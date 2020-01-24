UNIVERSITY PARK — The Penn State women’s basketball team hung tough with No. 17/24 Indiana in the first half, but the Hoosiers pulled away in the second half for a 76-60 win Thursday night at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Junior Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State with a game-high 24 points. Senior Siyeh Frazier followed with 14.
“We have to get better. I was really proud of our effort in that first half. We came out flat in the third quarter. Adversity hit and we gave up,” said Penn State coach Carolyn Kieger.
The first seven minutes of the game saw a back-and-forth battle that had the score knotted at 13-13. The Hoosiers used a 7-2 streak to take a 20-15 lead, but an and-one from freshman Mya Bembry helped PSU pull within four at 22-18 as the first quarter expired.
Indiana scored the first point of the second quarter, but six points from McDaniel fueled an 11-2 Penn State streak over the next 3:48 that put the Lady Lions up 29-25 with 5:54 left on the first-half clock.
The Hoosiers were back in front 35-32 at the 2:35 mark before three-pointers from Frazier and freshman Makenna Marisa helped pull Penn State within one at 39-38 at halftime.
Indiana scored the first 10 points of the second half and opened the term on a 14-5 stretch to put the Hoosier advantage at 53-43 midway through the stanza. Penn State’s offense got going in the final minutes of the third quarter with three baskets from three different Lady Lions, but the Hoosiers took a 58-49 lead into the final quarter.
Indiana scored eight of the first 11 points of the fourth term to extend its lead to 66-52 with 7:34 to play. Penn State kept fighting, but wouldn’t get closer than nine the rest of the way as the Hoosiers captured the 76-60 win.
McDaniel notched her eighth 20-plus point performance of the season. She has now scored in double figures in 18 of Penn State’s 19 games.
Frazier notched her 13th double-digit scoring game of the season.
Indiana held a 41-23 edge in rebounds. The Hoosiers scored 50 points in the paint compared to Penn State’s 26.
Penn State heads to Purdue Sunday at 2 p.m. for another nationally-televised showdown on the Big Ten Network.
No. 17/24 Indiana 76, Penn State 60
at Penn State
Indiana 22 17 19 18 — 76 Penn State 18 20 11 11 — 60
Indiana (15-5)
Ali Patberg 5-10 8-10 18; Jaelynn Penn 4-11 1-2 11; Grace Berger 4-10 0-2 9; Aleska Gulbe 4-6 1-2 9; Brenna Wise 3-6 0-0 7; Mackenzie Holmes 9-11 0-0 18; Keyanna Wartmen 1-2 0-0 2; Jorie Allen 1-1 0-0 2.
Totals:
31-57 10-16 76. Penn State (7-12)
Kamaria McDaniel 9-23 4-6 24; Siyeh Frazier 5-13 1-1 14; Makenna Marisa 3-10 1-2 8; Lauren Ebo 2-3 2-2 6; Shay Hagans 0-3 0-0 0; Anna Camden 2-5 0-0 5; Mya Bembry 1-3 1-1 3; Bexley Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals:
22-60 9-12 60.
3-point goals: Indiana 4-10 (Penn 2-6, Berger 1-1, Wise 1-1, Patberg 0-1, Warthen 0-1); Penn State 7-19 (Frazier 3-4, McDaniel 2-6, Marisa 1-3, Camden 1-4, Bembry 0-1, Hagans 0-1). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Indiana 41 (Wise 10); Penn State 23 (Frazier and Ebo 4). Assists: Indiana 18 (Patberg 9); Penn State 8 (Frazier 3). Technicals: None. A: 1,634.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.