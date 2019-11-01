MILTON — A combination of torrential rain and gusting winds forced the postponement of Thursday night’s District 4 championship games in boys and girls soccer as well as field hockey.
The Class 2A boys soccer final between No. 1 Lewisburg and No. 2 Midd-West has been moved to 6 p.m., Saturday, at Danville Area High School.
Prior to that game, however, is the Class 2A girls soccer final between No. 3 Lewisburg and No. 1 Central Columbia at 4 p.m. at Ironmen Stadium.
And the Class A field hockey final between No. 2 Lewisburg and No. 1 Bloomsburg will be played at 6 p.m., Saturday, at Central Columbia High School.
Selinsgrove Speedway gearing up for 2020 seasonSELINSGROVE — Members of the Speedway Management Group LLC voted Monday to continue operating Selinsgrove Speedway into the 2020 racing season, pending final approval of the lease extension by the Selinsgrove Fair Association Inc. later this week.
The promotional team is in the process of putting together 15-18 races, mostly a weekly schedule during the prime part of the summer racing season, for the historic half-mile speedway’s 74th year. An April 2020 season opener is expected.
The racing cards will feature specials for the 360 sprint cars in sanctioned events, 410 sprint cars, and super late models, with the 305 sprint cars, limited late models, roadrunners, and other classes joining the headline divisions throughout the season. More details will be released as races become finalized during the off-season.
This week tri-axle loads of screened clay will be delivered as part of the resurfacing project that started three years ago. Since the current promotional team took over operations of the track for the 2016 season, more than a half million dollars has been invested to improve and continue one of Pennsylvania’s great racing traditions.
The biggest change in the track’s history was completed for the 2018 season, at a cost of more than $120,000, when the pit area was moved outside of the track to provide a wide open view of the racing action. The lighting upgrade between turns three and four was also recently completed, among other improvements.
In 2019, the speedway hosted two of the biggest events in its storied history featuring the super late models in the $11,000-to-win Ron Keister Memorial May 18 and the 410 sprint cars in the $20,000-to-win Jim Nace Memorial National Open Sept. 14. The track received national media exposure on the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Motor Trend Network, and through the online pay-per-view service onthecusion.com.
For a complete schedule when it becomes available, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com.
Tomb named to D3football.com Team of the WeekWILLIAMSPORT — With another disruptive performance from the 5-foot-10, 184-pound freshman, defensive tackle David Tomb, a Jersey Shore Area graduate, has earned a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week, the website announced on Tuesday.
Tomb posted four tackles, two for a loss, to go with a sack and a blocked punt against FDU-Florham, helping the Warriors to a 42-21 win. Tomb’s blocked punt on FDU-Florham’s second possession helped set up Lycoming’s second touchdown, as it took control of the game.
Tomb began the season as a member of the team’s special teams unit, but he has quickly become a key part of the defensive unit, rising into the two-deep and posting 11 tackles, three for loss and two sacks in the past two games. For the season, Tomb has 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and 21 tackles.
Warriors predicted third in MAC Commonwealth Coaches’ Preseason PollWILLIAMSPORT — After advancing to a conference title game for just the third time in program history, the Lycoming College women’s basketball team has been predicted to finish third in a tight battle in the MAC Commonwealth, as only three points separate the top three teams, the conference office announced on Thursday.
Widener, which lost to Lycoming, 65-64, in the conference semifinals in 2019, topped the poll with 57 points and four first-place votes. Defending conference champs Messiah had 55 points and three first-place votes, just one point ahead of Lycoming, which had 54 points and one first-place vote.
Arcadia (44) and Stevenson (33) round out the top half of the poll with Albright (32), Lebanon Valley (24), Hood (16) and Alvernia (9) closing out the poll.
The Warriors return three all-conference players from a team that went 18-9 overall and 11-5 in the conference under 27th-year head coach Christen Ditzler. Senior Kayla Kline, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, was a First Team All-MAC Commonwealth selection after finishing fifth in the conference in scoring (14.5) and rebounding (9.0). Junior Erica Lutz and senior Akilah McFadden, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, were both second-team picks, with Lutz averaging 13.1 points, 9.2 rebounds (third in the conference) and 2.1 blocks (second in the conference) and McFadden averaging 12.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game as the team’s point guard.
