MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. – Freshman Deanna Betzer, a graduate of Milton Area High School, placed 12th in the Conference Carolinas League Championship for Lees-McRae College on Saturday. Betzer’s finish earned her all-conference honors.
Field hockey
Susquehanna 3
Scranton 0
Saturday at Susquehanna University
Notes: Susquehanna took down the Royals to hand them their first conference loss. Three different River Hawks scored in the victory on Saturday at home, including Lewisburg Area High School graduate Katie Koch, who was the final goal scorer for the River Hawks with just over 10 minutes left to play. Koch scored off an assist from Annalee Smith.
Football
Lycoming 42
FDU-Florham 21
Saturday at Lycoming College
Notes: Sophomore Elijah Shemory became the sixth quarterback in the Lycoming College football team’s history to post 400 yards of total offense to lead the team to a school-record of 640 yards of offense as it routed FDU-Florham in Middle Atlantic Conference action at David Person Field on Saturday.
Shemory threw four touchdown passes and ran for two more, with all four passes coming from 28 yards or deeper. He finished the game 16-of-22 for 365 yards and he also added 12 rushes for 52 yards to finish with 417 yards of total offense, fourth-most in school history, as he became the first Warrior to post 400 yards of total offense since Chase Williams had 406 against King’s in 2017.
Junior Tyjah During became the first Warrior to post 200 all-purpose yards since Ryan Umpleby had 270 against Misericordia in 2015, as he posted four catches for 130 yards and a score and had 72 yards on returns. Senior Keith Batkowski added 127 yards off 17 carries for 97 yards and two catches for 30 yards and a score.
Freshman Nick Breiner added nine carries for 64 yards, sophomore Chase Cramer posted six carries for 32 yards, as the Warriors (2-5 overall, 1-4 MAC) rushed for 270 yards on 52 carries. The team passed for 370 yards, with senior Steve Toczylousky making one catch, an 83-yard score, and senior Dezmen Johnson making four grabs for 58 yards and a score.
Freshman Austin Rowley led the Warrior defense with six tackles and freshman David Tomb added four stops, two for loss, a sack and a blocked punt. Both senior Korahn Williams and junior Gianni Bryant-Lopez each had interceptions.
Bloomsburg 54
Lock Haven 27
Saturday at Bloomsburg University
Notes: Standout running back Chantz Swartz rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns in an attempt to spark an offensive comeback for Lock Haven, but a first-half deficit was too much to overcome as Bloomsburg held on for the PSAC-East victory.
Bloomsburg improves to 3-5, 2-3 PSAC), while Lock Haven falls to 1-7, 0-5. Bloomsburg jumped out to a 38-0 lead at halftime, thanks to 21 second-quarter points. The Bald Eagles rallied for 27 second-half points, but the early deficit was too much, and the attempt to rally past the Huskies and spoil their Homecoming party fell short.
Swartz entered the game as one of the league’s top rushers and proved why today with another big game that helped him take the rushing lead outright. He ran for 135 yards on 22 carriers, and after today, he now leads the PSAC in rushing yards per game with 100.13.
No. 20 Susquehanna 36
Ursinus 0
Saturday at Susquehanna University
Notes: Junior running back Da’Avian Ellington ran for 156 yards and one touchdown while senior captain Cole Dixon racked up nine tackles as No. 20/22 Susquehanna was victorious on Homecoming – as the River Hawks (6-1, 5-1 CC) posted a 36-0 shutout over visiting Ursinus (3-4, 2-4 CC) in Centennial Conference action Saturday afternoon.
The shutout is the first since Nov. 10, 2012, when Susquehanna blanked Juniata, 21-0, in front of the home crowd. Additionally, this is the River Hawks’ eighth shutout win over Ursinus and first since Oct. 5, 1963, when SU recorded a 32-0 victory in Collegeville.
Playing its 94th Homecoming contest, Susquehanna is now 52-40-2 following the triumph. It was the third time, and second in the last three years, that the Bears have been the Homecoming opponent.
The Centennial Conference standings have No. 6 Muhlenberg (7-0, 6-0 CC) in first followed by Susquehanna in second and Johns Hopkins (5-2, 4-2 CC) in third. Dickinson (4-3, 3-3 CC) and Franklin & Marshall (4-3, 3-3 CC) are tied for fourth after the Red Devils’ 17-10 overtime win at F&M.
SU’s Hoffman named Centennial Conference Special Teams Player of the Week
LANCASTER – Susquehanna University sophomore Elijah Hoffman, a graduate of Southern Columbia High School, was selected as the Centennial Conference Football Special Teams Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 27 as announced by the league office Sunday. This is Hoffman’s first-ever Centennial weekly honor and he’s just the second kicker to pick up the honor this season.
