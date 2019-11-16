LOCK HAVEN — The nationally-ranked Lock Haven University wrestling team has announced that seven student-athletes have signed National Letters of Intent during the early signing period, committing to LHU to further their athletic and academic careers.
Among them is Mifflinburg native Tyler Stoltzfus, who most recently wrestled for Saint Joseph’s Academy, as well as for Mifflinburg Area High School.
Stoltzfus, ranked 10th nationally by Flo Wrestling, has a career record of 127-24, and his projected weight for the Bald Eagles is 174.
In his career, Stoltzfus is a two-time NHSCA national champion (and three-time All-American), a three-time PIAA qualifier and two-time state placewinner, a Powerade finalist and Ironman placewinner, and he was also a PA Freestyle state runner-up.
“Tyler is a perfect fit for Lock Haven. His style of wrestling, work ethic, attitude and drive are exactly what we want in our student-athletes. Tyler is physical on top and wrestles hard the whole match. He will make a quick adjustment to college wrestling,” Lock Haven coach Scott Moore said.
Joining Stoltzfus on the team next year are Tanner Updegraff, Hershey, 157/165, 87-20 career record; Will Betancourt Jr., Manheim Central, 133, 115-10 (60 pins); DaShawn Farber, Nazareth, 149, 88-12; Killian Delaney, West Chester Henderson, 125, 125-20 (70 pins); Kaleb Snodgrass, Van Buren, Ohio, 285, 42-7; Billy Talmadge, Branchville, N.J., 141, 100-26.
Botts, Batkowski earn CoSIDA Academic All-District accoladesWILLIAMSPORT — For the first time in the Lycoming College football team’s history, senior offensive lineman Cody Botts, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, has earned a spot on the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District Team for a third straight year to highlight the NCAA Division III District 4 team, the organization announced on Thursday. In addition, senior Keith Batkowski also earned a spot on the All-District Team.
Botts has started 29 straight games for the Warriors as a left tackle, helping lead the team to a 4-5 record this season, as the squad has scored 141 points in the past three games while rushing for 200 yards in each of the last three weeks. As a junior, Botts helped the team to a 5-6 season and a berth in the Centennial-MAC Bowl Series.
Botts has played a key role on the line, helping the offense roll up more than 500 yards of total offense in each of the last three games, including posting a school-record 640 yards against FDU-Florham.
The history major has made three straight appearances on the MAC Academic Honor Roll and has earned two Academic All-MAC honors as well.
Botts is just the third student-athlete at Lycoming to earn three Academic All-District honors in a career, joining volleyball’s Amanda Hollenbacher (1997-99) and wrestling’s Brandon Conrad (2016-18).
Batkowski, a psychology major, earns Academic All-District honors after starting seven games as the team’s running back. He is second on the team with 336 rushing yards and a touchdown this season and he has also caught eight passes for 48 yards and a score and picked up 412 yards as a kick returner.
Hoffman voted to CoSIDA Academic All-District TeamSELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University sophomore Elijah Hoffman, a graduate of Southern Columbia High School, was named to the 2019 Academic All-District 4 Football First Team, selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America and announced Thursday.
Hoffman is part of a 25-person team representing District 4, which includes all Division III schools in the Keystone State. The 6-foot kicker helped comprise a 14-person contingent representing the Centennial Conference. As a first team selection, he now moves to the Academic All-America ballot.
He boasts a 3.92 cumulative GPA as a biology major and double minor in honors program and Spanish. He made the Dean’s List both semesters in his freshman year, which recognizes students who earn a GPA of 3.40 or better in a particular semester.
On the gridiron, Hoffman ranks second in the Centennial Conference with 40 extra points made while coming in third with 61 points, seven field goals made, and 3,279 yards on 60 kickoffs. Nationally, Hoffman ranks 19th in field goal percentage (0.778), 54th in field goals per game (0.78), 106th in points and 126th with 6.8 points per game.
Lehigh to open dual season with top 10 clash versus Oklahoma State Saturday at Stabler ArenaBETHLEHEM — No. 10 Lehigh opens the dual meet season at 1 p.m., Saturday, with a top 10 showdown as the Mountain Hawks welcome No. 4 Oklahoma State to Stabler Arena for the first dual at Stabler since February 2016. The Mountain Hawks are coming off a strong showing at the Journeymen Collegiate Classic in Troy, N.Y. Three Lehigh wrestlers won Hammer Awards for winning their respective top-flight weight classes: junior Brandon Paetzell (125), sophomore Josh Humphreys (157) and senior Jordan Kutler (174).
