UNIVERSITY PARK — The No 10/9 Penn State Nittany Lions’ HBO Sports 24/7 College Football show debuted Wednesday night on HBO. The all-access show chronicle the team’s preparations for the Purdue game.
In addition to the Nittany Lions, the 24/7 College Football series also includes shows with Florida, Arizona State and Washington State.
Narrated by Liev Schreiber, the voice of HBO Sports’ Emmy award-winning documentaries and the 24/7 and Hard Knocks franchises, this four-part, limited college football series will document the lives of head coaches, players, assistant coaches and more for four college football teams over one week during the regular season. The series is a collaboration between HBO Sports and Lucky 27 Media and Sport & Story.
Upcoming air times for 24/7 College Football: Penn State Nittany Lions are today at 5:45 p.m. on HBO and 11:25 p.m. on HBO2, 8:45 p.m., Friday, on HBO2; and 3:40 p.m., Saturday, on HBO Zone.
Nittany Lions in the NFL – Week 5UNIVERSITY PARK — A total of 34 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 20 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions are perennially a top-20 program in producing players in the NFL. Each week throughout the year, GoPSUsports.com provides updates on the exploits of these former Nittany Lion greats.
Nittany Lion receivers shined for a second consecutive week, highlighted by Chris Godwin’s seven catches for 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Buccaneers. He now leads the league with six touchdowns. Allen Robinson also had a pair of touchdowns for the Bears, catching seven passes for 97 yards.
Defensively, safety Adrian Amos had five tackles in a Packers win over the Cowboys, Titans defensive end DaQuan Jones tallied his first sack of the season and Giants linebacker Nate Stupar made his 11th career start.
Another rookie Penn Stater made his NFL debut as Ryan Bates saw action on the Bills offensive line in their win over the Titans.
