MIFFLINBURG — The 2020 season will be another uphill climb for the Mifflinburg girls lacrosse team.
The Wildcats lost four starters and seven players overall to graduation a year ago, but things are looking up for head coach Bob Hamm this season.
At least they were.
After battling with a low turnout the past several years, Hamm has a total of 22 players on the roster in preparation for a season that may never be due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The plus side of things is that we just started to gel as a team, and play better with full-field scrimmages,” said Hamm. “The good news for the team is the growth of the sport. We have 22 players this year. Those are numbers we have never seen to date.
“So, next year we should be pushing 30!” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
A big key for the team this year is working in a new goalkeeper to replace Olivia Hackenberg. Junior Alivia Witmer will step in between the pipes and be the starter for the Wildcats.
“Our goalie, Alivia Witmer, has now become the veteran player and the teacher to another goalie for the season,” said Hamm. “We are hoping for that 65-70 percent for blocks this year from Witmer.”
As many as six seniors return for Mifflinburg, which includes four defensemen and a pair of attackers. Defender Kiley Aikey and attack Valerie Rakerd are among the top returnees for the team.
“We have a lot of speed and players with some long strides. Let’s hope we can keep them all healthy!” said Hamm. “Our team has really started well and has increased the skill level in a short time, but time will tell.”
With schools being shut down, the time away from the field hasn’t done Mifflinburg any favors as Hamm and his staff try to develop and bring along their younger and more inexperienced players.
Hamm is hopeful that there is a season, but the competition will be pretty tough for Mifflinburg. Lewisburg is favored to win the league, but Danville and Selinsgrove should also challenge for the title.
“The returning players — 10 of them — are ready to be score happy,” said Hamm. “Let’s hope that we are back in school soon and can practice the way it was intended.
“If not, it will be a short season,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg WildcatsCoach:
Bob Hamm, 5th season.
Last year’s records:
0-5 (0-4 CSGLL).
Key losses:
Hannah Ryder, Heather Book, Amanda Hoover, Araya Moll, Olivia Hackenberg, Amanda Hoover, Madison Nachtway.
Returning starters (projected):
Kiley Aikey, sr., D; Valerie Rakerd, sr., Attack.
Remaining roster (projected): Kyra Frits, sr., D; Erica Hauger, sr., A; Jenna Ritter, sr., D; Caleigh Susan, sr., D; KayLyne Delsite, jr., A; Vanessa Dye, jr., D/A; Bailee Lauver, jr., D; Sylvia Rishel, jr., D; Alivia Witmer, jr., GK; Hannah Fee, so., D; Caitlin Monahan, so., A/D; Kassidy Reedy, so., A; Emily Seebold, so., D/A.