The defending Big 12 champion Cowboys finished third at the NCAA Championships last year. Oklahoma State will wrestle Drexel Friday night before making the trip to Bethlehem. Lehigh wrestling is encouraging all fans attending Saturday’s dual to wear white.
After kicking off its 111th season of wrestling with trips to the Princeton Open and Journeymen Collegiate Classic, Lehigh is 8-3 in dual meet openers under Pat Santoro with losses in 2011 to Pittsburgh, 2013 to Bucknell and 2018 at Michigan.
If Lehigh can beat No. 4 Oklahoma State it would mark the Mountain Hawks’ fourth win over a top-5 team in 11-plus seasons under Pat Santoro. Lehigh went 0-3 versus top-five foes last season but owns three wins over top-five opponents under Santoro. The Mountain Hawks beat No. 1 Cornell in 2010-11, No. 3 Ohio State in 2014-15 and beat No. 4 Michigan in 2017-18.
Six Mountain Hawks appear in the latest InterMat rankings, led by senior Jordan Kutler, who is ranked second at 174. Lehigh also has eight wrestlers ranked in the top 25 by FloWrestling, seven in the top 20 by Amateur Wrestling News and six by The Open Mat. In addition to Kutler, Brandon Paetzell (125), Josh Humphreys (157), Jake Jakobsen (197) and Jordan Wood (285) are ranked across the board by all four outlets. Junior Nick Farro (133) is ranked by three of the four, while sophomore Jimmy Hoffman (149) and junior Chris Weiler (184) are ranked by two.
Oklahoma State finished third at the NCAA Championships last season and won the Big 12 title after a 15-0 dual season. Five Cowboys appear in the latest InterMat rankings, led by seniors Nick Piccininni (No. 4 at 125) and Joe Smith (No. 5 at 174). Oklahoma State opened its season on Saturday at the Oklahoma City University Open and the Cowboys dominated the field, claiming 13 titles. Oklahoma State has won a NCAA-best 34 national team championships in wrestling and have a Division I-best 142 individual national champions and 467 All-Americans. American wrestling legend John Smith is in his 29th season as head coach at his alma mater.
This will be the 12th all-time meeting between Lehigh and Oklahoma State with the Cowboys visiting Bethlehem for the first time since a No. 1 vs. No. 3 matchup on Feb. 13, 2005. The Mountain Hawks’ lone win against Oklahoma State came at the Northeast Duals in November 2008.
Gillikin named Academic All-District for third timeUNIVERSITY PARK — Senior punter Blake Gillikin has been selected to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team for the third-straight year. He is now on the national ballot for CoSIDA Academic All-America. Gillikin was a first-team Academic All-America selection a year ago.
Gillkin owns a perfect 4.0 grade-point average as a kinesiology major. He was the first punter in program history and 34th student-athlete overall (44th selection) to claim first-team Academic All-America honors last year. He is a two-time Big Ten Distinguished Scholar and three-time Academic Big Ten selection. He claimed the Evan Pugh Scholar Award, given to those juniors and seniors who are in the upper 0.5 percent of their respective classes, in May 2018. He also earned the President’s Freshman Award, which recognizes Penn State students for academic excellence.
A two-time team captain, Gillikin is tied for No. 1 on Penn State’s career punting chart (43.13 ypp) and set the program record with a 44.0 punting average in 2018. He has 48 career punts downed inside the opponent’s 10-yard line and is the only player in program history with six punts of 65 yards or more. This season, Gillkin averages 42.39 punts per game with 24 punts inside the opponents’ 20 and nine punts of 50 or more yards.
Lock Haven wrestling well represented in Mid-American rankingsLOCK HAVEN — The nationally-ranked Lock Haven University wrestling team is well represented in the November edition of the Mid-American Conference’s rankings.
As a team, Lock Haven is still projected by the MAC coaches to finish third in the Bald Eagles first ever MAC Championships, scheduled for March 7-8 at Northern Illinois University.
Individually, the Bald Eagles are ranked in six of 10 weight classes. DJ Fehlman, Kyle Shoop and Corey Hazel are ranked No. 1 at 133, 141 and 184, respectively.
Alex Klucker, who is off to a hot start this season, is ranked No. 4 (tie) at 157, while both Jared Siegrist (No. 5, 174) and Isaac Reid (No. 5, 285) are listed in the November rankings as well.
Earlier this week, the Bald Eagles were ranked No. 22 in the latest National Wrestling Coaches’ Association Division I poll.
Additionally, Fehlman, Shoop, Klucker, Siegrist and Hazel were ranked among the top-25 nationally by FloWrestling earlier this week. Leading the way was Shoop, a returning All-American, who is ranked No. 6 at 141 pounds. He is looking to make his season debut next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.