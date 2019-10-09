MILL HALL — With Tanner Walter leading the way, the Black Panthers’ boys team went 4-0 in the HAC crossover meet on Tuesday against host Central Mountain, Mount Carmel, Montgomery and Midd-West to end the season on a high note, while Milton’s girls team went 2-2 in the meet.
Walter finished first in 17:39, while Brody Bender was third (18:30) and Timmy Marvin was fourth (18:55) for Milton (18-4, 5-1 HAC-I). For Milton’s girls team (14-8, 2-4), Leah Walter won the race in 21:48, with teammate Ariane Raymond finishing close behind in 22:12.
Next up for Milton is the Heartland Athletic Conference Invitational on Saturday at Shikellamy Area High School.
Boys
Milton 20, Mount Carmel 40
Milton 18, Central Mtn. 42
Milton 15, Midd-West 48
Milton 15, Montgomery 50
at Central Mountain
Top 10 finishers and locals only:
1. Tanner Walter, Milt, 17:39; 2. Krystof Lapotsky, MC, 18:02; 3. Brody Bender, Milt, 18:30; 4. Timmy Marvin, Milt, 18:55; 5. Michael Cashwell, CM, 19:10; 6. Chase Bilodeau, Milt, 19:14; 7. Gino Serafini, CM, 19:34; 8. Derek Lawler, MC, 19:44; 9. Nathan Barnett, Milt, 19:51; 10. Jonah Snyder, Milt, 20:07; 15. Brandon Newcomer, Milt, 20:51; 18. Cody Templin, Milt, 22:22; 28. Dawson Geiser, Milt, 24:46; 29. Kael Graham, Milt, 26:16.
Girls
Mount Carmel 27, Milton 28
Milton 25, Midd-West 30
Central Mountain 28, Milton 28
Milton 15, Montgomery 50
at Central Mountain
Top 10 finishers and locals only:
1. Leah Walter, Milt, 21:48; 2. Ariane Raymond, Milt, 22:12; 3. Caroline Fletcher, MC, 22:40; 4. Lydia Bowersox, MW, 22:47; 5. Kolbi Krebs, MC, 23:42; 6. Claudia Morris, MC, 24:43; 7. Fatima Kaba, CM , 24:44; 8. Molly Petrucci, MC, 24:48; 9. Gianna Dressler, MC, 24:47; 10. Makayla Ebersole, MW, 24:51; 12. Ryleigh Stewart, Milt, 25:07; 16. Karenza Musser, Milt, 26:24; 20. Jillian Hopple, Milt, 28:03; 22. Ashley Shamblen, Milt, 28:22; 26. Jacklyn Hopple, Milt, 29:43; 30. Katlyn Weaver, Milt, 32:55.
Mifflinburg boys/girls cross country wrap up seasonWILLIAMSPORT — Mifflinburg’s boys team took 2-of-3 races and the Wildcats’ girls team lost all three of its races in the final quad meet of the season.
Tyler Foltz led Mifflinburg’s boys team with a fifth place finish in 17:59, plus teammates Harrison Abram and Izaak Grodotzke were close behind in sixth and seventh place.
For the girls, Marissa Allen finished eighth in 21:42, while teammate Alexis Scopelliti was 14th in 23:26.
Boys
Loyalsock 23, Mifflinburg 32
Mifflinburg 18, Selinsgrove 37
Mifflinburg 25, Bloomsburg 31
at Loyalsock
Top 10 finishers and locals only:
1. Alejandro Quintana, Loy, 15:24; 2. Alex Quintana, Loy, 17:40; 3. Josh Woodley, B, 17:44; 4. Alex Reed, Loy, 17:55; 5. Tyler Foltz, Miff, 17:59; 6. Harrison Abram, Miff, 18:07; 7. Izaak Grodotzke, Miff, 18:11; 8. Dominick Jennings, Loy, 18:24; 9. Daniel Reimer, Miff, 18:26; 10. Mason Reitenbach, Sel, 18:27; 18. Carson Brubaker, Miff, 19:15; 29. Dominick Dorman, Miff, 20:45; 31. Chris Reber, Miff, 25:17; 32. Michael Lesher, Miff, 25:40.
Girls
Loyalsock 21, Mifflinburg 36
Selinsgrove 16, Mifflinburg 47
Bloomsburg 26, Mifflinburg 29
at Loyalsock
Top 10 finishers and locals only:
1. Mikayla Carnathan, Sel, 20:08; 2. Adeline Leason, Sel, 20:08; 3. Emma Tradinnick, Loy, 20:27; 4. Micah Sagar, Loy, 20:48; 5. Zoe Tomko, Sel, 20:50; 6. Breia Mayes, Sel, 21:01; 7. Anna Weber, B, 21:13; 8. Marissa Allen, Miff, 21:42; 9. Mary Rose Molina, Sel, 22:21; 10. Laura Malehorn, Sel, 22:28; 14. Alexis Scopelliti, Miff, 23:26; 17. Ashley Haberman, Miff, 24:18; 21. Kendall Houtz, Miff, 25:25; 22. Kailie Stevens, Miff, 27:05.