The 6-foot kicker earned the conference award after leading No. 20/22 Susquehanna to a 36-0 shutout of Ursinus on Homecoming in Selinsgrove Saturday afternoon. Hoffman tallied a career-best 12 points as he was 3-for-3 on field goals, connecting on kicks of 27, 22, and a career-best 35 yards. He was also 3-of-4 on extra point attempts while averaging 54.4 yards on eight kickoffs, totaling 435 yards with one touchback.
Hoffman currently ranks second in the Centennial with seven made field goals while ranking third with 46 points and 25 extra points made. Hoffman is also third in the league with 43 kickoffs for 2,353 yards.
Men’s soccer
Lycoming 2
Alvernia 1
Saturday at Alvernia College
Notes: Sophomore Kalu Ume twisted in a 20-yard shot in the 85th minute for his fourth game-winner of the season to lift Lycoming to a 2-1 MAC Commonwealth win over Alvernia on Saturday. Junior Josh Cruz tossed a ball in from about 25 yards out to junior Jared Moses, who spun off a defender and passed it over to Cruz, who lifted a pass over to Ume, who turned to his left, dribbled once and fired a high-arcing shot into the right corner. In the ensuing five minutes, the Warriors (10-6, 4-2 MAC Commonwealth) allowed the Golden Wolves (3-12-3, 2-3-1) to take two shots, but senior Zack Donoway made the one save that he needed to preserve the win.
Scranton 1
Susquehanna 0 (2 OT)
Saturday at Scranton
Notes: After a dominating win over Juniata College Wednesday night, Susquehanna succumbed to a 1-0 double overtime loss at Scranton Saturday afternoon. Susquehanna (5-11-0, 1-5-0 LC) lost in the 105th minute to Scranton (10-4-2, 5-1-0 LC) in Landmark Conference action despite a career-best 11 saves by senior captain Matt Ellingworth.
Lock Haven 3
Bloomsburg 0
Saturday at Lock Haven
Notes: Bloomsburg suffered a 3-0 setback at Lock Haven Saturday night in a crucial Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Eastern Division contest. The Huskies dropped to 6-9 overall and 5-5 in the PSAC East while the Bald Eagles improved to 7-8 overall and 4-5 in divisional play. With East Stroudsburg not playing on Saturday, the Huskies kept a two-point lead over the Warriors for third place in the division while Lock Haven moved to within three points of the Huskies in the three-team race for the final playoff spot. The Warriors, however, have two games-in-hand against Bloomsburg and Lock Haven has one game-in-hand against the Huskies.
Women’s soccer
Susquehanna 1
Scranton 0
Saturday at Scranton
Notes: Sophomore forward Sam Chillis, a Danville Area High School grad, lifted Susquehanna to an important Landmark Conference win Saturday afternoon. Chillis’ goal in the 86th minute propelled Susquehanna (13-3-1, 5-1 LC) over Scranton (7-5-3, 4-2-0 LC) and to the top of the conference standings.
The River Hawks are now the top team in the Landmark with 15 points while The Catholic University of America (8-6-3, 4-1-1 LC) is second with 13 points. Scranton and Elizabethtown (9-4-1, 4- LC) are tied for third with 12 points each.
The first half was scoreless thanks to strong performances by both goalies as junior captain Madi Welliver, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, came up with four stops for Susquehanna while Amanda Steinberg made three saves. However, Welliver was a brick wall and turned away six attempts to keep Scranton off the scoreboard. Welliver made two big saves in a 67-second span in the final three minutes of the games to preserve the team’s 10th clean sheet of the year.
Bloomsburg 3
Lock Haven 0
Saturday at Lock Haven
Notes: Redshirt junior Jenna Hawkins tied Bloomsburg’s career shutout record as she led the seventh ranked Huskies to 3-0 win over Lock Haven in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference East action Saturday. The Huskies have won 12-straight games, including three-straight shutouts. With the win, Bloomsburg improved to 14-1 on the year and 12-1 in the conference. Lock Haven fell to 2-9-2 on the year and 2-9-1 in the PSAC East.
Hawkins improved to 14-1 on the season and recorded her eighth solo shutout to push her career total for the Huskies to 27. She is now tied with Amy Linn (1992-95) on Bloomsburg’s all-time list for career shutouts. Hawkins career has been nothing short of impressive in her three years as a Husky as she currently has a 0.69 GAA for her career and has allowed just 38 goals in her 55 games donning the Maroon and Gold. The Huskies defense worked hard in front of Hawkins all night as they allowed the Bald Eagles to get just five shots off in the 90 minutes, two of which were on target. Both shots on goal, that Hawkins stopped, were taken in the second half.
