WILKES-BARRE — Junior Erica Lutz finished with 15 points and a career-high tying 16 rebounds for her third straight double-double, as she helped the Lycoming College women’s basketball team build a double-digit lead that it held for nearly 30 minutes in a 78-57 win over Wilkes University in non-conference action at the Marts Center on Tuesday night, Dec. 17.
Lutz, who also had four blocks, was one of three Warriors to finish in double figures, as Lycoming (7-4 overall) shot 44 percent (29-of-66) from the floor and held Wilkes (5-4 overall) to 34 percent (20-of-59). The Warriors also held a 52-35 advantage rebounding, which led to 14 second-chance points.
Senior Kayla Kline, a Mifflinburg Area graduate, finished with 16 points and six rebounds and senior Akilah McFadden, a Lewisburg Area alum, added 14 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Lycoming took an 8-2 lead in the opening 4:20 before Wilkes closed within a point with five straight points in the next minute. The Warriors closed the first quarter on a 13-4 run though, to get the lead to double digits. In the second quarter, back-to-back Wilkes 3-pointers made it 23-17 with 7:43 to go, but a 3-pointer from McFadden ignited an 18-3 that ended with a pair of free throws from Kline, which made it 41-20 with 2:08 left. Lycoming kept the lead at 21 at the break at 46-25.
In the second half, the Warriors got the lead to as many as 27 near the end of the third quarter, when McFadden hit a layup in transition to make it 64-37. Wilkes outscored Lycoming in the fourth quarter, 15-12, but never got closer than the final margin of 21 points.
The Warriors get back on the court on Saturday, Jan. 4, when they head to Moravian College for the Steel Club Classic, facing William Paterson at 12 p.m.
Lycoming 78, Wilkes 57
at Wilkes
Lycoming 21 25 20 12—78Wilkes 11 14 17 15—57Lycoming (7-4,2-2 MAC Comm) 78
Kayla Kline 4-11 8-11 16; Erica Lutz 6-12 3-5 15; Akilah McFadden 6-11 0-0 14; Morgan Mader 4-11 0-0 9; Emily Zoscin 1-2 4-6 6; Kenzie Reed 3-6 0-0 6; Kelly Vuz 1-5 0-0 3; Alex Jones 1-1 0-0 3; Ryanna Lamoreaux 1-1 0-1 2; Sydney Purcell 1-3 0-0 2; Allison Wagner 1-2 0-0 2; Diana Rantz 0-1 0-0 0; Tess Arnold 0-0 0-0 0; Courtney Treude 0-0 0-0 0; Megan Helminiak 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
29-66 15-23 78.
Wilkes (5-4,0-0 MAC Free) 57
Macy Berryman 6-13 1-4 16; Vanessa Whitecavage 4-6 0-0 11; Maddie Kelley 2-7 4-7 8; Gianna Roberts 2-6 2-6 6; Katelyn Kinczel 2-8 0-0 6; Stef Kramer 2-2 0-0 5; Alyssa Alfano 1-5 0-0 3; Gabby Smicherko 1-7 0-0 2; Katie Johns 0-1 0-2 0; Carolee Pierce 0-0 0-0 0; Sierra Smith 0-0 0-0 0; Ariel Reed 0-0 0-0 0; Jordan Harrison 0-0 0-0 0; Brianna Horton 0-3 0-0 0; Amber Grohowski 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
20-59 7-19 57.
3-point goals: Lycoming 5-15 (Akilah McFadden 2-4; Alex Jones 1-1; Kelly Vuz 1-2; Morgan Mader 1-7; Diana Rantz 0-1), Wilkes 10-30 (Macy Berryman 3-6; Vanessa Whitecavage 3-5; Katelyn Kinczel 2-5; Stef Kramer 1-1; Alyssa Alfano 1-3; Brianna Horton 0-3; Amber Grohowski 0-1; Gabby Smicherko 0-1; Gianna Roberts 0-2; Maddie Kelley 0-3). Fouled out: Lycoming-None, Wilkes-Vanessa Whitecavage. Rebounds: Lycoming 52 (Erica Lutz 16), Wilkes 35 (Macy Berryman 6; Gabby Smicherko 6). Assists: Lycoming 18 (Akilah McFadden 4), Wilkes 11 (Katelyn Kinczel 2; Macy Berryman 2). Total fouls: Lycoming 17, Wilkes 23. Technical fouls: Lycoming-None, Wilkes-None. A: 115