Field hockeyMifflinburg 1
Shikellamy 0
MIFFLINBURG — Camryn Murray scored the only goal the Wildcats needed in a HAC-I victory over the Braves.
Murray scored off an assist by Chloe Hanselman for Mifflinburg, which trailed in shots 7-4 but led in penalty corners 7-6. Breanna Roush also had six saves for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg next plays at Southern Columbia at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 1
Benton 1 (OT)
MILTON — Regi Wendt scored an unassisted goal for the Black Panthers, who held on to get the tie in the nonleague contest against the Tigers on senior night.
Larissa Shearer made 14 saves for Milton, which trailed in shots, 14-4.
Milton, which will play at Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Thursday, honored senior Emma Swanson before the game.
Milton 1, Benton 1 (OT)
at Milton
First half
Milt-Regi Wendt, unassisted, 26:52.
Second half
Ben-Makenna Bish, unassisted, 4:10.
Shots: Benton, 14-4; Corners: Milton, 7-6; Saves:
Milton, Larissa Shearer, 14; Benton, 4.
Danville 2
Warrior Run 1
TURBOTVILLE — Abby Lapp got the Defenders on the board first, but the Ironmen scored two unanswered goals to come back for the HAC-II victory.
Lapp scored unassisted with 20:23 left in the first half for Warrior Run, which also got 12 saves from Rachel Yohn.
Warrior Run next plays at Central Columbia at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Danville 2, Warrior Run 1
at Warrior Run
First half
WR-Abby Lapp, unassisted, 20:23. Dan-Miranda Spotts, assist Olivia Rucker, 10:05.
Second half
Dan-Spotts, unassisted, 16:00.
Shots: Danville, 14-5; Corners: WR, 20-18; Saves:
WR, Rachel Yohn, 12; Danville, Katie Miller, 4.
Girls soccerMifflinburg 1
Montoursville 1 (2 OT)
MONTOURSVILLE — Emily Walls scored off a combined assist from Peyton Yocum and Cara Snook to tie the game at 1 with 29:23 remaining in regulation, but the HAC-I contest would end in a stalemate.
Kristi Benfield made four saves for Mifflinburg (5-7-3), which out-shot Montoursville 10-5.
The Wildcats next host Selinsgrove in a divisional game at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Mifflinburg 1, Montoursville 1 (2 OT)
at Montoursville
First half
Mont-Abby Zartman, unassisted, :10.
Second half
Miff-Emily Walls, assist Peyton Yocum and Cara Snook, 29:23.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 10-5; Corners: Mifflinburg, 6-1; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 4; Montoursville, Avery Zales, 9.
Meadowbrook Chr. 5
Grace Prep 0
STATE COLLEGE — The Lions scored all five of their goals in the first half to take the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory.
Marissa Baker scored first for Meadowbrook Christian (11-4, 5-2 ACAA) off an assist by Hanna Mensch 6:08 into the game before Jackie Stokes followed three minutes later with an unassisted goal.
Amelia Yordy then tallied a pair of goals to precede an unassisted goal for Katie Steck.
Meadowbrook Christian next hosts Juniata Mennonite at 3 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 5, Grace Prep 0
at Grace Prep
First half
MC-Marissa Baker, assist Hannah Mensch, 33:52. MC-Jackie Stokes, unassisted, 30:40. MC-Amelia Yordy, unassisted, 18:07. MC-Yordy, unassisted, 15:42. MC-Katie Steck, unassisted, 3:47.
Shots: MC, 33-7; Corners: MC, 4-0; Saves:
MC, Emily Toland, 7; GP, 24.
Girls tennisLewisburg 3
Selinsgrove 2
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons ended their season on a high note by completing a non-league victory over the Seals after the match started last Wednesday but was halted by rain.
Bekah Vance won at No. 1 singles over Emeline Snook, 6-1, 6-3, plus Ayra Tufail won at No. 3 singles over McKenna Parker, 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-3 for Lewisburg (2-16).
The third victory for the Green Dragons came from the No. 2 doubles team of Grace Hilkert and Eli Yarnell, who beat Taylor Paulhamus and Maddie Rowan, 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.
Lewisburg 3, Selinsgrove 2
at Lewisburg
Singles
1. Bekah Vance (L) def. Emeline Snook, 6-1, 6-3. 2. Fionna Finnerty (S) def. Becca Brown, 2-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2. 3. Ayra Tufail (L) def. McKenna Parker, 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles
