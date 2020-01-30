MIFFLINBURG — For the first time in weeks, Mifflinburg boys basketball coach Andre’ Roupp is beginning to witness the team he was expecting to see prior to the season.
An injury to starting guard Isaiah Valentine in the first game of the year combined with some tough losses that followed may have dampened the team’s expectations, but now that they are healthy the Wildcats are starting to show their true colors.
“The intensity has been there all year long, and now we’re finally at full strength. This is only the third game all season we’ve been at full strength,” said Roupp. “This team is like a lion in a cage right now with intensity — and I shouldn’t have to say a single thing about intensity (to them).”
From the opening tip Mifflinburg put its foot on the gas against Jersey Shore, and the Wildcats never let up as they ran away for an 81-52 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory Wednesday at Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
“These guys have felt like their backs have been against the wall and they are coming out strong, and I have all the belief in the world in them right now,” said Roupp. “Right now they are believing in themselves too, and they are knocking shots down. It feels good to win.”
Coach Roupp couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game, especially after Valentine scored on a lay-up right off the opening tip and was fouled in the process to give Mifflinburg (5-11, 3-6 HAC-I) a 3-0 lead right off the bat.
Valentine ended up with 12 points in the first quarter — all but his opening basket coming on 3-pointers — to help stake the Wildcats out to a 20-11 lead over the Bulldogs (10-5, 6-3).
In the second period, Valentine and Jake Young scored six points apiece to push Mifflinburg’s advantage to nearly 20 points at the half (40-21).
“We knocked a couple of shots down and Isaiah (31 total points) got hot early. I don’t know how many assists we had (8), but it felt like to me we were assisting very well — that we weren’t playing one-on-one basketball.” said Roupp. “Defensively we were able to lock down and grab some rebounds.”
Nine more points came from Valentine in the third period, and with two free throws from the senior captain with 5:30 left in the fourth the Wildcats led 73-43 which prompted Roupp to take his starters out of the game.
In addition to his 31 points, Valentine also had eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks; plus Young added 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists and Seth Kline chipped in five points, four assists and two steals in the win.
“We came out strong and we just kept the pedal down. It’s been a while since we put 81 points on the board,” said Roupp, whose team next plays Saturday at Shikellamy at 1:30 p.m. “I can’t say enough about how much it hits me in my heart to see these guys finally come out on a good end, because they’ve worked so hard all season and we’ve battled a lot of adversity. We’ve lost in many different ways, and now we’re winning in may different ways. They deserve it and they are the ones who are putting it all out on the floor and they get all the credit in the world.”
Mifflinburg 81, Jersey Shore 52
at Mifflinburg
Jersey Shore 11 10 20 11 — 52 Mifflinburg 20 20 24 17 — 81
Jersey Shore (10-5) 52
Damian Williams 2 0-0 4; Terrance Stetts 0 2-2 2; Terry Lorson 1 0-0 2; Nate Ewing 7 5-6 22; Alec Carpenter 1 0-0 3; Tanner Lorson 0 0-0 0; Jason Stringfellow 2 0-0 4; Cayden Hess 2 2-3 6; Logan Bailey 1 0-0 3; Tristan Gallick 1 1-2 4; Kyle Mundrick 0 0-0 0; Owen Bloom 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
18 10-13 52.
3-point goals:
Ewing 3, Carpenter, Bailey, Gallick.
Mifflinburg (5-11) 81
Dylan Doebler 2 2-4 6; Isaiah Valentine 10 6-8 31; Seth Kline 2 0-0 5; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0; Dante Colon 3 0-0 9; Liam Church 0 1-2 1; Rylee Stahl 2 1-4 5; Jarret Foster 0 0-0 0; Zach Wertman 1 1-2 3; Gabe Yoder 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 2 0-1 5; Jake Young 5 5-6 16.
Totals:
27 16-27 81.
3-point goals:
Valentine 5, Kline, Griffith, Young.
JV score: Jersey Shore, 43-38. High scorers:
JS, Bloom, 17; Mifflinburg, L. Yoder, 14.
In other boys basketball action Wednesday:Mount Carmel 62
Warrior Run 47
TURBOTVILLE — The Red Tornadoes outscored the Defenders by 15 points in the first quarter to run away with the Heartland Athletic Conference Division III matchup.
Kade Anzulavich hit three 3-pointers and tallied 17 points to lead Warrior Run (9-7, 3-5 HAC-III) while Ahmahd Keyes added seven in the loss to the Tornadoes (16-4, 8-0). Denver Beachel had six points on a couple of 3-pointers and Braden Bomgardner also chipped in six points.
Warrior Run next plays at Lewisburg at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Mount Carmel 62, Warrior Run 47
at Warrior Run
Mount Carmel 21 11 16 14 — 62 Warrior Run 6 11 15 15 — 47
Mount Camrel (16-4) 62
Michael Balichik 4 1-3 10; Garrett Timco 0 0-0 0; Brock Evert 4 0-1 9; Nate Long 1 2-2 4; Dylan Pupo 7 1-1 15; Garrett Varano 0 1-2 1; Tommy Reisinger 9 0-1 18; Jeremiah Renno 0 0-0 0; Matthew Schicchitano 0 0-0 0; Darren Milewski 0 0-0 0; Nick Nestical 2 0-0 5.
Totals:
27 5-10 62.
3-point goals:
Balichik, Evert, Nestical.
Warrior Run (9-7) 47
Denver Beachel 2 0-0 6; Gabe Hogan 1 0-0 3; Braden Bomberger 3 0-0 6; Ethan Hartman 2 0-0 4; Ahmahd Keyes 1 5-8 7; Kade Anzulavich 6 2-2 17; Tyler Pick 1 2-2 4.
Totals:
16 9-12 47.
3-point goals:
Anzulavich 3, Beachel 2, Hogan.
JV score: Mount Carmel, 70-53. High scorers:
MC, Andrew Wasilewski 16; WR, Mason Sheesley, 14.
Central Columbia 61
Milton 44
ALMEDIA — Ceaser Allen stayed hot for the Black Panthers, unfortunately the Black Panthers could not find other scoring options as the Blue Jays took the HAC-II victory.
Colton Loreman added 12 points for Milton (2-14, 2-5 HAC-II), which fell behind 35-20 at the half versus Central (11-3, 4-3).
Milton next plays at Lewisburg at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Central Columbia 61, Milton 44
at Central Columbia
Milton 12 8 14 10 — 44 Central 20 15 14 12 — 61
Milton (2-14, 2-5) 44
Austin Gainer 0 0-0 0; Dylan Birdsong 0 0-0 0; Kenley Caputo 1 0-0 2; Kyle Wagner 1 0-0 3; Xavier Minium 2 0-0 6; Dom Savidge 0 0-0 0; Ceaser Allen 9 3-4 21; Colton Loreman 3 5-6 12; Jace Brandt 0 0-0 0; Eric Baker 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 8-10 44.
3-point goals:
Minium 2, Wagner, Loreman.
Central Columbia (11-3, 4-3) 61
Eli Morrison 3 3-4 10; Luke Zeisloft 1 1-2 4; Russell Gump 8 2-2 18; Zander Bradley 2 0-0 4; Dylan Harris 3 2-2 9; Garrett McNelis 2 1-2 5; Dylan Gregory 0 0-0 0; Logan Conner 1 0-0 2; Patrick Yost 2 3-5 7; Cameron Day 0 0-0 0; Logan Welkom 0 2-2 2.
Totals:
22 14-19 61.
3-point goals:
Morrison, Zeisloft, Harris.
JV score: Milton, 61-51. High scorers: Milton, Gainer, 14; CC, Welkom, 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.