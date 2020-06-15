PENNS CREEK — Penns Creek Raceway Park has announced the results from its June 13 races.
The results include:
• JR Predator: 1. Carter Smith 2. Tyler Koppenhaver 3. Spencer Beachel
• Caged Clone Red 1. Ty Devore 2. Hoyt Black 3. Cash Leiby
• Divas: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Emily Alford 3. Ashley Klawitter
• Rookie 1: 1. Leland Swetnam 2. Tervor Zook
• Animal 375 (points): 1. Trevor Kerstetter 2. Dustin Prettyleaf 3. Andrew Cramer
• Run What Ya Brung: 1. David Graybill Jr. 2. David Graybill III
• Clone 375: 1. Gideon Manbeck 2. Dylan Gibbons 3. Lucas Bowersox
• Extra Heavies: 1. Brian Schutt 2. Devon Klawitter 3. Mike Poorman
• Rookie 2 caged: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Easton Hartman
• Adult Caged: 1. Frank Drumm 2. Cindy Strawser
• Predator 375: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Corbin Leiby 3. Zane Snyder
• Flat 350: 1. Dustin Prettyleaf 2. Ashley Klawitter 3. Bob Nace
• Rookie 1 Caged: 1. Matthew Myers 2. Dreden Berkheimer 3. Anson Swetnam
• Jr. Restricted: 1. Darrin Adair 2. Delaine Lynn
• Rookie 2: 1. Garrison Zook 2. Clark Kemmery 3. Gavin Hench
• Preadtor 410: 1. Shawn Kreider 2. Dylan Gibbons 3. Andy Henry
• Winged Outlaws: 1. Robert Bahnsen 2. Cody Seller 3. Charles Derr
• Clone 340: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. David Graybill III 3. Dylan Starr
• Animal 375 Jim Schutt Memorial: 1. Dustin Prettyleaf 2. Trevor Kerstetter 3. Tyler Brown
• PA Wings Intermediate: 1. Alex Rupert 2. Justin Care 3. Jack Gose
• PA Wings Open: 1. Alex Rupert 2. Justin Care 3. Cliff Loss
