LEWISBURG — The Bucknell wrestling team topped Bloomsburg, 24-13, on Thursday night in its home opener at Davis Gym.
The Bison (1-2) used a first-period pin by Matthew Kolonia (149) and decisions by six other wrestlers to power past the Huskies (0-1) in the nonleague match.
Senior Garrett Hoffman (285) put an exclamation mark on the victory, scoring a 9-2 decision in his return from an injury suffered in January of his sophomore year.
Brandon Seidman (125) staked Bucknell an early advantage, using a third-period escape to top Christian Gannone, 3-2. After a loss by major decision at 133 pounds put Bloomsburg up by a point, Noah Levett (141) rallied to score a 10-5 decision over Aaron Coleman; Levett took the lead by picking up a takedown and two back points in quick succession and never looked back.
Kolonia made quick work of Gavin Hale, bringing the Davis Gym crowd to its feet. After a loss by major decision at 157 pounds, the Hartman brothers won back-to-back bouts to extend the Bison’s lead up to 18-8. Zach Hartman, who is ranked as high as 15th nationally at 165 pounds, used two takedowns and a 4:06 riding time advantage to down Alex Carida, 5-1. Mitch Hartman, making his first dual appearance since 2017, edged Anthony Vetrano, 3-0, in a physical 174-pound bout.
Bolstered by No. 14 Trevor Allard’s technical fall at 184 pounds, Bloomsburg cut Bucknell’s lead down to 18-13. Drew Phipps ultimately clinched the Bison’s victory with a 4-0 decision over Kyle Murphy; Phipps rode out Murphy for the majority of the second period before picking up three points in the final frame.
With his decision over Murphy, Phipps also stretched his dual winning streak to 15 bouts; he was last defeated in dual action on Jan. 5, 2018 at Navy.
Davis Gym was electric when Hoffman, a 2017 NCAA qualifier at 184 pounds, took the mat for the first time since the 2018 Virginia Duals. Hoffman, who spent the past year and a half working back from an injury, looked strong in his victory over Jarrett Walters. While Walters scored the first takedown of the bout, Hoffman responded by netting eight unanswered points; he picked up an additional point for building a 2:15 advantage in riding time.
Following the exam break, the Bison travel to Long Island University, the EIWA’s newest member, for a 7 p.m. dual on Friday, Dec. 20. They then attend the prestigious Ken Kraft Midlands Championships on Dec. 29-30.
