TURBOTVILLE — Though basketball is a game of quarters and not rounds like boxing, the Warrior Run boys varsity basketball team did its best to land a first-round knockout against visiting Southern Columbia on Monday night. the Defenders jumped out to a 24-3 lead after eight minutes of play and never looked back as they rolled by the Tigers in the HAC-III matchup, 64-27.
Warrior Run senior forward Ahmahd Keyes dropped in 11 points in the first quarter and finished with 15 to lead all scorers in a win which Defenders’ head coach Eric Wuerdeman as “huge” not only due to the large margin of victory, but because of the hard-charging start his team was able to deliver in the opening period.
“We talked about coming out quick and jumping on them and playing good, fundamental team defense,” Wertman said. “We talked about being physical and rebounding and it’s a good team win. We stuck together and played well. I think our kids saw that if we get out (to a lead) early, it makes it a lot easier to close out games down the stretch.”
The Defenders held a 17-0 lead before Southern Columbia netted its first hoop of the contest and Warrior Run would continue to extend the lead with each successive quarter. The size provided by Keyes (6-3), senior power forward Kade Anzulavich and junior center Ethan Hartman was too much for the smaller Southern Columbia squad to overcome. While the Tigers would try to continually drive the ball to the hoop, seemingly each Tigers’ shot attempt in the paint was altered by the long arms of the Defenders’ interior trio.
“Ethan Hartman had a monster game for us tonight,” Wertman said. “He comes off the bench and he’s averaging 15, 16 points per game and he loves that role and it’s a good thing to win with kids like that. We have a good team atmosphere and they kind of feed off of each other. I couldn’t be happier for for the coaching staff, but for our team.”
Warrior Run held a 25-point lead at the half, 36-11, thanks in large part to senior point guard Denver Beachel’s ability to control the pace of play and find the open man, both in transition and when the Defenders were in a halfcourt set. Beachel’s passes up the court in the first quarter and his knack for knocking down the big 3-pointer certainly aided the Defenders and was a crucial component as to why the home team was able to open up such a large lead early in the contest.
Beachel scored nine points in the contest — all on 3-pointers — and also chipped in six assists, three rebounds and three steals. It was a vintage performance from the leader of the Defenders’ backcourt, one which his coach was quick to point out after the game.
“I think Denver gets overlooked all the time because of other guys on our team, even in football, I think he got overlooked,” Wertman said. “He’s a terrific kid. He’s the leader, we put the ball in his hands every single possession and I expect him, as a four-year starter, to take care of the ball and get us where we need to be. He’s done that all season and he did it again tonight and he’s really starting to shoot the ball well.”
Warrior Run used a balanced scoring attack and several players contributed to the dominant win. Keyes added four rebounds, three assists and a steal to go with his game-high 15. Anzulavich dropped in nine points and hauled down five rebounds to go along with three assists and a steal. Hartman scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds to go with his two assists and a game-high four blocked shots. Gabe Hogan also scored nine points and played solid opposite Beachel in the Defenders’ backcourt with two steals and two assists.
For Southern Columbia, Connor Gallagher and Jake Davis each scored six points to lead the Tigers. Davis added four rebounds while Braeden Wisloski chipped in three points and a team-high five rebounds and four steals.
The Defenders outscored the Tigers in all four quarters and when the final buzzer sounded — with the PIAA-mandated 35-point running clock having been in effect for the final 1:41 — Warrior Run had cemented a signature, early season victory. The Tigers were limited to less than 10 points in each period and Wertman noted that his team’s defensive performance was something on which to build as the season progresses.
“Our defense is at a whole different level than I’ve seen since I’ve been here,” Wertman said. “That’s what we preach, that’s what we talk about wanting to be good at. To hold Southern to 27 points, I think that’s an accomplishment in and of itself. I’m looking forward (to Friday night against Midd-West) another league game at home because I think we’re only going to get better.”
Warrior Run 64, Southern Columbia 27
at Warrior Run
Warrior Run 24 12 15 13—64Southern Columbia 3 8 7 9—27Warrior Run (4-4, 2-2 HAC-III) 64
Denver Beachel 3 0-0 9; Gabe Hogan 3 1-2 9; Braden Bomberger 0 1-2 1; Nassir Berr 0 1-2 1; Coltin Pentycofe 2 0-2 4; Ethan Hartman 3 4-4 10; Ahmahd Keyes 7 1-1 15; Nathan Axtman 0 2-2 2; Kade Anzulavich 4 0-0 9; Tyler Pick 1 2-4 4. Totals: 23 12-19 64. 3-point goals: Beachel (3), Hogan (2), Anzulavich.
Southern Columbia (3-6 2-4 HAC-III) 27
Liam Klebon 1 1-2 3; Owen Sosnoski 0 0-1 0; Connor Gallagher 2 2-2 6; Jason Yeich 1 0-0 2; Kaiden Carl 0 2-2 2; Ian Huntington 1 0-2 2; Joey Szuler 1 0-0 2; Jake Davis 2 2-5 6; Braeden Wisloski 1 1-3 3; Tommy Ziemba 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
9 9-19 27.
3-point goals: None.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.