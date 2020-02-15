The first of three steps to get to the PIAA Wrestling Championships begins today as District 4 holds its Class 2A sectional tournaments.
And there’s plenty to be excited about, too, as wrestling newcomer Meadowbrook Christian School has a pair of high seeds to headline the Central Sectional held at Hughesville Area High School.
In the field of the South Sectional held at Southern Columbia Area High School, the area was awarded with four No. 1 seeds to go along with several other high seeds.
Central Sectional
Meadowbrook Christian, in its first year competing in wrestling, will send three wrestlers to the tournament — and all three are freshmen — with Cade Wirnsberger (106), Cale Johnson (126) and Gunner Treibley (285) each making their postseason debuts.
Wirnsbeger is the No. 1 seed in his weight class and he will get a bye into the semifinals where he will face the winner between No. 5 Kaden Milheim of Warrior Run and No. 4 Brandon Wentzel of Montoursville (33-4).
Treibley is seeded No. 2 and he will also get a bye to start off his day. Then in the quarterfinals Treibley gets the winner of the match between No. 7 Luke Barnes of Bloomsburg and No. 10 Teagan Benner of Benton.
Johnson is seeded No. 7, and in his first match he will get No. 10 Anson Rouch, a sophomore from Warrior Run.
The Defenders will send a full compliment of 14 wrestlers to the Central Sectional, with four of them seeded either No. 2 or 3.
Garnering No. 2 seeds for Warrior Run are senior 132-pounder Noah Hunt and senior 195-pounder Hoyt Bower, plus senior Samuel Crawford is No. 3 at 170 and junior Kaden Majcher is No. 3 at 113.
For Hunt, a returning state qualifier, he’ll get No. 7 Kadin Fetterman from Hughesville in his quarterfinal bout, while Bower will get a first-round bye prior to facing either No. 7 Brody Hock of Bloomsburg or No. 10 Bailey Hadzinikolov of Muncy in the quarterfinals.
South Sectional
Host team Southern Columbia, the defending PIAA individual tournament champions, naturally have earned the most No. 1 seeds for today’s sectional with six — to go along with a pair of No. 2 seeds as well.
Not to be outdone, Mifflinburg has earned a pair of No. 1 seeds for the tourney in senior 138-pounder Clayton Reed (24-7) and junior 220-pounder Quentin Doane (22-9).
Reed is a returning state qualifier for the Wildcats, and so is junior Gabe Gramly (6-2), who is No. 3 at 126 following an injury-shortened year. Reed and Doane have both earned byes into the quarterfinals, while Gramly faces No. 6 Collin Bozza (11-15) of Shamokin in his quarterfinal match.
Milton has junior Kyler Crawford (26-8), a returning state qualifier, seeded No. 1 at 132 pounds where he will get a bye into the quarters. Also for the Black Panthers, senior Nevin Rauch (29-4), who came within a win of qualifying for last year’s state tournament, is seeded No. 2 at 285. In his quarterfinal match Rauch will get No. 7 Xander Garverick from Midd-West.
Finally from the area, Lewisburg sophomore Kaiden Wagner (25-3) is seeded No. 1 at 113 pounds. Wagner, also a returning state qualifier, faces No. 8 Alex Parker of Milton (2-11) in the quarters.
Other matches of local interest include Lewisburg freshman Jace Gessner (17-10) wrestling in the quarters against Milton freshman Tyler Geiswite (13-15) at 106 pounds.
Southern’s No. 1 seeds are freshman Kole Biscoe (33-4) at 120, freshman Wesley Barnes (27-9) at 152, sophomore Gavin Garcia (15-1) at 160, senior Cade Linn (21-4) at 170, senior Gaige Garcia (36-0) at 195, and senior Lear Quinton (29-7) at 285.
Weigh-ins are at 9 a.m., with the first session beginning at 10. Consolation and championships finals begin at 6 p.m.
A complete list of first round pairings for both the South and Central Sectional tournaments is published on page A20 of today’s edition of The Standard-Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.