Third time is a charm for SU’s Madi Welliver
TOWSON, Md. — Junior captain Madi Welliver, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, was named the Landmark Conference Women’s Soccer Defensive Athlete of the Week for the third time this season as announced by the league office Monday. Welliver, who is earning the award for the fifth in her career, grabs this week’s honor for the week ending October 13.
The 6-0 goalie led the Susquehanna University women’s soccer team to a 1-1 record last week, being a part of the team’s seventh shutout of the season.
Welliver combined with sophomore Chloe Wieczkowski for the River Hawks’ seventh clean sheet of 2019 in a 3-0 win at Penn College on October 8. She finished with three stops in 65:49 minutes of action.
She followed that up by matching her season-high of six stops in a 1-0 road loss to The Catholic University of America this past Saturday. It was Welliver’s first loss of the season as she fell to 9-1-1 on the season.
Welliver leads the Landmark in save percentage (.897) and goals against average (0.38). She is currently 10th in Division III in GAA and 15th in save percentage.
After a two-game road trip, the River Hawks (9-3-1, 2-1-0 LC) return home on Wednesday, October 16, when they welcome Juniata College (2-8-2, 0-3-0 LC) to Sassafras Field for Landmark action at 7:00 p.m.
Jenna Marek named Patriot League Offensive Player of the WeekLEWISBURG — Bucknell junior forward Jenna Marek made the most of her limited minutes last week, scoring the winning goal in the Bison’s important 1-0 victory at Colgate on Saturday afternoon. On Monday, Marek was named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week.
Marek, a native of Orlando, Fla., missed last Tuesday’s non-conference game against Columbia due to injury. Against Colgate on Saturday, Marek came on as a substitute in the 28th minute, and five minutes later she put the ball in the back of the net for the game’s lone goal. Marek out-jumped a Colgate defender and the goalkeeper on a long cross in from Ali Russo, and she was able to head it home for her first goal of the season and sixth of her career.
Bucknell’s defense was stellar down the stretch, and the Bison moved within one point of first place in the Patriot League. Navy tops the table with 10 points (3-1-1), followed by Bucknell with nine points (3-2-0) and Loyola and Lafayette with eight each (2-1-2).
Bucknell and Navy meet this Saturday at 11 a.m. in Annapolis with first place on the line.
Bucknell linebacker Page named defensive player of the weekCENTER VALLEY — Bucknell and Holy Cross split the four Patriot League Football weekly awards when the League office announced accolades on Monday. The Bison recorded a League victory while the Crusaders picked up a win against Ivy League opponent Brown on Saturday.
Bucknell junior linebacker Simeon Page was named the Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week for the first time after compiling six tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss (TFLs), 3.0 sacks and a 12-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Fifth-year punter/placekicker Alex Pechin captured special teams player of the week honors for the second time during his career.
Holy Cross junior quarterback Connor Degenhardt passed for 315 yards and four touchdowns to take home his second-consecutive Patriot League Football Offensive Player of the Week honor. Freshman wide receiver Ayir Asante finished with 88 receiving yards and two touchdowns to claim his first rookie of the week accolade.
Bucknell junior quarterback Logan Bitikofer, Fordham junior running back Zach Davis, junior linebacker Glenn Cunningham, and junior placekicker/punter Andrew Mevis, along with Georgetown sophomore linebacker Justin Fonteneaux each received honorable mention for their performances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.