LEWISBURG — When the Lewisburg boys varsity basketball team took the court against visiting Loyalsock on Friday night, Green Dragons’ head coach Matt Salsman was hoping that the game might turn into one of the fabled rivalry match-ups between the two teams.
The Lancers had other ideas as they came out flying from the opening tip and ran away from the Green Dragons in the second half for an 81-47 victory in the teams’ Heartland-II division opener.
“I thought right from the opening tip, we were not ready to play the game and that is entirely on me,” Salsman said. “We weren’t ready to go tonight. I know that Loyalsock team is a good basketball team, but I think that even they would agree that they’re not 34 points better than we are. We’re trying to bring it back to those awesome Lewisburg-Loyalsock rivalry games and I thought tonight might be one of those games, but we just laid an egg.”
The Lancers jumped out to a big lead early thanks in large part to the dribble-drive scoring of senior guard Aiden Gair. The 6-3, 210-pound Gair had his way getting to the hoop against the Lewisburg defense and he started off hot as he scored nine points in the opening period to help Loyalsock to a 17-8 lead at the end of the opening frame.
Gair added six more points in the second quarter and finished with a game-high 22 points and led four Lancers who scored double digits in the contest.
Gair played with a high energy all night and continually pumped his team up by making plays, something that was a thorn in the side of the Lewisburg defense all night long.
“He’s kind of got that confidence, like ‘You’re not stopping me,’” Salsman said of Gair. “He refuses, even if he feels that like he’s not making some of his shots, he just refuses to stop being aggressive. He’s always aggressive attacking the basket and he’s just so confident in his game. I felt tonight a lot of our guys were not confident and if you’re not confident, you’re not going to beat a team that is that good.”
The Green Dragons were able to claw within four points midway through the second quarter thanks to an 11-4 run sparked in large part by senior guard/forward Nick Shedleski. The captain poured in 12 of his team-high 19 points in the period and brought Lewisburg to within 19-15, but the Lancers were able to create turnovers with a 1-2-2 press led by Rees Watkins, a senior who scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds and recorded four steals.
“We kind of worked against (the press) a little bit at practice, but it’s hard to simulate a kid like Watkins because he’s a super athlete along with the other athletes they have out on the floor,” Salsman said.
The third quarter was all Loyalsock as the Lancers outscored the Green Dragons 25-10 in the frame to essentially put the game away. Aside from the fact that Gair and Watkins were having their way on the outside, Lewisburg had no answers for junior center Julian Wilson and junior forward Saraj Ali on the inside. Wilson finished with a double-double, 14 points and 11 rebounds, while Ali added 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
With the game well in hand, Loyalsock continued to pour on the scoring and added another 20 points in the fourth quarter. In the second half, the Lancers held a 45-23 advantage on the scoreboard and aside from Shedleski’s performance, the Green Dragons did not have another scorer with more than five points.
The loss drops the Green Dragons to 2-2 on the season while Loyalsock again eclipsed 80 points and kept their record unblemished at 3-0.
Following the humbling defeat, Lewisburg’s head coach stressed that he and his staff will be focused primarily on instilling an unrelenting competitive drive in the team which limits the lapses in energy the Green Dragons displayed against the Lancers.
“Right now, our practices haven’t been good and it showed tonight when we tried to start the game,” Salsman said. “It’s an on-off switch that we’ve been playing with and when you’re constantly playing with that switch, sometimes you can’t turn it on and we couldn’t turn it on tonight. It always has to be on, that’s the culture we’re trying to build.”
Loyalsock 81, Lewisburg 47
at Lewisburg
Loyalsock 17 19 25 20 — 81Lewisburg 8 16 10 13 — 47Loyalsock (3-0) 81
Rivers Parrish 2 1-2 7; Aiden Gair 10 1-2 22; Rohin Sager 0 0-0 0; Saraj Ali 7 0-1 14; Idris Ali 2 0-0 5; Rees Watkins 5 1-4 11; Sean Jensen 1 2-4 4; Julian Wilson 7 0-2 14; Chase Cavanaugh 1 0-0 2; Rian Glunk 0 0-0 0; Dom Jennings 0 0-0 0; Eli Gair 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
26 5-15 81.
3-point goals:
Parrish 2, A. Gair, I. Ali.
Lewisburg (2-2) 47
Dante Sims 2 0-1 4; Ki. Akins 0 0-0 0; Charles Heid 0 0-0 0; Cam Michaels 0 1-2 1; Kaden Wuerdeman 1 1-2 3; Alan Daniel 2 0-0 5; Brett Herman 2 1-3 5; Joey Martin 2 0-0 4; Nick Shedleski 6 6-8 19; Forrest Zelechoski 1 0-0 2; Bo. Blungh 0 0-2 0; Peter Lantz 0 0-1 0; CJ Mabry 2 0-2 4.
Totals:
18 9-21 47.
3-point goals:
Daniel, Shedleski.
JV Score: Lewisburg 55, Loyalsock 51. High scorers: Lewisburg, Michaels (11), Zelechoski (11). Loyalsock, I. Gair (19).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.