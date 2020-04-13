BLOOMSBURG — With the COVID-19 pandemic causing the suspension of collegiate spring seasons, the Bloomsburg University athletic department recently honored each senior class for their dedication to their sport this year, and the last four years with a virtual senior day.

Men’s track and field

The four members of the men’s track & field senior class — Zach Bitner (Mount Holly Springs/Boiling Springs), Marcus Gray (Harrisburg/Bishop McDevitt), Eric Heatwole (State College/State College), and Declan McDonald (Chalfont/Central Bucks West) — are responsible for a pair of Bloomsburg University records. The foursome has combined for 29 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship meet qualifiers between the indoor and outdoor seasons over the last four years.

Bitner-Distance

Major — Finance

Athletic Honors/Awards

PSAC Scholar-Athlete (2017-2018, 2018-2019)

USTFCCCA All-Academic Honor (2019) — Cross Country

Career Bests:

Track

Mile (Indoor): 4:37.41 YSU Mid Major Invite (20th) Feb. 2-3, 2018

3,000-Meters (Indoor): 9:03.78 Bucknell Tune-Up (14th) Feb. 9, 2018

5,000-Meters (Outdoor): 15:38.00 Maroon and Gold Invitational (3rd) April 27, 2019

5,000-Meters (Indoor): 15:51.49 19th Annual Bison Open (23rd) Jan. 27-28, 2017

10,000-Meters (Outdoor): 32:42.67 Bison Outdoor Classic (25th) April 13-14, 2019

Cross Country

4K: 12:45.0 Flatlander Dual (5th) Sept. 2, 2016

5K: 16:45.00 Husky Invitational (6th) Sept. 1, 2017

6K: 20:08.0 Husky Invitational (5th) Sept. 7, 2019

8K: 25:53.1 18th Annual LHU XC Open/Invitational (16th) Sept. 21, 2019

5 Mile: 28:55.1 PSAC Championships (51st) Oct. 21, 2017

10K: 32:58.8 NCAA DII Atlantic Region Championship (40th) Nov. 9, 2019

Favorite BU Athletics Memory

The cross country camp week every summer.

Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University

This first weekend of March Madness of 2019 — was chilling with my roommates (Tim and Declan) and had four different screens with the games on. It was non-stop action-packed basketball! Great weekend!

Gray-Sprints

Major — Communications Studies

Career Bests:

Track

55-Meters (Indoor): 6.71 Golden Bear Invitational (5th P) January 11-12, 2018

60-Meters (Indoor): 7.09 PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships (12th P) February 29 — March 1, 2020

100-Meters (Outdoor): 11.07 Maroon and Gold Invitational (1st F) April 28. 2018

200-Meters (Outdoor): 22.92W (2.7) Team Challenge (7th F) April 20, 2019

200-Meters (Indoor): 23.08 PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships (18th P) February 29 — March 1, 2020

Favorite BU Athletics Memory

My favorite memory with this team is being able to travel with my teammates on long road trips to meets and being able to spend time with everyone. Specifically, one of my favorite memories was going to Arizona for our 2019 Spring break trip and competing at NAU.

Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University

Being able to live and spend every day with my teammates and friends. As well as meeting my wonderful girlfriend, Autumn.

Heatwole-Distance

Major — Accounting

Athletic Honors/Awards

Second team All-PSAC honors — Cross Country (2016)

PSAC Scholar-Athlete (2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018)

Career Bests:

Track

800-Meters (Outdoor): 1:56.29 Maroon and Gold Invitational (4th) April 28, 2018

800-Meters (Indoor): 1:59.70 Gulden Invitational (6th) Jan. 21, 2017

1,000-Meters (Indoor): 2:40.33 Golden Bear Invitational (2nd) Jan. 11-12, 2018

1,500-Meters (Outdoor): 4:01.71 Bison Outdoor Classic (33rd) April 16-17, 2016

Mile (Indoor): 4:23.90 Seahawk Shootout (1st) Dec. 9, 2016

3,000-Meters (Outdoor): 9:19.51 Bloomsburg-ESU-KU Tri-Meet (4th) April 2, 2016

3,000-Meters (Indoor): 9:15.58 Bison Opener (1st) Dec. 3, 2016

5,000-Meters (Outdoor): 16:06.69 2nd Annual Mountaineer “Under the Lights” (3rd) April 23, 2016

Cross Country

4K: 12:42.0 Flatlander Dual (2nd) Sept. 2, 2016

5K: 16:31.0 Flatlander Quad (16th) Sept. 12, 2015

6.6K: 21:49.0 Rag Relays (14th) Sept. 4, 2015

7K: 24:09.0 Mansfield Dual (8th) Sept. 8, 2018

8K: 27:01.3 Division II/III Challenge (21st) Sept. 17, 2016

5 Mile: 27:30.8 PSAC Championship (60th) Oct. 24, 2015

10K: 33:35.4 NCAA DII Atlantic Region Championships (60th) Nov. 7, 2015

School Records

4x800-Meter Relay (Indoor): Heatwole, Klosinski, Plachko, Wilson 7:57.66 PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championship (4th) February 25-26, 2017

4x800-Meter Relay (Outdoor): Heatwole, Jarratt, T. Moser, Bailey (4th) 7:44.73 PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championship May 3-5, 2019

Favorite BU Athletics Memory

Going on the training trips.

Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University

When the military blimp crashed in Bloomsburg, and the power went out.

McDonald-Distance

Major — Exercise Science

Athletic Honors/Awards

PSAC Scholar Athlete (2016-2017, 2017-18, 2018-2019)

D2 ADA Scholar Athlete (2016-2017, 2017-18, 2018-2019)

Career Bests:

Track

1,500-Meters (Outdoor): 4:26.98 37th Millersville Metrics (34th) April 6, 2019

Mile (Indoor): 4:45.15 Bucknell Tune-Up (9th) Feb. 10, 2017

3,000-Meters (Outdoor): 9:48.74 2017 Kutztown-Bloomsburg-ESU Tri-Meet (12th) April 1, 2017

3,000-Meters (Indoor): 9:17.71 Bucknell Tune-Up (10th) Feb. 21, 2020

5,000-Meters (Outdoor): 16:47.44 Dr. Jack Toms Alumni Invitational (11th) March 25, 2017

5,000-Meters (Indoor): 16:05.98 Bison Opener (6th) Dec. 1-2, 2017

10,000-Meters (Outdoor): 35:32.91 Bison Outdoor Classic (30th) April 14-15, 2017

3,000-Meter Steeplechase (Outdoor): 10:34.74 Maroon and Gold Invitational (2nd) April 27, 2019

Cross Country

4K: 12:53.0 Flatlander Dual (9th) Sept. 2, 2016

5K: 17:01.0 Husky Invitational (9th) Sept.r 1, 2017

6K: 21:05.0 Husky Invitational (17th) Sept. 7, 2019

8K: 26:27.1 31st Annual Don Cathcart Invitational (21st) Oct.r 5, 2019

5 Mile: 29:15.7 PSAC Championships (63rd) Oct. 21, 2017

10K: 32:55.1 NCAA DII Atlantic Region Championships (42nd) Nov.r 4, 2017

Favorite BU Athletics Memory

Running Regionals in 2017, we placed 6th but had one of our best team races.

Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University

Researching with my professor.

