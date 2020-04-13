BLOOMSBURG — With the COVID-19 pandemic causing the suspension of collegiate spring seasons, the Bloomsburg University athletic department recently honored each senior class for their dedication to their sport this year, and the last four years with a virtual senior day.
Men’s track and field
The four members of the men’s track & field senior class — Zach Bitner (Mount Holly Springs/Boiling Springs), Marcus Gray (Harrisburg/Bishop McDevitt), Eric Heatwole (State College/State College), and Declan McDonald (Chalfont/Central Bucks West) — are responsible for a pair of Bloomsburg University records. The foursome has combined for 29 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship meet qualifiers between the indoor and outdoor seasons over the last four years.
Bitner-Distance
Major — Finance
Athletic Honors/Awards
PSAC Scholar-Athlete (2017-2018, 2018-2019)
USTFCCCA All-Academic Honor (2019) — Cross Country
Career Bests:
Track
Mile (Indoor): 4:37.41 YSU Mid Major Invite (20th) Feb. 2-3, 2018
3,000-Meters (Indoor): 9:03.78 Bucknell Tune-Up (14th) Feb. 9, 2018
5,000-Meters (Outdoor): 15:38.00 Maroon and Gold Invitational (3rd) April 27, 2019
5,000-Meters (Indoor): 15:51.49 19th Annual Bison Open (23rd) Jan. 27-28, 2017
10,000-Meters (Outdoor): 32:42.67 Bison Outdoor Classic (25th) April 13-14, 2019
Cross Country
4K: 12:45.0 Flatlander Dual (5th) Sept. 2, 2016
5K: 16:45.00 Husky Invitational (6th) Sept. 1, 2017
6K: 20:08.0 Husky Invitational (5th) Sept. 7, 2019
8K: 25:53.1 18th Annual LHU XC Open/Invitational (16th) Sept. 21, 2019
5 Mile: 28:55.1 PSAC Championships (51st) Oct. 21, 2017
10K: 32:58.8 NCAA DII Atlantic Region Championship (40th) Nov. 9, 2019
Favorite BU Athletics Memory
The cross country camp week every summer.
Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University
This first weekend of March Madness of 2019 — was chilling with my roommates (Tim and Declan) and had four different screens with the games on. It was non-stop action-packed basketball! Great weekend!
Gray-Sprints
Major — Communications Studies
Career Bests:
Track
55-Meters (Indoor): 6.71 Golden Bear Invitational (5th P) January 11-12, 2018
60-Meters (Indoor): 7.09 PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships (12th P) February 29 — March 1, 2020
100-Meters (Outdoor): 11.07 Maroon and Gold Invitational (1st F) April 28. 2018
200-Meters (Outdoor): 22.92W (2.7) Team Challenge (7th F) April 20, 2019
200-Meters (Indoor): 23.08 PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championships (18th P) February 29 — March 1, 2020
Favorite BU Athletics Memory
My favorite memory with this team is being able to travel with my teammates on long road trips to meets and being able to spend time with everyone. Specifically, one of my favorite memories was going to Arizona for our 2019 Spring break trip and competing at NAU.
Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University
Being able to live and spend every day with my teammates and friends. As well as meeting my wonderful girlfriend, Autumn.
Heatwole-Distance
Major — Accounting
Athletic Honors/Awards
Second team All-PSAC honors — Cross Country (2016)
PSAC Scholar-Athlete (2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018)
Career Bests:
Track
800-Meters (Outdoor): 1:56.29 Maroon and Gold Invitational (4th) April 28, 2018
800-Meters (Indoor): 1:59.70 Gulden Invitational (6th) Jan. 21, 2017
1,000-Meters (Indoor): 2:40.33 Golden Bear Invitational (2nd) Jan. 11-12, 2018
1,500-Meters (Outdoor): 4:01.71 Bison Outdoor Classic (33rd) April 16-17, 2016
Mile (Indoor): 4:23.90 Seahawk Shootout (1st) Dec. 9, 2016
3,000-Meters (Outdoor): 9:19.51 Bloomsburg-ESU-KU Tri-Meet (4th) April 2, 2016
3,000-Meters (Indoor): 9:15.58 Bison Opener (1st) Dec. 3, 2016
5,000-Meters (Outdoor): 16:06.69 2nd Annual Mountaineer “Under the Lights” (3rd) April 23, 2016
Cross Country
4K: 12:42.0 Flatlander Dual (2nd) Sept. 2, 2016
5K: 16:31.0 Flatlander Quad (16th) Sept. 12, 2015
6.6K: 21:49.0 Rag Relays (14th) Sept. 4, 2015
7K: 24:09.0 Mansfield Dual (8th) Sept. 8, 2018
8K: 27:01.3 Division II/III Challenge (21st) Sept. 17, 2016
5 Mile: 27:30.8 PSAC Championship (60th) Oct. 24, 2015
10K: 33:35.4 NCAA DII Atlantic Region Championships (60th) Nov. 7, 2015
School Records
4x800-Meter Relay (Indoor): Heatwole, Klosinski, Plachko, Wilson 7:57.66 PSAC Indoor Track & Field Championship (4th) February 25-26, 2017
4x800-Meter Relay (Outdoor): Heatwole, Jarratt, T. Moser, Bailey (4th) 7:44.73 PSAC Outdoor Track & Field Championship May 3-5, 2019
Favorite BU Athletics Memory
Going on the training trips.
Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University
When the military blimp crashed in Bloomsburg, and the power went out.
McDonald-Distance
Major — Exercise Science
Athletic Honors/Awards
PSAC Scholar Athlete (2016-2017, 2017-18, 2018-2019)
D2 ADA Scholar Athlete (2016-2017, 2017-18, 2018-2019)
Career Bests:
Track
1,500-Meters (Outdoor): 4:26.98 37th Millersville Metrics (34th) April 6, 2019
Mile (Indoor): 4:45.15 Bucknell Tune-Up (9th) Feb. 10, 2017
3,000-Meters (Outdoor): 9:48.74 2017 Kutztown-Bloomsburg-ESU Tri-Meet (12th) April 1, 2017
3,000-Meters (Indoor): 9:17.71 Bucknell Tune-Up (10th) Feb. 21, 2020
5,000-Meters (Outdoor): 16:47.44 Dr. Jack Toms Alumni Invitational (11th) March 25, 2017
5,000-Meters (Indoor): 16:05.98 Bison Opener (6th) Dec. 1-2, 2017
10,000-Meters (Outdoor): 35:32.91 Bison Outdoor Classic (30th) April 14-15, 2017
3,000-Meter Steeplechase (Outdoor): 10:34.74 Maroon and Gold Invitational (2nd) April 27, 2019
Cross Country
4K: 12:53.0 Flatlander Dual (9th) Sept. 2, 2016
5K: 17:01.0 Husky Invitational (9th) Sept.r 1, 2017
6K: 21:05.0 Husky Invitational (17th) Sept. 7, 2019
8K: 26:27.1 31st Annual Don Cathcart Invitational (21st) Oct.r 5, 2019
5 Mile: 29:15.7 PSAC Championships (63rd) Oct. 21, 2017
10K: 32:55.1 NCAA DII Atlantic Region Championships (42nd) Nov.r 4, 2017
Favorite BU Athletics Memory
Running Regionals in 2017, we placed 6th but had one of our best team races.
Favorite Memory of Bloomsburg University
Researching with my professor.
