BLOOMSBURG — Looking to a future that includes recapturing the glory of its football program in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division and beyond, Bloomsburg University has reached into its past by announcing Friday that Frank Sheptock is the new head football coach of the Huskies.
A member of the NCAA Division II Team of the Quarter Century (1973-97), Sheptock played linebacker for head coach George Landis and holds Bloomsburg records for tackles in a career (537), single-season (159), single-game (23) and career fumble recoveries (12). Before his arrival at Bloomsburg after an all-state career at Mount Carmel Area, the Huskies had experienced a winless season and only won one game in his freshman year.
By his junior year, Sheptock helped lead the team to a tie for the conference title and in his senior season led the defense for the Huskies in an undefeated regular season and a 31-9 victory over IUP in the PSAC game. Bloomsburg advanced to the NCAA Division II semifinals, setting his single-game record for tackles in the national semifinal at North Alabama. Sheptock was a four-time PSAC First Team selection, a three-time First Team Associated Press All-American and All-East Region honoree for the Huskies. He was inducted into the Bloomsburg Athletics Hall of Fame in 1997, the College Football Hall of Fame in 2007, the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2010 and was one of Bloomsburg’s 10 honorees named to the PSAC 150 Contributors of College Football as part of this year’s 150th anniversary of college football.
“I was always interested in returning ‘home’ if the opportunity presented itself to become head coach,” Sheptock said. “Right now my past is irrelevant, and I believe it’s about moving forward and building the football program.
“What I want is for the student-athletes to have the opportunity to experience the success I had and give them the opportunity. It’s like that saying, ‘that the more things change, the more they stay the same,’ and once a young man trusts you and understands you want the best for him they are going to respond.
“When players see you’re excited about what they’re doing, they will work for success because they know you believe in them. If they have the desire to develop they will become successful on and off the field.”
Sheptock become the 28th head coach in the history of Bloomsburg football. He replaces Paul Darragh, who compiled a 52-28 overall record in seven seasons, but was 6-5 in 2018 and this season’s 5-6 record was the school’s first losing season since going 5-6 in 1998.
Sheptock returns to Bloomsburg after a one-year stint at Misericordia University, where he served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Prior to that, he was the head coach and athletic director at Berwick High School from 2016-19, compiling a 27-11 record overall after taking over for legendary head coach George Curry, and his teams reached the District 2 Class 4A title game in his first two seasons and the district semifinals his final year.
Prior to spending the 2015 season as the defensive line coach for the Huskies, Sheptock was at Division III Wilkes University as the defensive coordinator from 1990-95 and then took over as head coach of the Colonels from 1996-2014, compiling a 107-81 record and established the program record for most wins in a season (11) and career (107). He led the Colonels to nine postseason appearances, with his 2005 team going 8-3 and advancing to the NCAA Division III tournament and his 2006 team went 11-1 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
“Bloomsburg University football program welcomes a true leader in Frank Sheptock as its 28th head coach of the program,” athletic director Mike McFarland said. “With his appointment as head coach, we have secured a leader who believes in BU’s athletic and institutional goals, while taking the football program to new heights.”
University president Dr. Bashar Hanna said Sheptock distinguished himself among a large and impressive list of coaching candidates. He went on to say he has confidence that his positive energy and exemplary commitment to winning will resonate with the entire BU family, especially our student-athletes.
“A proud Husky himself, Coach Sheptock understands the needs of our program, and the importance of our student-athletes succeeding in and out of the classroom,” Hanna said. “We are excited to welcome Frank and his wife, Lisa, back to the BU family.”
