BETHLEHEM — Abby Kapp scored a career-high 23 points with six made triples, and the Bison shot 52.9 percent on the way to a 71-50 victory over Lehigh in Stabler Arena Saturday. With the win, Bucknell improves to 13-4 overall and 6-0 in the Patriot League, taking sole possession of the top spot in league standings. It was the sixth straight victory for Bucknell, and each has been by double-digits.
Lehigh (13-4, 5-1) was limited to 32.8 percent from the floor and 26.7 percent from the arc.
Bucknell led by 27 points in the third quarter and maintained a 20-point advantage through most of the contest. It was one of the best offensive outputs by Bucknell all season, sinking a season-high 11 3-pointers while shooting 57.9 percent from the arc.
Ellie Mack added 13 points, hauled in seven rebounds, and provided five assists. Ally Johnson sank three triples and scored 10, and Taylor O’Brien added nine points with five assists and eight rebounds.
Bucknell grabbed a double-digit lead early in the first quarter and strung together an 18-3 run to go up 20-7 after 10 minutes. Bucknell made 9-of-16 and was dominant scoring in the paint with a 14-4 advantage. Meanwhile, the Mountain Hawks were held to 21.4 percent shooting and 0-for-4 from three to begin the game.
Lehigh more than doubled its shooting percentage in the second, but was outpaced by a 57.1 percent quarter by the Bison, who scored three times from 3-point range. Three of Bucknell’s five triples in the first half came from Kapp. Mack scored 11 of her 13 points in the first two quarters, and the Bison carried a 39-22 lead into the locker rooms. The 39 points were the most Bucknell has scored in the first half this season.
The third was one of the best offensively this season by Bucknell. During those 10 minutes, the Bison shot 63.6 percent (7-of-11), went 3-for-3 from beyond the arc, and went on an 8-0 run to take a 27-point lead over Lehigh 2:11 left in the quarter. Tessa Brugler paced Bucknell in the third with seven points on 3-of-5 shooting. On the other side, the Mountain Hawks shot 31.3 percent (5-of-16).
Lehigh outscored Bucknell 13-12 in the final quarter as Bucknell committed seven turnovers, but the Bison made three more from the arc and sealed the 21-point victory. It was the first home loss of the season for the Mountain Hawks, who were ranked 16th in the latest College Insider Mid-Major poll.
Kapp became the fourth Bucknell player to score 20 or more points in a game this season. She was 8-of-11 on the day and 6-of-8 from three. Brugler posted a career-high three blocks and provided three assists while scoring all nine of her points in the second half.
After beginning the season 2-3, Bucknell has 11 of its last 12 games. 10 of those victories have been by double-digits.
Bucknell is back in action Wednesday to host Colgate at Sojka Pavilion. Fans in attendance will receive a free wrist pedometer, courtesy of Geisinger. The game tips at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Patriot League Network.
Bucknell 71, Lehigh 50
Saturday at Lehigh
Bucknell 20 19 20 12 – 71Lehigh 7 15 15 13 – 50Bucknell (13-4)
Abby Kapp 8-11 1-2 23; Ellie Mack 5-7 2-2 13; Ally Johnson 3-7 1-2 10; Taylor O’Brien 4-8 0-0 9; Tessa Brugler 4-10 1-2 9; Autumn Ceppi 2-3 1-2 5; Carly Krsul 1-2 0-0 2; Tai Johnson 0-1 0-0 0; Gia Hayes 0-1 0-0 0; Emma Shaffer 0-1 0-0 0.
Totals:
27-51 6-10 71.
Lehigh (13-4)
Cameryn Benz 4-11 3-6 11; Camryn Buhr 4-10 1-2 10; Hannah Hedstrom 3-9 1-3 8; Megan Walker 1-6 0-0 2; Mariah Sexe 0-3 0-0 0; Emma Grothaus 3-8 1-4 7; Clair Steele 1-2 2-4 5; Meagan Eripret 2-3 0-0 4; Mary Clougherty 1-4 0-0 3; Katie Rice 0-0 0-0 0; Frannie Hottinger 0-2 0-0 0; Gena Grundhoffer 0-0 0-0 0; Paige Galiani 0-0 0-0 0.
Totals:
19-58 8-19 50.
3-point goals: Bucknell 11-19 (Kapp 6-8, Johnson 3-6, O’Brien 1-2, Mack 1-2, Hayes 0-1); Lehigh 4-15 (Buhr 1-2, Hedstrom 1-2, Cougherty 1-3, Steele 1-1, Grothaus 0-1, Sexe 0-1, Walker 0-3, Benz 0-2). Rebounds: Bucknell 38 (O’Brien 8); Lehigh 30 (Grothaus 5). Assists: Bucknell 17 (Mack and O’Brien 5); Lehigh 8 (Grothaus and Eripret 2). Technical fouls: None. A: 685.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.