The Warriors open the 2019-20 season on Friday, Nov. 15, when they face Bates College at 8 p.m. in the Rose City Classic hosted by Drew University.
Warriors selected 15th, 16th in MAC Pre-Championship Coaches’ PollWILLIAMSPORT — Led by returning all-conference runner, senior Kaylee Long, a graduate of Milton Area High School, the Lycoming College women’s cross country was selected to finish 15th at the Middle Atlantic Conference Championship on Saturday at Utica Park in Frederick, Md. The men’s cross country team was predicted to take 16th.
The Messiah men and women were selected as the favorites in the MAC Cross Country Pre-Championship Coaches’ Poll conducted among the conference cross country coaches. The championship event will begin with the men’s 8,000-meter race at 11 a.m., and the women’s 6,000-meter race will follow at 12 p.m. The awards ceremony is set for approximately 1:15 p.m. or 30 minutes after women’s results become official.
Long has led the women’s team throughout the year after earning Third Team All-MAC honors in 2018, finishing 30th. This season, she has already broken her own school record twice this season, including posting a 23:48.7 to finish ninth at the Hood College Open in her last run on Oct. 19.Freshmen Claire Shaffer and senior Amanda Goulden will also provide key points as the Warriors will try to move up in the conference standings after not scoring as a team in 2018.
The men’s team will put together a more balanced effort, as sophomore Logan Franquet, junior Daniel Moses and junior Maverick Stenger, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, all have led the team at races this season.
Sarah Quigley set to guide Lycoming women’s lacrosse programWILLIAMSPORT — A 2014 alum of Lycoming College and a member of the Spanish National Team, Sarah Quigley will come back to campus as the head coach of the women’s lacrosse team, director of athletics Mike Clark announced on Thursday.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Sarah back to Lycoming College,” Clark said. “Throughout the search process, Sarah proved that she had a true love for the College and the sport of lacrosse. She will provide the program with positive energy and we are looking forward to her joining us.”
“I would like to thank President Kent Trachte and Director of Athletics Mike Clark for this opportunity,” Quigley said. “I am excited to return to Lycoming College, a place I have always considered home, and help guide this group of young women to succeed both on and off the lacrosse field. The team has shown such dedication to the game and to each other and I am looking forward to this new chapter for Lycoming women’s lacrosse”
Quigley takes over for Whitney Boshart, who resigned after two seasons with the team.
Quigley was a four-year starter for the Warriors, finishing her career with 55 points and two game-winning goals, including a thrilling last-minute score in a 17-16 win over Albright in 2012. Quigley was valuable in nearly every aspect of the game, as she also scooped up 109 ground balls, picked up 50 draw controls and caused 21 turnovers in her career.
After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology in 2014, Quigley returned to New City, N.Y., where she became the varsity girls’ lacrosse coach at Hastings High School before moving to Clarkstown South in 2017, where she served as the head coach for the past three seasons. She also coached with the Clarkstown Lightning club program and Dip N Dunk Lacrosse.
In 2018, while finishing a Master of Social Work from New York University, she joined the Spanish National Team, where she served as captain of the team at the European Lacrosse Championships, helping the team to a 4-3 record. Since joining the team, Quigley has scored 19 goals in the team’s 12 games, leading the squad.
Corl, Swartwood enter season in d3wrestle.com rankings
WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College senior wrestlers Trevor Corl and Hadyn Swartwood will enter the 2019-20 season ranked ninth in the country in their respective weight classes, the website announced on Tuesday.
Corl enters the season ninth at 157 pounds after he enjoyed a 26-4 season in 2018-19, winning the Southeast Region title and reaching the NCAA Championships for the second time. Corl reached the round of 12 at the tournament, one win shy of earning his second All-American honors, as he placed eighth at 149 pounds in 2018. Corl has posted a 72-18 record in his first three years with the team, earning Academic All-MAC honors and NWCA Scholar All-American honors twice.
Swartwood is also ranked ninth at 165 pounds, as he earned his first trip to the NCAA Championships in 2019 after placing third at the NCAA Southeast Regional. The Jersey Shore, Pa., native posted a 21-9 record during the season, notching eight pins during the season. He is 73-27 in his career and has won two MAC titles and earned Academic All-MAC honors once in his career.
The Warriors open the 2019-20 season at the Lycoming Invitational on Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Keiper Recreation Center.
