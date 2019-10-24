BETHLEHEM — Just two weeks into the “official” start of preseason practice the Lehigh wrestling team will make its first public appearance with the annual Brown and White Wrestle-offs, tonight at 7 p.m. inside Leeman-Turner Arena at Grace Hall. The two-time defending EIWA Champions have been hard at work with head coach Pat Santoro and his staff putting together 12 matches as the Mountain Hawks will continue their preseason preparations by competing in front of the home fans for the first time.
Thursday’s Wrestle-offs will be part of an ongoing evaluation of what the 2019-20 Mountain Hawks will eventually look like. The relative earliness of the public wrestle-offs, plus additional matches in the room and two early-season tournaments will all factor in what Lehigh’s lineup may look like as the season heats up.
While returning All-Americans Jordan Kutler and Jordan Wood are not expected to wrestle Thursday, five members of Lehigh’s true freshman class will wrestle for the first time inside Grace Hall.
Junior Brandon Paetzell, a NCAA qualifier at 133 last season, is moving down to 125 where he will face deferred freshman Mitchell Polito or sophomore Luke Resnick. There will two bouts scheduled at 133 as sophomore Jaret Lane, a graduate of Southern Columbia High School, meets junior Joe Lobeck and true freshman Connor McGonagle squares off against Nick Farro.
At 141, senior Ryan Pomrinca will meet true freshman Malyke Hines.
One of the more interesting bouts of the evening may come at 149 where junior Luke Karam returns after missing most of last season due to injury. He moves up a weight class to face sophomore Jimmy Hoffman, who started five duals for the Mountain Hawks last season. EIWA champion Josh Humphreys returns at 157 and will face deferred freshman A.J. Burkhart.
There will be two matches at 165 Thursday evening. Senior Chase Gallik will tangle with deferred freshman Brian Meyer at 165, followed by true freshman Luca Frinzi wrestling junior Trey Cornish.
Two matches will be contested at a catch weight in the middle to upper weights, with both bouts featuring a member of the true freshman class as Edmond Ruth takes on senior Kent Lane, Southern Columbia graduate, and Jake Logan faces deferred freshman Andrew Shedleski, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Junior Chris Weiler is expected to wrestle 184 this season after bouncing between 184 and 197 in his first two years. He will take on sophomore Eli Grape. The final bout of the evening will feature freshman Elijah Jones and junior Andrew McDonald at 197.
Nittany Lions in the NFL – Week 7UNIVERSITY PARK — A total of 33 Penn State football alumni are populating the rosters of 20 National Football League teams. The Nittany Lions are perennially a top-20 program in producing players in the NFL. Each week throughout the year, GoPSUsports.com provides updates on the exploits of these former Nittany Lion greats.
A trio of former Nittany Lion safeties shined in the NFL, highlighted by Troy Apke’s breakout game for the Redskins. Apke tallied his first career interception and made a career-high six tackles for his first multi-tackle game. Adrian Amos made eight stops and broke up two passes for the Packers, while Nick Scott made an impact on special teams with his first career reception coming on a fake punt.
Apke’s efforts were not enough for a win though, as former Penn State kicker Robbie Gould kicked three field goals in torrential rains for a 9-0 49ers victory.
Additionally, Saquon Barkley (Giants) and Cameron Wake (Titans) both returned from injury.
Harlem Globetrotters coming to Bloomsburg University during 2020 world tourBLOOMSBURG — The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters will bring their new “Pushing the Limits” World Tour to Bloomsburg University and the Nelson Field House on Thursday, Jan. 2, beginning at 7 p.m. Globetrotters’ fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game. Plus, many markets will feature a glow-in-the-dark performance.
The “Pushing the Limits” World Tour will up the ante and create even bigger moments and memories for Globetrotter fans. The Hall of Fame team’s 94th consecutive year will feature more than 280 games through April in North America. Tickets are now on sale at harlemglobetrotters.com.
