.
Championship finals106:
Branden Wentzel, Mo, dec. Ethan Kolb, Be, 10-3.
113:
Gavin Bradley, At, dec. Scott Johnson, Mu, 10-3
120:
Sheldon Seymour, Tr, dec. Gable Strickland, Be, 5-2.
126:
David Evans, Tu, dec. Jacob Blair, Mu, 7-4.
132:
Kyler Crawford, Mi, dec. Noah Hunt, WR, 10-7.
138:
Patrick Edmondson, SC, dec. Zach Stuart, LL, 6-0.
145:
Nate Higley, Su, dec. Gavin D’Amato, Tu, 10-4.
152:
Wes Barnes, SC, pinned Matthew Leslie, WW, 3:12.
160:
Nolan Lear, Be, dec. Gavin Garcia, SC, 3-2, UTB.
170:
Cael Crebs, Mo, won by default Cade Linn, SC.
182:
Dylan Bennett, Mo, maj. dec. Jacob Feese, LM, 9-1.
195:
Gaige Garcia, SC, pinned Garrett Storch, Ca, 3:11.
220:
Cameron Wood, Mo, maj. dec. Jackson Chilson, Wy, 11-1.
285:
Lear Quinton, SC, dec. Emmanuel Ulrich, Mf, 3-0.
District 4 Basketball Playoffs
GIRLS Class 3A Championship
Bloomsburg 56, Loyalsock 40
Class 3A Consolation Central Columbia 50, Warrior Run 41
Class 4A Championship Danville 49, Athens 29
Class 4A Consolation Shamokin 60, Mifflinburg 42 BOYS Saturday’s District 4 playoff scoresClass 4A Championship Montoursville 72, Danville 66
Class 4A Consolation Athens 79, Jersey Shore 70
College sports
Men’s track and field Susquehanna University Saturday at Landmark Conference Meet
Notes:
Senior Chris Petraskie, a graduate of Shamokin High School, collected his fourth consecutive Landmark Conference Men’s Field Athlete of the Year award Saturday at the conclusion of the Landmark Men’s Indoor Track & Field Championships. Susquehanna finished third in the team standings for the third straight year with 116.5 points. Moravian nabbed its 12th Landmark crown with 150 points while Elizabethtown placed second with 140. Catholic came in fourth with 59 points followed by Scranton (39) in fifth and Juniata (22.5) in sixth. Petraskie defended his title in the high jump for the fourth consecutive season, placing first with 1.93m. He then became a three-time defending champion in the long jump with a jump of 7.01m. Petraskie also claimed a second-place finish in the triple jump with a mark of 13.41m while finishing fourth in the 200m dash in 23.27. Sophomore Keefer Goodspeed, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, was the only other River Hawk to earn All-Landmark First Team honors as he took top honors in the pole vault with a PR of 4.40m. Men’s lacrosse King’s 9, Lycoming 6 Saturday at Lycoming
Notes:
Junior Dominick Massaro scored two goals and added two assists to lead Lycoming, but a three-goal effort in the fourth quarter lifted King’s to the victory. The Warriors (2-2) outshot King’s, 9-7, in the final frame, but could not find the back of the net. Men’s track and field Bloomsburg University Sunday at PSAC Championships
Notes:
Bloomsburg finished the 2020 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indoor championships 10th overall with 21 team points. The Huskies grabbed four spots on the podium on the final day. Sophomore Tyler Bailey, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, had the highest finish of the day for the Huskies as he took second in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:57.12.
B
ucknell University Sunday at Patriot League Championships
Notes:
Jeff Brown followed up his record-breaking performance in the prelims by defending his gold medal in the 60 as the Patriot League Indoor Championships concluded on Sunday. The Bison finished third overall for the third consecutive year. Navy (245) won the meet, followed by Army (213). Bucknell (75) was third, followed by Lehigh (62), Boston University (43), Holy Cross (24), Lafayette (21), Colgate (15), and American (4). Baseball No. 13 Kean 9, Susquehanna 2
Notes:
Sophomore Dillan Weikel, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, suffered the loss on the mound. Weikel (0-2) faced 14 batters in 2.2 innings, walking two and allowing four earned runs on five hits for the River Hawks. Records: Kean is 7-2. Susquehanna is 1-3. NJIT 23, Bucknell 14 Sunday at Cary, N.C.
Notes:
It was a day for the hitters on Sunday as Bucknell and NJIT wrapped up a three-game series at the USA Baseball National Training Complex. After splitting a doubleheader on Saturday, the Highlanders out-slugged the Bison 23-14 in a game that featured 37 runs, 33 hits, 18 walks and seven hit batsmen. Freshman Henry Novicki was the star of the day for the Bison with three hits and five RBIs, including his first collegiate home run. Tyler Wincig went 3-for-5 with three runs scored, and JohnPaul Bell, Peter Marren and Brendan Lowery drove in two runs apiece. Now 3-8 on the season, the Bison will be back in action Friday through Sunday for a three-game set against Villanova in Winter Haven, Fla. Women’s water polo No. 15 Long Beach State 17, No. 22 Bucknell 14 Sunday at Wolverine Invite
Notes: Long Beach State used an 11-goal first half to rush past the Bison. Bucknell made a run in the third quarter to pull within one, but the 49ers managed to hang on to give Bucknell its first loss since Feb. 9. The loss snaps a six-game winning streak for the Bison overall. Ally Furano managed five goals and two assists for Bucknell, while Nina Benson scored four times. Rojahn added three assists in the defeat. Hayley Pogue made seven saves for the Bison in the cage.
