LEWISBURG — Mike Muscala, one of the greatest men’s basketball players in Bucknell history, had his jersey retired Saturday during a ceremony at halftime of the team’s 72-68 victory over American.
Muscala became the fifth Bucknell basketball player to have a jersey retired and his No. 31 is now prominently displayed in Sojka Pavilion’s east concourse. Muscala joins Hal Danzig (No. 44) and Al Leslie (No. 22) from the men’s team, and Jennifer Walz (No. 12) and Molly Creamer (No. 23) from the women’s program.
During his time in Lewisburg, Muscala was part of Bucknell teams which won 92 games and two Patriot League titles. Muscala led the Bison to the NCAA Tournament twice and also helped Bucknell to a berth in the NIT.
Muscala graduated as Bucknell’s all-time leading scorer with 2,036 points, and he also ranked second in rebounds (1,093) and blocked shots (271). He became only the fifth 2,000-point scorer and just the second player with 1,000 rebounds in Patriot League history, and he is the only player to reach both milestones.
Muscala won two Patriot League Player of the Year Awards with the first coming following the 2010-11 season and the second following the 2012-13 campaign. The native of Roseville, Minn. was also a four-time All-Patriot League selection and following his senior season made history by becoming the first Patriot League student-athlete to sweep Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year honors.
Muscala was selected 44th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2013 NBA Draft, making him the third Bucknell men’s basketball player to be drafted. Muscala began his professional career in Spain before spending five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. Muscala is currently a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder and is in his seventh season in the NBA.
